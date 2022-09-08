Read full article on original website
Why Things Are About To Get Way Worse For Meghan And Harry's Relationship With The Royals
Although Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been having trouble with his family for a while, particularly since they stepped down from their roles as senior royals in January 2020, when Queen Elizabeth's health began rapidly deteriorating, the Duke of Sussex still rushed to Scotland to be by her side. Sadly, Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen after arriving at her summer home in Balmoral, since she'd already passed away, per TMZ.
What Harry Did For Meghan At Windsor Castle Has Fans Swooning
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, were both at Windsor Castle alongside William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, on September 10, according to People magazine. The report indicates that William invited his brother and sister-in-law to join them as a "show of unity" following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died on September 8. "It's such an extraordinary historical moment and also a deeply personal one for the family that you'd hope and think that all members of the family would unite and support [the King] especially. And perhaps some of those wounds can be healed in the process," a royal source told People.
Buckingham Palace Made Their Stance On Who's Invited To The Queen's Funeral Crystal Clear
Ever since Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, Buckingham Palace has been busy finalizing the details of her various tributes and services. The queen's funeral is set to take place on Monday, September 19, at 11:00 a.m. BST following a public lying in state, Buckingham Palace announced. The ceremony will be held at Westminster Abbey, the same church where the late monarch married Prince Philip in 1947 and where her coronation took place in 1953.
The Illicit Affair That Took Place In William And Catherine's New Home
Kensington Palace confirmed Catherine Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge, and Prince William's move to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor — but some people are livid with Catherine and William about their new home. A spokesperson for the U.K. organization Republic called the Cambridge's move to Adelaide Cottage "disgraceful," and Newsweek reported that Graham Smith, Republic's chief executive, roasted Catherine and William in a statement. Smith said, "Adelaide Cottage is a huge house by any standards, and it's attached to another home which we can assume will be for servants and staff." The executive noted that Kate and William's move to Windsor is the couple's fourth home, and added that even if private funds cover some costs, "All these palatial homes require round-the-clock protection, heating, and staffing." The Republic spokesperson raged on, "While ordinary households are struggling with their energy bills and facing crippling inflation, why are we giving yet another home to William and Kate? This is disgraceful."
Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About Prince William After The Queen's Death
While the royal family is mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, there are still duties that need to be carried out as her son, King Charles III, ascends to the throne. On September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed the sovereign of the United Kingdom during the Accession Ceremony, which was broadcast live on television for the first time, per NPR.
Meghan Markle's Friend Reveals The Truth About Prince Harry And Prince William's Relationship
Following news of Queen Elizabeth II's ill health on the afternoon of September 8, members of the royal family made their way up to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, happened to be in the U.K. before the events unfolded. They arrived on Sunday, September 4, in Manchester (via USA Today).
Royal Expert Reveals Why Meghan Markle Didn't See The Queen Before Her Death
Although he rushed to be by her side, Prince Harry didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen, ultimately arriving too late at her summer home, Balmoral Castle, in Scotland, per TMZ. Royal watchers were delighted when the Duke of Sussex, who's long been estranged from his family, dropped everything to be with Queen Elizabeth. As Express reported, photos of a distraught-looking Harry soon circulated, with many pointing out the prince appeared to be alone, despite being in the midst of a whirlwind visit to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, at the time.
Meghan's Public Windsor Appearance Has Twitter In A Tizzy For A Very Unexpected Reason
Royal watchers were happy to see the Prince and Princess of Wales walking with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in front of Windsor Castle on September 10. Harry and William have always held a special place in people's hearts since they were boys, but have been famously feuding for years. There are claims that Harry and William's feud started way earlier than most thought, and the war of words between King Charles and Princess Diana's sons has been heartbreaking for many. But despite tension on display, Meghan's public Windsor appearance has Twitter in a tizzy for a very unexpected reason.
