ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks

By Kaitlin Flanigan and Jami Seymore/KOIN 6 News
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRqOR_0hn5Uwrn00 Burn bans have been imposed throughout the metropolitan area ahead of the most dangerous conditions.

Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shutoffs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. Mandatory burn bans have also been declared throughout the metropolitan area.

PGE said these {obj:65571:high-risk areas} include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mount Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the southern West Hills.

Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company said Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Burn bans have also been imposed for weeks. They include one issued July 25 in all areas of Multnomah County. This includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice. Extreme caution is urged when cooking outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hn5Uwrn00

Fire danger is expected to rise Friday, Sept. 9, starting around midday as winds from the northeast ramp up across the region. PGE said if conditions persist, they aim to provide up to four hours of notice before shutting off power.

Pacific Power issued a similar warning for parts of its service district, including about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties, specifically in the following areas: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lincoln City and Glide east along the Umpqua Highway.

"If you have a medical need for electricity, make a plan now in case of power outages," Multnomah County officials tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Residents are advised to prepare, which includes making a list of emergency contacts, preparing an outage kit, making sure batteries are fully charged or have a generator, having a back-up for extended outages and having a transportation plan in case you need to leave home.

Items in an outage kit should include a battery-operated light, emergency medical supplies, equipment and assistive devices with your contact information, ice packs and an ice chest for medication, fresh batteries and power banks, food and water for up to 72 hours, according to Multnomah County officials, who also remind residents to not forget about their pets.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story originally appeared on the website of KOIN 6 News , Pamplin Media Group's news partner.

Comments / 0

Related
Sandy Post

Air quality poor because of wildfire smoke in region

UPDATE: Multnomah County bans burning wood because of wildfire smoke in the metropolitan region.Wildfire smoke from several blazes will blanket most of the Portland area Saturday, Sept. 10, with varying depths of brown haze extending beyond the coastline. Air quality should evolve over the day with the wind direction. Multnomah County health officials banned burning wood on Saturday citing the Portland air quality. The ban followed a July 25 one by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board. Burning wood for cooking is allowed. Relief from the heat and poor air quality is forecast to arrive late Saturday, early Sunday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger through weekend

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battled a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit Saturday, Sept. 10. There was no immediate word of the cause of the blaze, which was brought under control around noon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday, Sept. 9, to reduce fire risks. PGE added five more areas late...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Milo McIver State Park fire out, but evacuation orders remain

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada. Evacuation orders near this fire were lifted Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11. Read more here. UPDATED: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of an estimated 25-acre wildfire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver State Park-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. Evacuation...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Industry
City
Estacada, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Business
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Scotts Mills, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Industry
City
Stayton, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
City
Lincoln City, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
Multnomah County, OR
Business
City
Lebanon, OR
Sandy Post

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger continues Saturday

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battle a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit. There was no immediately word of the cause of the future, that was brought under control around noon on Saturday, Sept. 10. It could have easily spread without the quick response. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday to reduce fire risks....
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

PGE to shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers

Utility announces schedule for shutting off power starting early Friday morning.In a preemptive move as much of northwestern Oregon is set to fall under a red flag warning, Portland General Electric confirmed Thursday evening, Sept. 8, that it will shut off power to approximately 30,000 customers. PGE plans to implement what are called public safety power shutoffs (PSPS). PSPS areas have been identified by the utility as being at particularly high risk of fire in case high winds damage or topple electrical equipment — for instance, power lines. By shutting off power and de-electrifying equipment in high-risk areas, PGE hopes...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

More resource centers open for those who lose power

UPDATE: PGE and Pacific Power are shutting off electricity in high-risk areas to prevent wildfires.Community resource centers are opening in the metropolitan area for residents whose households lose power to prevent wildfires. PGE and Pacific Power began cutting service to high risk areas on Friday morning, Sept. 9. The cutoffs came after red flag warnings were issued throughout the state because of high heat and winds. Power could remain off for days until conditions improve. The centers will offer charging stations, water, ice and a place to cool off. The following centers are scheduled to open if the power...
OREGON CITY, OR
Sandy Post

Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 4-10

Check out the schedules and scores for fall sports across Multnomah County for the week of Sept. 4-10 Multnomah County high school sports schedule and scores: Sept. 4-10 SUNDAY, SEPT. 4 No events. MONDAY, SEPT. 5 No events. TUESDAY, SEPT. 6 Volleyball Westside Christian def. De La Salle North Catholic 3-0 (25-10, 25-8, 25-13) Horizon Christian Tualatin def. Portland Adventist 3-0 (25-10, 25-6, 25-5) Banks def. Riverdale 3-0 (27-25, 25-21, 25-14) Corbett def. Neah-Kah-Nie 3-0 (25-6, 25-11, 25-21) Gresham def. Reynolds 3-0 (25-15, 30-28, 25-12) Sandy def. David Douglas 3-1 (25-22, 25-27, 25-17, 25-20) Estacada def. Astoria 3-1 (23-25, 25-11,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Power#Metropolitan Areas#Portland General Electric#Lincoln
Sandy Post

Sandy resident Lori Kuechler appointed to vacant HD 52 seat

Kuechler to serve remainder of Rep. Williams term as redistricting shifts constituency eastA stop-gap elected was appointed by a virtual group of county commissioners to the vacant Oregon House District 52 seat Wednesday afternoon, Sept. 7. Lori Kuechler was chosen by Clackamas, Hood River and Multnomah County Commissioners, as the district stretches between all three regions. Kuechler came out ahead of fellow finalists Dr. Kristen Dillon and Nick Walden-Poublon, all three of whom were put forward by the Democratic Party of Oregon. The seat was left vacant after Rep. Anna Williams was one of three Democrats to resign from...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy woman killed in Sept. 7 crash between pedestrian, commercial truck

Lynn Proctor hit by trailer, pronounced dead after crossing Highway 26 at East Sylvan Drive amid traffic. Sandy woman Lynn Proctor has died as a result of a pedestrian-versus-vehicle crash at East Sylvan Drive on Highway 26 on Wednesday, Sept. 7. Around 7:10 a.m. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a commercial truck. The investigation concluded that a Peterbilt commercial truck, operated by Cody Hopper, 34, of Terrebonne, was driving westbound on Highway 26 and slowed approaching the East Sylvan Drive intersection. The scene of the crash was about 8 miles east of Sandy. Lynn Proctor, 75, of Sandy, was reportedly on the westbound shoulder watching eastbound traffic and proceeded to cross the highway into the path of the Peterbilt. Reports said Hopper attempted to avoid Proctor but she was struck by one of the two trailers being towed. Proctor's injuries proved fatal and she was pronounced dead. Hopper was uninjured. Traffic on Highway 26 was affected for approximately four hours. Clackamas County Sheriff's Department, AMR and Hoodland Fire Department assisted OSP responding to this incident. {loadposition sub-article-01}
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

East County woman honored for decades of church music

Geraldine Randol, 90, received a service award for piano, vocal performances at her church, homeA 90-year-old woman with a talent for music received an award for her 14 years of service to a local church. Geraldine Randol received the Distinguished Service Award from her pastor, Jamie Snodgrass, during a ceremony Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Springwater Church of the Nazarene, 3445 S.E. Hillyard Road. "Geraldine has supported the ministry of the church through her ministry in music," Snodgrass said. "Not only has she faithfully played the piano for our worship services for 14 years, but has led special monthly...
GRESHAM, OR
Sandy Post

Liepold's to open for legendary fall festivities Sept. 17

Boring farm welcomes family, friends, magical creatures for autumnal activities. For many who have frequented Liepold Family Farms' Fall Festival over the years, they know you come for the corn maze and stay for the gourd-geous views of the pumpkin patch, fields and Mount Hood. Fortunately for those unfamiliar with the autumnal activities hosted at 14480 S.E. Richey Road in Boring every September and October — and for those who've made slingshotting apples into the air at the apple-pult a yearly tradition — Fall Festival will return Saturday, Sept. 17. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 5...
BORING, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Sandy Post

Sandy motorcyclist critically injured in Highway 26 crash

Stone Road, Highway 26 intersection collision leads to second hospitalization in the last weekA Sandy man has been hospitalized with serious injuries following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 26 near milepost 17 on Saturday, Sept. 3. Investigation by law enforcement concluded that at around 8 p.m. Sept. 3, Sandy man Mitchell Rogers, 24, was driving a black Yamaha motorcycle westbound on Highway 26 when Portland driver Ronald Young, 65, operating a silver Dodge Caravan, attempted to cross Highway 26 southbound at Stone Road and collided with Rogers. Oregon State Police are still working to determine if excess speed...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy football to 'keep fighting' after tough home opener loss

