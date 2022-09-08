Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
A warm intrusion in the Arctic causes extreme pollution levels
During the MOSAiC research expedition, conducted in the Arctic pack ice between 2019 and 2020, EPFL scientists observed an atmospheric perturbation triggered by the intrusion of a highly polluted warm air-mass. A first study providing further insight into the phenomenon and its potential implications has just been published. Weather instruments...
Phys.org
Why do we always need to wait for 'launch windows' to get a rocket to space?
Earlier this week, the Artemis I moon mission was scrubbed again; now we have to wait for a new launch window. Just 40 minutes before the Space Launch System rocket was set to take off from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on September 3, a leaking fuel line caused engineers to scrub the launch.
Phys.org
Why plants worldwide became woody
Why do some plants grow into large woody shrubs or colossal trees, while others remain small and never produce wood in their stems? It's an evolutionary puzzle that baffled Charles Darwin more than 160 year ago. Now, scientists from the Netherlands and Germany present the first global overview of woodiness evolution on islands, which will finally help solve the puzzle.
Phys.org
Slowing of continental plate movement controlled the timing of Earth's largest volcanic events
Scientists have shed new light on the timing and likely cause of major volcanic events that occurred millions of years ago and caused such climatic and biological upheaval that they drove some of the most devastating extinction events in Earth's history. Surprisingly, the new research, published today in Science Advances,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Seven times people discovered the Americas. How they got there
When Columbus landed in 1492, the Americas had been settled for tens of thousands of years. He wasn't the first person to discover the continent. Instead, his discovery was the last of many discoveries. In all, people found the Americas at least seven different times. For at least six of...
Phys.org
Why go back to the Moon?
On September 12, 1962, then US president John F Kennedy informed the public of his plan to put a man on the Moon by the end of the decade. It was the height of the Cold War and America needed a big victory to demonstrate its space superiority after the Soviet Union had launched the first satellite and put the first man in orbit.
Phys.org
Preparing the MTG-I1 weather satellite for launch
Before Europe's first Meteosat Third Generation Imager leaves the south of France at the end of the month aboard a ship bound for French Guiana, this remarkable new weather satellite has been taking center stage at Thales Alenia Space's facilities in Cannes. The satellite is in its very last stages...
Phys.org
Beautiful dunes on Mars, sculpted by swirling winds
This interesting image from the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter shows a field of fascinating dunes called barchan dunes. These dunes have formed along a cliff in Chasma Boreale, in the North Pole of Mars. The High-Resolution Imaging Experiment, or HIRISE is a powerful camera takes pictures that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
The roots of biodiversity: How proteins differ across species
To better understand what drives biological diversity on Earth, scientists have historically looked at genetic differences between species. But this only provides part of the picture. The traits of a particular species are not merely the result of its genes but also the proteins those genes code for. Understanding the differences between species' proteomes—or all of the proteins that can be expressed—is, therefore, as important as understanding differences between genomes.
Phys.org
Ancient skeleton reveals amputation surgery 31,000 years ago
A skeleton discovered in a remote corner of Borneo rewrites the history of ancient medicine and proves amputation surgery was successfully carried out about 31,000 years ago, scientists said Wednesday. Previously, the earliest known amputation involved a 7,000-year-old skeleton found in France, and experts believed such operations only emerged in...
Phys.org
Searching for maser emissions in the Sagittarius stellar stream
Maser emissions, "cosmic lasers" from interstellar and circumstellar medium, are produced by the amplification of stimulated emissions. Bright and compact maser sources are good targets for high-accuracy astrometry in the kinematic study of the Milky Way. A research team from National Time Service Center (NTSC) of the Chinese Academy of...
Phys.org
Donkey domestication happened 7,000 years ago in Africa: DNA study
Despite transforming history as beasts of burden essential for transporting goods and people, the humble donkey has long been woefully understudied. But scientists on Thursday took a big step towards clarifying the species' origins with a comprehensive genomic analysis of 238 ancient and modern donkeys, finding they were likely domesticated in a single event in eastern Africa some 7,000 years ago.
Phys.org
First discovery of microplastics from water trapped on plant leaves
Although they have not been around for long, microplastics have found their way to almost every ecosystem on the planet. They have been discovered in the soil, in rivers, in our food and bottled water, and even in the human body. Recently, a team of researchers found, for the first time, microplastics in water trapped in plant leaf axils.
Phys.org
A plastic film that can kill viruses using room lights
Researchers at Queen's University Belfast have developed a plastic film that can kill viruses that land on its surface with room light. The self-sterilizing film is the first of its kind—it is low cost to produce, can be readily scaled and could be used for disposable aprons, tablecloths, and curtains in hospitals. It is coated with a thin layer of particles that absorb UV light and produce reactive oxygen species—ROS. These kill viruses, including SARS-CoV-2.
Phys.org
The dark side of LEDs: Suppression of melatonin by blue light
You may have heard that exposure to blue light can disrupt your sleep. As it turns, out it's also harmful to wildlife. At an inner-city university, mobs of wallabies are helping researchers understand how artificial light affects nocturnal marsupials. La Trobe University graduate researcher Alicia Dimovski is studying how exposure...
Phys.org
Artificial ocean cooling to weaken hurricanes is futile, study finds
A new study found that even if we did have the infinite power to artificially cool enough of the oceans to weaken a hurricane, the benefits would be minimal. The study led by scientists at the University of Miami (UM) Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric and Earth Science showed that the energy alone that is needed to use intervention technology to weaken a hurricane before landfall makes it a highly inefficient solution to mitigate disasters.
Phys.org
Brazil has two populations of American bullfrogs, an exotic species that transmits a deadly fungus
Researchers at the University of São Paulo (USP) and the State University of Campinas (UNICAMP) have conducted the most comprehensive genetic analysis ever of the American bullfrog (Aquarana catesbeiana) in Brazil, concluding that there are two populations of the species here, living on frog farms or invading local ecosystems. Bullfrogs are considered the world's main invasive amphibian.
Phys.org
Simulation suggests gravitational interactions drive Milky Way's galactic bar bulges
A new simulation conducted on the world's most powerful supercomputer dedicated to astronomy has produced a testable scenario to explain the appearance of the bar of the Milky Way. Comparing this scenario to data from current and future space telescopes will help clarify the evolution of our home galaxy. Astronomy...
Comments / 0