Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
Three young children have died after being found on a Coney Island beach early Monday morning, according to the New York City Police Department. Authorities said the children’s mother, identified as a 30-year-old woman, was taken into custody for questioning following two 911 calls that ultimately led them to the children around 4:30 a.m. eastern time.
September 11 survivors: How reporter and his photographer escaped Twin Towers collapse
NEW YORK CITY — ABC7 New York Reporter N.J. Burkett and photographer Marty Glembotzky rushed down to the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. While shooting a standup right below the burning towers, the first tower began to collapse. For the first time ever, in 2021, they returned...
9/11 ‘miracle’ babies, now turning 21, were lifesavers for families
These “miracle” babies are all grown up — turning 21 and reflecting on their solemn birthday, Sept. 11, 2001, when they saved their dads’ lives. The babies were busy being born that tragic morning, ensuring that their fathers would not be in their downtown offices at the heart of disaster.
Port Authority Police officer on his way to work killed in crash on N.J. Turnpike
Investigators say 37-year-old Anthony Varvaro of Jersey City, a former Major League Baseball player, was heading east on the Turnpike extension at around 4:30 a.m. when another driver heading the wrong way struck him head-on. Both drivers died. CBS2’s Jessica Moore reports.
Tempers flare at Jacob Riis Houses after city says test showing arsenic in water was wrong
NEW YORK – It’s a stunning reversal from the city about recent testing that found arsenic in the water at a public housing complex in the East Village. The city now says those test results were not accurate, and the testing company is to blame. As CBS2’s Christina...
Caught on video: Man with walker robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police want your help finding the suspect who attacked a man using a walker. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video. It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m. Police say the suspect attacked the...
Caught on video: Gunman opens fire on Bronx street in broad daylight, injuring 4
NEW YORK – The NYPD wants your help finding the person who shot four people in the Bronx. It happened Friday at around 4:40 p.m. at the Pelham Parkway NYCHA development on Wallace Avenue. Police say four men were sitting on a bench when surveillance video shows the man...
More austerity on the way at NYC agencies as Adams demands another 3% shave from budgets
Mayor Adams on Monday demanded his agency heads engage in another round of belt-tightening in a directive requiring that they find 3% savings in their current budgets — on top of the 3% many were required to shave from his initial spending plan. On top of what essentially amounts...
Woman critically injured after being struck by SUV in the Bronx
NEW YORK — A woman was critically injured after being struck by a driver in the Pelham Parkway section of the Bronx. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cruger and Bronxdale avenues. Police say the 58-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by an SUV...
