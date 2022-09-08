Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
'They Will Have To Kill Me First,' Promises Steve Bannon, Just Hours Before Surrender To NY Prosecutors
“I am never going to stop fighting,” Steve Bannon said yesterday when news broke of his impending indictment by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg. “I have not yet begun to fight. They will have to kill me first.”. This morning the erstwhile Braveheart surrendered to prosecutors with rather...
BREAKING NEWS: Donald Trump fires back at DOJ in 21-page court filing blasting probe as a 'misguided storage dispute that has spiraled out of control': Ex-president says special master review is 'sensible step to restoring order from chaos'
Donald Trump blasted the Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday in a new court filing rebutting federal prosecutors' appeal to stop the appointment of a special master to review documents the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago. 'In what at its core is a document storage dispute that has spiraled out of...
Trump fights back against DOJ in dispute over classified records
The filing is a response to prosecutors’ warning that U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon’s unorthodox directive — preventing FBI investigators from accessing the files seized in their Aug. 8 search — was harming national security.
Trump legal team opposes limiting special master review
In a court filing, Trump's lawyers said 'the Government has not proven these records remain classified. That issue is to be determined later.'
‘Idle threats’ won’t deter North Korea, RAND warns US and South Korea
A major U.S. military-funded think tank is fed up with America’s failure to seriously punish North Korea for conducting nuclear and missile tests and warning that the U.S. must make clear “the potential consequences that would be imposed for those provocations.”. The report by RAND Corporation and the...
