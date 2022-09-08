ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

usf.edu

With election wins and appointments, DeSantis expands his influence over Florida's largest school districts

For months, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has been upending the debates happening at local school board meetings. Now he’s helping change who sits on those boards. DeSantis has a lot more power over local education policy after last month’s elections. His allies and appointees have taken seats on the boards of the state’s largest school districts and the new members are well positioned to implement the governor's conservative agenda in public schools.
FLORIDA STATE
communitynewspapers.com

Tri-Rail – Let Dech Lead

It was a breath of fresh air to hear Tri-Rail’s new Executive Director, David Dech, at his first Board meeting last month. Unfortunately, that fresh air was tainted by the lingering stink of Teresa Moore and Diane Hernandez Del Calvo who are still receiving paychecks from the taxpayers. It...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Times

Gov. DeSantis pressured to remove Broward Sheriff Tony from office

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. – After the suspensions of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren and four of nine Broward School Board members following a grand jury ruling that they were incompetent and committed neglect of duty in the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting massacre, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony could be next on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ chopping block.
FLORIDA STATE
bocamag.com

Lake Worth Beach Addresses Panhandling Ordinances

On Tuesday, Lake Worth Beach city commissioners voted 4-1 to move forward with a motion to repeal two controversial panhandling ordinances. The decision comes as the city faces pressure from a pending lawsuit filed by Southern Legal Counsel on behalf of four homeless Lake Worth Beach residents. Municipalities across the country have been facing similar suits, and there’s no reason to expect an ebbing of the legal tide any time soon.
LAKE WORTH, FL
floridapolitics.com

Republican Saulis Banionis ramps up spending in left-leaning HD 93

Democrat Katherine Waldron came out of a four-way Primary contest. Democrat Katherine Waldron vanquished her three Primary rivals last month, and now her Republican rival to represent House District 93 is ramping up his spending. Saulis Banionis dropped more in a week’s stretch than he has for all other reporting...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 TO CLOSE, GLADES ROAD TO CLOSE, GOING NOWHERE FAST IN BOCA RATON

MAJOR TRAFFIC CHALLENGES EXPECTED THIS WEEK IN BOCA RATON, DELRAY BEACH, SOUTH PALM BEACH COUNTY… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You may be going nowhere fast this week in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, and across South Palm Beach County if you choose […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
tamaractalk.com

OPINION: It’s Time for Tamarac’s Circus Tent to Fold

Civility, fiscal responsibility, and a genuine desire to move city business forward are qualities that are hard to find on the Tamarac Commission. Looking for a circus? No Big Top or elephants are needed here. The clown car unloads at Tamarac City Hall every other week when Commissioners take their seats on the dais, and the nasty sniping begins. And always, city business takes a backseat to a sideshow that becomes the news of the day.
TAMARAC, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Help for South Florida restaurant workers gripped by drug and alcohol abuse — from chefs who have been there

Jennifer Brock was on the way to her job as a sous chef at fashionable French restaurant Bistro Aix in Jacksonville’s trendy San Marco neighborhood when she realized that, on a sunny afternoon on busy Interstate 10, she was losing control of her car. She was overdosing, that much she knew. It did not totally surprise her — heroin and crack cocaine were her preferred company. Gripping the ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wasteadvantagemag.com

Waste Pro’s Kenny Skaggs Promoted to Regional VP in Southeast Florida

Waste Pro announces that Kenny Skaggs has been promoted to Regional Vice President for Southeast Florida. Kenny is an industry veteran who has nearly 30 years of experience dating back to 1995. He joined Waste Pro earlier this year as the Southeast Florida Regional Operations Manager. As Regional Vice President,...
FLORIDA STATE
gotowncrier.com

GL Homes Still Committed To Making Land Swap Plan Work

The can of worms that is the proposed 1,600-acre Indian Trails Grove/Agricultural Reserve land swap has been kicked down the road until May 2023 by the Palm Beach County Commission. The 4-3 vote for postponement at the commissioners’ Wednesday, Aug. 31 meeting likely avoided an outright defeat for the GL...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCA RATON HABITUAL OFFENDER ARRESTED

PBSO MOVES IN WHEN MICHAEL ANGOVE PARKS CAR… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office nabbed a man who the agency says is a habitual offender with a history of fleeing from officers during traffic stops. Michael Angove of the […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cohaitungchi.com

9 Beautiful Towns You Must Visit On Florida’s East Coast

Living in Vero Beach, I am surrounded by incredibly interesting and beautiful towns running up and down the coast that are so close in mileage yet so far away otherwise. I am continually taking road trips to visit and discover as many as I can. From world-class beaches to one of the most historical cities in America, the pride of the space program to hidden gems, here are nine beautiful towns you must visit on Florida’s East Coast.
FLORIDA STATE