Royal Expert Dishes On The Drama At Balmoral Before The Queen's Death - Exclusive
Queen Elizabeth II, England's longest-serving monarch, has passed away at the age of 96. The royal family had set plans for when their monarch dies, and Operation London Bridge immediately went into effect following the death of Her Majesty (via The New York Times). Operation London Bridge is a highly detailed plan that organizes what the 10 days following the queen's passing will look like. There are ceremonial moments included in the plans — like having the queen's body rest in a specific room at Buckingham Palace — but they also help usher Charles in as king.
An Unexpected Celebrity Was Caught Mourning The Queen Outside Buckingham Palace
"Phantom of Opera" composer Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber stood outside the gates of Buckingham Palace on September 8, 2022 to mourn the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II. Webber, who was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 for his service to the arts, commented on the loss in a video captured by Page Six. "She is the most extraordinary," he stated, holding a bouquet of flowers amidst a crowd of mourners. Webber is the composer of nearly 20 musicals, with his most notable works including "Cats," "Evita," and "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," per London Theatre.
Kate Middleton Reveals Prince Louis' Heartbreaking Reaction To The Queen's Death
Four-year-old Prince Louis of Wales perhaps first won the affection of the world when his wild antics stole the show at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June of this year. Who could forget the young royal acting like, well, pretty much any other preschooler on planet Earth who has to dress up and sit still for a long period of time, with the tot alternatingly sulking and mugging for the cameras.
Vladimir Putin Faces Major Backlash After Paying Tribute To The Queen
Messages of condolences and tributes have been pouring in from across the world in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death. Russian president Vladimir Putin was no different, despite the tenuous relationship between Russia and the United Kingdom. In a letter to King Charles III, Putin penned that the queen...
The Way Princess Anne Honored The Queen Upon Seeing Her Coffin Arrive In Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Her death was confirmed after the palace shared that her doctors were "concerned" for her health. "Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision," the statement said, according to BBC News. In the hours that followed, several of the queen's close family members, including her four children — Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward — traveled to Balmoral Castle in Scotland to be by her side.
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Body Language Expert Reveals Why We Haven't Seen Any William & Harry Drama Yet - Exclusive
Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death is a profoundly personal time for the royal family. While many royal watchers are hoping it will be the thing that reunites William, the Prince of Wales, with his brother, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, other sources believe it will ignite even more drama between the pair.
King Charles May Have Included A Nod To Princess Diana In His First Address
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. On September 9, 2022, King Charles III honored his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in a touching tribute. With the backdrop of Buckingham Palace's Blue Drawing room behind him, he delivered his first speech as King as the world watched on, and stressed his utter loyalty to the United Kingdom, per CNN.
The Sussexes' Body Language As They Walked Beside William And Kate Has Twitter Talking
In perhaps the most shocking development since the Queen tragically died on Thursday, Kate Middleton and Prince William and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have reunited in public, greeting mourners at Windsor Castle as a foursome on Saturday (via People). The last time fans saw the two royal couples together...
There Were Reportedly Only Two Royals At The Queen's Bedside When She Died
When Queen Elizabeth II became gravely ill on September 8, 2022, her doctors were clearly distressed. Buckingham Palace released a statement that worried royal watchers worldwide: "Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision" (via CNBC).
King Charles' Description Of Camilla Has Diana Fans Fuming
King Charles III gave his first address as the British monarch on Friday, September 9, just one day after Queen Elizabeth II's heartbreaking death. According to CNN, Charles' statement was quick and emotional, addressing both the death of his mother and the support of the royal family as he assumes the roles and responsibilities of king. In the speech, Charles also singled out his wife of 17 years, Camilla Parker Bowles, announcing her new title as "Queen Consort."
Bill Maher Doesn't Hold Back His Disdain For The Royal Family Amid The Queen's Death
While people around the world are mourning the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, comedian Bill Maher is using it as an opportunity to crack jokes and share how he really feels about the future of the royal family. During the September 9 episode of "Real Time," Maher joked that the...
