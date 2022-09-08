Read full article on original website
thatssotampa.com
Ella’s Folk Art Cafe has served the best brunch, art, and tunes in Tampa for 13 years
Time flies when you’re listening to good music and enjoying soul food. Ella’s Folk Art Cafe is a Seminole Heights staple for art admirers, audiophiles, and foodies alike. The marvelous Folk Art Cafe has been in the Tampa community for 13 years. In that time the restaurant and gallery and music venue has grown into the eclectic haunt people from across Florida seek out.
wild941.com
Tampa DJ Brings Music Festival To Ybor City This Weekend
Let’s give our boy Buckwheat some flowers!! He and his business partner Aych came up with a plan to bring a big music festival to the Tampa Bay area. Not only did they accomplish that dream, they’re about pull off the 3rd year of Loud on Seventh. Loud...
28 live music concerts and events happening in Tampa Bay this weekend
Great jazz shows, Thundermother opening for Scorpions, and more.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
Nibbles & Bites: More Eateries Now Open At The KRATEs
Only a few restaurants have yet to open at Phase 1 of the KRATE Container Park at The Grove at Wesley Chapel — and the word is definitely getting out that KRATE is a great destination for a wide variety of cuisine types from all over the world. Bakery...
ABC Action News
Smash cars, furniture and glass at SmashBox20 in Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Fla.—SmashBox20 is a smash room where you can let out your anger, frustrations, anxiety and stress. You can smash everything from glass to a whole car!. Started in 2021, owner and operator Christina Toliver needed some stress relief. "It was after a long year of COVID, homeschooling and...
wfla.com
Free Eye Exams and Glasses for Kids in Tampa Bay
The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research, a nonprofit organization that transforms lives by restoring sight for those with visual impairments and improves quality-of-life for tissue recipients is hosting its annual Eye Ball, Saturday September 10th, 2022 at Tampa Marriott Water Street. Funds raise will support Lion’s Eye which...
thatssotampa.com
Peruvian and Chinese fusion restaurant, Pisco Express, debuts in Wesley Chapel
The flavors you can discover in the greater Tampa area are boundless. That much is evident with the official opening of Pisco Express. This Peruvian and Chinese fusion restaurant is now open at the sprawling Krate at the Grove, which is an amalgamation of restaurant and retail venues situated inside mural-covered shipping containers.
ospreyobserver.com
What’s Happening At The Spurlino Family YMCA?
The Riverview and Gibsonton communities have enjoyed a brand-new YMCA since January 2019. The Spurlino Family YMCA is the newest location in the Tampa YMCA Association. The building is LEED Gold certified and won a design award from the Hillsborough County Planning Commission in fall 2019. Families can join a...
ABC Action News
AARP Tampa Bay Launches Monthly Physician-Led Walks
Studies have shown walking offers so many benefits, including weight management, stress reduction, cardiovascular health, strength, balance and so much more. That's why AARP Tampa Bay is partnering with Walk with a Doc and Tampa General Hospital to offer monthly physician-led walks right here in Tampa Bay. The monthly walking...
Classic 1905 Salad Recipe Gets A Modern Take In Viral Video
A few timeless classics: The Mona Lisa. “Citizen Kane.” The 1905 salad. Now, that last one might come as a surprise, but hear me out. The 1905 salad is a legend in Tampa, Florida, where it first appeared at the Columbia Restaurant. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the...
Blackbrick Chinese restaurant sets Tampa opening date, Black Cattle Burger Co. debuts in St. Pete, and more local foodie news
Black Radish St. Pete is having a Cuban kitchen pop-up, too.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL
Ybor City, located in Tampa, Florida, is a place teeming with beautiful architecture, rich history, and culture. You are reading: Things to do in ybor city | 15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL. The Ybor City Historic District, for example, is a National Historic Landmark District dotted...
Guide to Tampa Bay Cooking Classes
When it comes to creating fabulous food, there can never be too many cooks in...
stpetecatalyst.com
City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints
A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
Bay News 9
Lake Wales couple opens first restaurant through city grant program
LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is investing millions of dollars into revitalizing a once historically Black neighborhood. The city of Lake Wales is attracting new businesses with match grants. Two businesses have been awarded grants so far. Local food truck Whadda Wings was able to...
This Huge Flea Market in Florida is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the Webster Westside Flea Market website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for an amazing flea market to spend you day at in Florida, you've come to the right place.
995qyk.com
Here’s Where You Can Get A Three-Foot-Long Cuban Sandwich In Tampa Bay
You’re looking at 36 inches of Cuban sandwich perfection Tampa Bay!. Did you know that La Segunda is the world’s largest supplier of tasty Cuban bread? So you know their Cuban sandwich will be amazing!. A Tampa Bay institution, Columbia has some of the best Spanish and Cuban...
Heavy rain at times Sat., a little drier Sun.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today is the last day of our unsettled weather pattern with elevated rain chances. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along the coast this morning and spread inland this afternoon with gradually decreasing rain chances this evening. There will still be a good amount of cloud cover with just a little bit […]
ospreyobserver.com
Forever Green Lawn & Pest Control Ensures A Green And Lush Lawn
Keeping a Florida lawn healthy is no easy task, requiring year-round maintenance and pest control. Choosing to put off dealing with fungal infections or pest infestations can be costly and require entire sod replacement. Valrico resident Judith Vanzulli’s lawn is green and lush thanks to Forever Green Lawn & Pest...
Fishhawk 12-year-old boy battling rare form of childhood leukemia
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — 12-year-old Colton King has been battling cancer for about a month. He was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia. According to the American Cancer Society, leukemia is the most common cancer in children and teens, accounting for almost one out of three cancers. Colton's family said...
Comments / 0