Regeneron's Bispecific Antibodies Show Encouraging Anti Tumor Activity
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN announced early data for ubamatamab in recurrent ovarian cancer and REGN5093 in MET-altered advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Within 42 patients who received full doses of ubamatamab, a 14% (6 of 42 patients) overall response rate (ORR) was achieved across dose levels. The ORR increased...
Five-Year Data For Merck's Keytruda Plus Chemo Shows Sustained Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Patients
Merck & Co Inc MRK Keytruda plus chemotherapy demonstrated a survival benefit and durable responses in two five-year exploratory analyses of Phase 3 studies as first-line treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Data from KEYNOTE-189 in metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC showed that Keytruda plus Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum chemotherapy...
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents Initial Phase 1 Single Agent Dose Escalation Data for First-in-Class ULK Inhibitor of Autophagy, DCC-3116, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022
– DCC-3116 Was Well-tolerated with No Dose Limiting Toxicities or Treatment-Related Serious Adverse Events Observed – – Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data Across all Doses Levels Demonstrated Exposure and ULK 1/2 Inhibition Associated with Anti-cancer Efficacy in Preclinical Studies – – Selection of Starting Dose and Initiation of Combination Dose Escalation...
Amgen's Lumakras Cuts Risk Of Progression By 34% In KRAS-Mutated Lung Cancer Patients
Amgen Inc AMGN announced detailed results from the global Phase 3 CodeBreaK 200 trial. These data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022. The data showed that oral Lumakras/Lumykras (sotorasib) led to significantly superior progression-free survival (PFS) and higher objective response rate (ORR), in...
Bristol Myers' Deucravacitinib Scores FDA Approval For Plaque Psoriasis
The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Sotyktu is not recommended for use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants. The approval is based on the Phase 3 POETYK...
Apexigen's Shares Fall After Data From Gastric Cancer Candidate
Apexigen Inc APGN announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating sotigalimab (sotiga) in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers. Sotiga combined with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for esophageal/GEJ cancers was generally safe and well tolerated. Most patients had Grade 1-2 adverse...
Merck's Keytruda Combo Trial Fails To Meet Primary Goal In Liver Cancer
Merck & Co Inc MRK and Eisai Co Ltd ESALY presented final analysis results from Phase 3 LEAP-002 of Keytruda plus Lenvima versus Lenvima as a first-line treatment for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (uHCC). In the final analysis of the trial, there was a trend toward improvement for one of the...
