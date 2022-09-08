ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

Three young children have died after being found on a Coney Island beach early Monday morning, according to the New York City Police Department. Authorities said the children’s mother, identified as a 30-year-old woman, was taken into custody for questioning following two 911 calls that ultimately led them to the children around 4:30 a.m. eastern time.
Caught on video: Man with walker robbed at knifepoint in the Bronx

NEW YORK – Police want your help finding the suspect who attacked a man using a walker. The whole thing was caught on surveillance video. It happened in a building on Bryant Avenue near Seneca Avenue in the Bronx Friday after 7 p.m. Police say the suspect attacked the...
Woman critically injured after being struck by SUV in the Bronx

NEW YORK — A woman was critically injured after being struck by a driver in the Pelham Parkway section of the Bronx. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday at Cruger and Bronxdale avenues. Police say the 58-year-old woman was crossing the street when she was hit by an SUV...
