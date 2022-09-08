ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Montanan

A river runs through it … no longer

By now it’s becoming undeniable that mankind is not succeeding at mitigating the planetary consequences of our continuous and increasing pollution of Earth’s natural systems. From mountaintop to ocean shore to the upper atmosphere, the deleterious effects are stacking up and interacting in ways we seem incapable of understanding or positively influencing. And no, it […] The post A river runs through it … no longer appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Phys.org

Intimate partner violence among some LGBT couples increased during pandemic

More than 18 percent of previously abused participants in an online survey of LBGT residents in the United States reported increased instances of intimate partner violence during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers from Rutgers and other schools. In a study published in the Journal of...
Phys.org

Why experts say lawns should become a thing of the past

Grass is under siege in the western United States. A new Las Vegas law requires homeowners to get rid of their lawns by 2027, and some cities in California are even paying residents to rip up their lawns and replace them with drought-friendly alternatives. The measures are intended to help save water, which has become increasingly scant in drought-stricken states like California.
The Associated Press

Compucom Names Josh Finke Chief Solutions Officer

FORT MILL, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 12, 2022-- Compucom, a leading managed IT services provider, named industry-veteran Josh Finke as Chief Solutions Officer (CSO). Finke will lead the company’s go-to-market strategies, developing key service offerings and solutions as the company pushes the boundaries of innovation for its customers. As CSO, Finke also will concentrate on strengthening and leveraging partner relationships to amplify its channel initiatives in the market, and will oversee a newly integrated technical presales organization that focuses on the company’s entire product and services portfolio. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220912005678/en/ Josh Finke, Chief Strategy Officer of Compucom (Photo: Business Wire)
Footwear News

Arezzo & Co.’s Schutz Celebrates 10 Years in the U.S.

Alexandre Birman, designer and CEO of Arezzo & Co., launched Schutz in Brazil in 1995, effectively redefining attainable luxury through trend-forward footwear collections that inspire of-the-moment looks. But it was in 2012 when Schutz entered the U.S. that the brand took off with a brand-new energy. When the first Schutz U.S. store opened on Madison Avenue, it was to astounding enthusiasm from the American consumer, who responded to the brand’s ability to produce a constant flow of high-quality products. In 2016, Schutz was awarded Brand of the Year by Footwear News, which honors the best and brightest in the industry. The brand...
Phys.org

Seven points about flooding, infrastructure and climate change

Extreme storms and intense floods have disrupted communities across the country this summer. Death Valley, Yellowstone, eastern Kentucky, St. Louis, Dallas and Denver have all experienced heavy rainfall and flooding, leading to damage, deaths and displacement—and now in Jackson, Mississippi, a major water crisis is affecting hundreds of thousands of people.
Vox

The GOP is learning just how hard it is to legislate abortion

South Carolina’s state senate on Thursday refused to pass a bill that would outlaw abortion after fertilization, with some exceptions, despite a Republican majority in that body. In South Carolina, as in states like Michigan, Kansas, Idaho, and Indiana, the challenge of legislating such extreme bans is becoming increasingly apparent — and abortion is becoming a landmark issue for Republicans.