Pioneers fall 45-0 to Tigard on a rescheduled Saturday morning; regroup for coming bout with Central Catholic.In the wake of a difficult home opener where nothing went to plan, Sandy football isn't pointing fingers. Instead, the Pioneers are looking inward, moving forward and striving for that first win of the 2022 season. "I told them I love them and we are all together in our disappointment," said Coach Josh Dill. "We can't disband or blame others." The Pioneers never found their footing on a windy Saturday morning, Sept. 10, as visiting Tigard ran rampant across the field in what...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

2022 Hood To Coast cruises through Sandy, Gresham

40th annual relay run brings more than 19,000 participants as they make their way from Mount Hood to SeasideFrom the windy peak of Mount Hood to the sunny sands of Seaside, tens of thousands of runners cruised through Sandy and Gresham Friday morning, Aug. 26, for a milestone rendition of the "Mother of all Relays." The 40th annual Hood to Coast Relay is a festive spectacle, with 1,050 running teams of 12 descend from Mount Hood with support from vans, which often are decorated with slogans, flags and window drawings. The 19,000 participants make their way through legs, passing batons...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Trandum opposes 'big money' in politics

Sandy man Walt Trandum faces House District 39 Rep. James Hieb for House District 51 seat Political character Walt Trandum is running as the Democrat hoping to win election to House District 51. He'll face current House District 39 Rep. James Hieb, R-Canby, in the Nov. 8 general election. With redistricting taking effect in January 2023, the Sandy area is now split between House District 52 and House District 51. Trandum and Hieb won their party primaries in the race to serve the redrawn District 51, which now covers Sandy proper. While running as a Democrat, Trandum says his...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Drivers IDed in fiery Aug. 29 crash at Highway 26 and Stone Road

OSP says DUII charges are being referred to the district attorney's office against Blake Welding, 22Blake Welding, 22, of Damascus has been identified as the driver of a Chevy pickup involved in a collision with a tanker truck, causing a fire on Highway 26 and closing the highway between Gresham and Sandy for most of the day Monday, Aug. 29. The tanker driver, who avoided serious injury, has been identified as Henry Sanders, 40, of Mississippi. Investigation by law enforcement concluded that around 3:55 a.m. Aug. 29, Welding reportedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic when entering Highway 26...
DAMASCUS, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Health Center to open Sept. 6 on Pleasant Street

The new clinic will offer primary care, behavioral health services and dental services, as well as an on-site pharmacy After a few years of pandemic-related delays, Sandy's new health center is expected to open Sept. 6, at 39740 Pleasant St. The Clackamas County-run health clinic was intended to be finished by summer 2020, but Deborah Cockrell, director of the Federally Qualified Health Center in Clackamas County, explained in December 2021 that the delays were "primarily because of pandemic-related impacts on construction and everyone's ability to process work." Though the target opening date is Tuesday, Sept. 6, health services representatives encourage...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy candidates for House 52 appointment talk priorities

Lori Kuechler, Nick Walden-Poublon considered for 'unique opportunity' to serve district without demands of campaignHouse District 52, as it currently stands until January 2023, is in a unique position. Clackamas, Hood River and Multnomah Counties must appoint someone to fill Rep. Anna Williams' seat by Sept. 13, and while that person will wear the title of state representative, they will not be able to run for the seat in the November election and only retain the position until redistricting and newly elected representatives take effect in January. For this reason, the three people up for consideration for the appointment...
SANDY, OR
Sandy Post

U.S. House GOP leader stumps for candidates in Oregon

Kevin McCarthy hopes that electing a trio will give Republicans a majority and make him the next speaker.Kevin McCarthy came to Oregon to campaign for congressional candidates whose election he hopes will secure Republicans a majority in the U.S. House and make him its next speaker. The party's current House leader from California also used his visit Wednesday, Aug. 24, not only to promote Republicans seeking the open 4th, 5th and 6th district seats, but to bash Democrats and the city of Portland. He accused Democrats of seeking to defund police — though he did not specify any congressional action...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
208
Followers
1K+
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy