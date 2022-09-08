ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Power could be cut in Portland area because of fire risks

By Kaitlin Flanigan and Jami Seymore/KOIN 6 News
Estacada News
Estacada News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRqOR_0hn5Uu6L00 Burn bans have been imposed throughout the metropolitan area ahead of the most dangerous conditions.

Portland General Electric is warning of "likely" power shutoffs in 10 high-risk areas in the Portland area on Friday and Saturday because of fire danger. Mandatory burn bans have also been declared throughout the metropolitan area.

PGE said these {obj:65571:high-risk areas} include: the West Hills, Tualatin Mountains, North West Hills, Central West Hills, Oregon City, Estacada, Mount Hood Corridor/foothills, Columbia River Gorge, Scotts Mills and the southern West Hills.

Approximately 30,000 customers could be affected. Power will only be shut off if absolutely necessary, the company said Wednesday, Sept. 7.

Burn bans have also been imposed for weeks. They include one issued July 25 in all areas of Multnomah County. This includes recreational campfires, fire pits, yard debris, agricultural burning and permits issued for open burning until further notice. Extreme caution is urged when cooking outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0hn5Uu6L00

Fire danger is expected to rise Friday, Sept. 9, starting around midday as winds from the northeast ramp up across the region. PGE said if conditions persist, they aim to provide up to four hours of notice before shutting off power.

Pacific Power issued a similar warning for parts of its service district, including about 12,000 customers in Linn, Douglas, Lincoln, Tillamook, Marion and Polk counties, specifically in the following areas: Stayton east through the Santiam Canyon, Lebanon, Sweet Home, Lincoln City and Glide east along the Umpqua Highway.

"If you have a medical need for electricity, make a plan now in case of power outages," Multnomah County officials tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

Residents are advised to prepare, which includes making a list of emergency contacts, preparing an outage kit, making sure batteries are fully charged or have a generator, having a back-up for extended outages and having a transportation plan in case you need to leave home.

Items in an outage kit should include a battery-operated light, emergency medical supplies, equipment and assistive devices with your contact information, ice packs and an ice chest for medication, fresh batteries and power banks, food and water for up to 72 hours, according to Multnomah County officials, who also remind residents to not forget about their pets.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story originally appeared on the website of KOIN 6 News , Pamplin Media Group's news partner.

Comments / 0

Related
Estacada News

Air quality poor because of wildfire smoke in region

UPDATE: Multnomah County bans burning wood because of wildfire smoke in the metropolitan region.Wildfire smoke from several blazes will blanket most of the Portland area Saturday, Sept. 10, with varying depths of brown haze extending beyond the coastline. Air quality should evolve over the day with the wind direction. Multnomah County health officials banned burning wood on Saturday citing the Portland air quality. The ban followed a July 25 one by the Multnomah County Fire Defense Board. Burning wood for cooking is allowed. Relief from the heat and poor air quality is forecast to arrive late Saturday, early Sunday...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger through weekend

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battled a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit Saturday, Sept. 10. There was no immediate word of the cause of the blaze, which was brought under control around noon. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday, Sept. 9, to reduce fire risks. PGE added five more areas late...
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Fire evacuations ordered in Clackamas County

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada.UPDATED: 12:40 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of a fire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened a shelter at Clackamas Community College, Randall Hall, 19600 Molalla Ave. in Oregon City....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

PGE says power could be restored by Saturday night

Some 30,000 customers are currently without power as a result of shutoffs intended to reduce fire risk.After shutting off power to about 30,000 residential and commercial customers in its service territory, Portland General Electric said Friday, Sept. 9, that it may be able to restore power as soon as Saturday night, Sept. 10. Banks, Gaston, Portland's West Hills, and parts of the Mount Hood foothills and the Columbia River Gorge are among the places where at least some homes and businesses are dark as of Friday afternoon. PGE has designated 10 areas where it will conduct what are called public...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Portland, OR
Industry
City
Estacada, OR
County
Multnomah County, OR
Local
Oregon Business
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Scotts Mills, OR
Multnomah County, OR
Industry
City
Stayton, OR
City
Portland, OR
City
Oregon City, OR
City
Lincoln City, OR
Portland, OR
Business
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Industry
Multnomah County, OR
Business
City
Lebanon, OR
Estacada News

Milo McIver State Park fire out, but evacuation orders remain

The Red Cross has set up a shelter at Clackamas Community College because of a fire near Estacada. Evacuation orders near this fire were lifted Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11. Read more here. UPDATED: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 Clackamas County residents living near Milo McIver State Park were ordered to evacuate Friday night and early Saturday because of an estimated 25-acre wildfire in the Estacada area. Saturday afternoon, Estacada Fire Department personnel said the McIver State Park-area fire was knocked out, but that doesn't mean it's fully contained and fire crews remain vigilant due to extreme fire risk. Evacuation...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Red Flag Warning: High fire danger continues Saturday

