Regeneron's Bispecific Antibodies Show Encouraging Anti Tumor Activity

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc REGN announced early data for ubamatamab in recurrent ovarian cancer and REGN5093 in MET-altered advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Within 42 patients who received full doses of ubamatamab, a 14% (6 of 42 patients) overall response rate (ORR) was achieved across dose levels. The ORR increased...
Is Weed Kosher?

This article was originally published on The Fresh Toast and appears here with permission. Taking the steps to make weed products kosher actually opens your product up to all sorts of dietarily-restricted individuals. When it comes to marijuana and whether or not it should be permitted, the discussion is mainly...
Five-Year Data For Merck's Keytruda Plus Chemo Shows Sustained Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Patients

Merck & Co Inc MRK Keytruda plus chemotherapy demonstrated a survival benefit and durable responses in two five-year exploratory analyses of Phase 3 studies as first-line treatment for metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Data from KEYNOTE-189 in metastatic nonsquamous NSCLC showed that Keytruda plus Alimta (pemetrexed) and platinum chemotherapy...
Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Presents Initial Phase 1 Single Agent Dose Escalation Data for First-in-Class ULK Inhibitor of Autophagy, DCC-3116, at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022

– DCC-3116 Was Well-tolerated with No Dose Limiting Toxicities or Treatment-Related Serious Adverse Events Observed – – Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data Across all Doses Levels Demonstrated Exposure and ULK 1/2 Inhibition Associated with Anti-cancer Efficacy in Preclinical Studies – – Selection of Starting Dose and Initiation of Combination Dose Escalation...
Bristol Myers' Deucravacitinib Scores FDA Approval For Plaque Psoriasis

The FDA approved Bristol Myers Squibb Co's BMY Sotyktu (deucravacitinib), an allosteric tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor, for moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy. Sotyktu is not recommended for use in combination with other potent immunosuppressants. The approval is based on the Phase 3 POETYK...
Apexigen's Shares Fall After Data From Gastric Cancer Candidate

Apexigen Inc APGN announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating sotigalimab (sotiga) in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers. Sotiga combined with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for esophageal/GEJ cancers was generally safe and well tolerated. Most patients had Grade 1-2 adverse...
NuLeaf Naturals Launches Full Spectrum CBD & CBN Gummies

NuLeaf Naturals a subsidiary of High Tide Inc. HITI launched a new line of products – gummies. The gummies, which are made with organic ingredients and additive-free, are now available in Full Spectrum CBD and a 3:1 Full Spectrum CBD:CBN ratio. Each gummy is made from 100% plant-based ingredients.
Bristol-Myers Squibb, Carvana And Some Other Big Stocks Recording Gains In Today's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures traded higher this morning after recording gains in the previous session. Here are some big stocks moving higher in today’s pre-market trading session. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SPPI rose 19.7% to $1.55 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the company’s lead asset ROLVEDON (eflapegrastim-xnst) injection to decrease the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia.
Kroger, DocuSign And Other Big Gainers From Friday

U.S. stocks closed higher with the Nasdaq Composite surging 250 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Veru Inc. VERU rose 21.9% to settle at $15.57. The FDA recently scheduled an Oct. 6 adcomm meeting for Emergency Use Authorization of sabizabulin for hospitalized COVID-19 patients at high risk for ARDS.
