Tampa, FL

thatssotampa.com

Ella’s Folk Art Cafe has served the best brunch, art, and tunes in Tampa for 13 years

Time flies when you’re listening to good music and enjoying soul food. Ella’s Folk Art Cafe is a Seminole Heights staple for art admirers, audiophiles, and foodies alike. The marvelous Folk Art Cafe has been in the Tampa community for 13 years. In that time the restaurant and gallery and music venue has grown into the eclectic haunt people from across Florida seek out.
TAMPA, FL
wild941.com

Tampa DJ Brings Music Festival To Ybor City This Weekend

Let’s give our boy Buckwheat some flowers!! He and his business partner Aych came up with a plan to bring a big music festival to the Tampa Bay area. Not only did they accomplish that dream, they’re about pull off the 3rd year of Loud on Seventh. Loud...
TAMPA, FL
neighborhoodnewsonline.net

Nibbles & Bites: More Eateries Now Open At The KRATEs

Only a few restaurants have yet to open at Phase 1 of the KRATE Container Park at The Grove at Wesley Chapel — and the word is definitely getting out that KRATE is a great destination for a wide variety of cuisine types from all over the world. Bakery...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
ABC Action News

Smash cars, furniture and glass at SmashBox20 in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla.—SmashBox20 is a smash room where you can let out your anger, frustrations, anxiety and stress. You can smash everything from glass to a whole car!. Started in 2021, owner and operator Christina Toliver needed some stress relief. "It was after a long year of COVID, homeschooling and...
CLEARWATER, FL
wfla.com

Free Eye Exams and Glasses for Kids in Tampa Bay

The Lions Eye Institute for Transplant and Research, a nonprofit organization that transforms lives by restoring sight for those with visual impairments and improves quality-of-life for tissue recipients is hosting its annual Eye Ball, Saturday September 10th, 2022 at Tampa Marriott Water Street. Funds raise will support Lion’s Eye which...
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

What’s Happening At The Spurlino Family YMCA?

The Riverview and Gibsonton communities have enjoyed a brand-new YMCA since January 2019. The Spurlino Family YMCA is the newest location in the Tampa YMCA Association. The building is LEED Gold certified and won a design award from the Hillsborough County Planning Commission in fall 2019. Families can join a...
RIVERVIEW, FL
ABC Action News

AARP Tampa Bay Launches Monthly Physician-Led Walks

Studies have shown walking offers so many benefits, including weight management, stress reduction, cardiovascular health, strength, balance and so much more. That's why AARP Tampa Bay is partnering with Walk with a Doc and Tampa General Hospital to offer monthly physician-led walks right here in Tampa Bay. The monthly walking...
TAMPA, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL

Ybor City, located in Tampa, Florida, is a place teeming with beautiful architecture, rich history, and culture. You are reading: Things to do in ybor city | 15 Best Things to Do in Ybor City, FL. The Ybor City Historic District, for example, is a National Historic Landmark District dotted...
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

City officials respond to volley of pickleball complaints

A growing and vocal group of pickleball enthusiasts believe St. Petersburg is unaccommodating to their sport; however, city officials say that could not be further from the case. Mike Jefferis, leisure services administrator and director of parks and recreation, has the difficult task of ensuring equitable access to all sports...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

Lake Wales couple opens first restaurant through city grant program

LAKE WALES, Fla. — The city of Lake Wales is investing millions of dollars into revitalizing a once historically Black neighborhood. The city of Lake Wales is attracting new businesses with match grants. Two businesses have been awarded grants so far. Local food truck Whadda Wings was able to...
LAKE WALES, FL
WFLA

Heavy rain at times Sat., a little drier Sun.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Today is the last day of our unsettled weather pattern with elevated rain chances. Showers and thunderstorms will develop along the coast this morning and spread inland this afternoon with gradually decreasing rain chances this evening. There will still be a good amount of cloud cover with just a little bit […]
TAMPA, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Forever Green Lawn & Pest Control Ensures A Green And Lush Lawn

Keeping a Florida lawn healthy is no easy task, requiring year-round maintenance and pest control. Choosing to put off dealing with fungal infections or pest infestations can be costly and require entire sod replacement. Valrico resident Judith Vanzulli’s lawn is green and lush thanks to Forever Green Lawn & Pest...
VALRICO, FL