Portland Fire and Rescue contains a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 around noon.Officials in the Willamette Valley are continuing to warn about fire asks because of continuing hot weather and steady winds. Portland firefighters battle a 2-alarm brush fire along I-205 near the Multi-Use Path, Gateway Green and the I-84 exit. There was no immediately word of the cause of the future, that was brought under control around noon on Saturday, Sept. 10. It could have easily spread without the quick response. Portland General Electric and Pacific Power began cutting power in high-risk areas early Friday to reduce fire risks....
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Fire at Milo McIver prompts evacuations

A blaze was reported Friday night at the state park amid windy and dry conditions. Level 3 "Go Now!" evacuations are in place after a fire broke out at Estacada's Milo McIver State Park Friday evening. Just before 10:30 p.m., Clackamas County Sheriff's Office announced evacuations were called for the Feldheimer area to Hayden Road and Springwater Road to the Clackamas River. Officials said both sides of Springwater Road need to evacuate east to the park including Woodland Way and Parkview Lane. Clackamas County Sheriff's Office expanded Level 3 evacuation notices just after midnight to include from the Clackamas River: Fellows and Mattoon on the west, south of Fischer Mill to Metzler Park. Those living in areas impacted by evacuation orders can go to the temporary evacuation point at Clackamas County Red Soils Campus at 2051 Kaen Road in Oregon City, according to officials with Clackamas County. It is not clear what sparked the fire; however, dry and windy conditions have led to fire danger concerns throughout the day. KOIN 6 News is a news partner of Pamplin Media Group. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

More resource centers open for those who lose power

UPDATE: PGE and Pacific Power are shutting off electricity in high-risk areas to prevent wildfires.Community resource centers are opening in the metropolitan area for residents whose households lose power to prevent wildfires. PGE and Pacific Power began cutting service to high risk areas on Friday morning, Sept. 9. The cutoffs came after red flag warnings were issued throughout the state because of high heat and winds. Power could remain off for days until conditions improve. The centers will offer charging stations, water, ice and a place to cool off. The following centers are scheduled to open if the power...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacific Power#Metropolitan Areas#Portland General Electric#Lincoln
Estacada News

Volunteers needed for Clackamas River clean up

End of season debris removal on Sept. 11 will cover 22 miles from Estacada to Oregon City The Down the River Clean Up folks are looking for volunteers to help with debris removal on the Clackamas River that will take place Sunday, Sept. 11. The clean up traditionally happens at the end of summer to sweep away some of the trash left by floaters and others that enjoy the river during the warm months. This effort covers a 22 mile stretch of the Clackamas River from Estacada to the confluence with the Willamette River in Oregon City....
OREGON CITY, OR
Estacada News

Some Campanella residents say nay to park development

There's a push to keep most of the park as green space and not add splash pad or pickle ball courts The proposed development of Campanella Park has stirred up controversy among some residents of the 275-home subdivision surrounding the park, with some particularly objecting to a suggested splash pad and pickleball court. The park already features a playground designed for little kids, a covered picnic area and walkways. But most of the 8 acres has not yet been developed and is a natural area or mowed grass. Some residents of Campanella Estates have expressed worries that...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Meet the candidates for Estacada City Council

Five hopefuls are running for three open positions in this November's election.Five candidates are running for three open positions on the Estacada City Council. Incumbents Jerry Tenbush and Micheal McElroy and newcomers Heidi Prokop, John Calder and Ronda Craig have all filed candidacy for the council's three open positions in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. The Estacada News sent a series of questions to all candidates. Craig did not respond to the request for comment. Answers have been edited for clarity and brevity. Estacada News: What inspired you to run for City Council? Tenbush: I have served...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Biscuits Cafe mixes Oregon City business, charity support

Elected, chamber officials celebrate grand reopening of restaurant by raising funds for nonprofit organization.Oregon City elected and chamber officials celebrated the grand reopening of a restaurant last month by raising funds for a nonprofit organization that celebrates community. David Ligatich, and his wife and business partner, Dana, are a couple that understand community. The Ligatichs put down solid roots in the community by seeking out and supporting Oregon charities when they took ownership of Biscuits Café in Gresham. In October of 2021 they bought three more locations, including Sunnyside, Johnson Creek and Oregon City. "When we bought our three...
OREGON CITY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Industry
Estacada News

Friends gather to honor a life well lived â€” Tim Shibahara

My View writer Bill Monroe celebrates the life and achievements of his friend and colleague Tim Shibahara. Both served on the Clackamas River Basin Council. On Aug. 28, my wife and I attended a memorial service for Tim Shibahara in Timber Park (Estacada). It was, I believe, the most well-attended memorial I recall, with approximately 700 souls from near and far sharing love, respect and admiration for a life so well-lived. I knew Tim when I was a chair and now member of the executive committee of the Clackamas River Basin Council. Friends, co-workers and neighbors stepped forward to commend...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Reader response: What about water reuse on Clackamas River?

William Gifford: Summers can create unnecessary competition between maintaining river health, growing water needs.Regarding your recent article, "A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Do we have enough water in Oregon?" This is a worthy question to be asking in a state where drought is a growing concern. However, the article misses the opportunity to discuss viable solutions. In Clackamas County, nearly 400,000 residents and businesses depend on the Clackamas River for their potable water. Increasingly long and dry summers can create unnecessary competition between maintaining the river's health and our communities'...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Metro reports progress with homeless services measure

The regional elected government releases figures on the first year of the voter-approved measure.Metro is reporting progress in reducing and preventing homelessness with the 10-year regional supportive housing services ballot measure approved by voters May 2020. The elected regional government said it paid to house more than 1,600 people in the first year of the program. That is equal to 24.7% of the number of people identified as homeless in the region in the January 2022 Point in Time count, although not everyone who was housed was someone identified in the count, Metro said on Wednesday, Aug. 31. ...
PORTLAND, OR
Estacada News

Finding community in nature

Summit Seekers hiking group got its start in Estacada, focuses on building community for women on and off the trail An Estacada resident is the founder of a hiking group focused on building confidence and a sense of community for women. In 2019, Kim Ludeman founded Summit Seekers with the goal of empowering women to "connect deeply and intentionally with themselves and others both on and off the trail." After several hikes, the group had to take a pause because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but was relaunched this past June. "Now, the need is there more than ever to get...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Welton, Drinkwine put their hats in ring for Estacada mayor

Voters will choose between incumbent, newcomer to lead city in the November election Two candidates are running for the position of mayor in Estacada. Sean Drinkwine and Sarahi Welton have both filed for candidacy in the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. Drinkwine was first elected mayor in 2016 and served as an Estacada City Councilor starting in 2009. He declined to answer a questionnaire from the Estacada News. Welton moved to Estacada with her family four years ago and said that she is running for mayor because "I believe in Estacada." "It would be an honor and a privilege to serve...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Caring for two- and four-legged neighbors

Viviana Burgos has worked at Eagle Fern Equine Hospital since 2005, purchasing the business with her husband David Asmar in 2009. EDITOR'S NOTE: This story about Viviana Burgos first appeared in Pamplin Media Group's Amazing Neighbors special section. Viviana Burgos is part of the team at Eagle Fern Equine Hospital that ensures both human and hoofed visitors leave feeling supported. "If we can make someone smile, that's always a good thing," said Burgos, who manages the Estacada-based clinic. Along with horses, Eagle Fern Equine Hospital also cares for cattle, sheep, goats, llamas and alpacas. Burgos and her husband, David...
ESTACADA, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas County NAMI: Bullies are back-to-school too

Bart Brewer: Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also cause mental harm.It's back-to-school time and along with school supplies and other preparations, something that parents and educators should have in mind is bullying. One out of every five kids has reported being bullied, with the real number likely being higher than that. Bullying can not only disrupt learning and bring physical harm but can also bring real mental harm. In simple terms, bullying is any repeatable action that seeks to harm, intimidate or coerce the target. One of the key elements here...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Estacada News

Clackamas Repertory Theatre to present 'Book Club Play'

Hit comedy about books and the people who love them opens Sept. 9 at Clackamas Community College"The Book Club Play" is the final offering in the Clackamas Repertory Theatre season; it follows what happens when a famous documentary filmmaker turns the camera onto the members of a book club. "We find out how people misbehave when a camera is on them," said Cyndy Smith-English, the executive director of CRT. The play opens Sept. 9 and runs through Oct. 2 in the Osterman Theatre at Clackamas Community College, 19600 S. Molalla Ave., Oregon City. Familiar faces David Smith-English, CRT's artistic director...
OREGON CITY, OR
Estacada News

Estacada News

Estacada, OR
136
Followers
1K+
Post
13K+
Views
ABOUT

Estacada News is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Thursdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content in the Estacada region.

 http://www.estacadanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy