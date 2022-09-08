Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Deploys Helicopters to Capture Their Own Fleeing Deserters: Ukraine
Ukraine said "significant losses and the unwillingness to fight" were deteriorating the "moral and psychological condition" of occupying Russian troops.
Putin's Troops Have Two Days to Attack or Face Defeat: Ex-Military Leader
Ukrainian forces have also been making gains in the Kharkiv region in recent days, while also conducting a counteroffensive in southern Kherson.
Queen's death ignites debate over Africa's colonial past
From Kenya and Nigeria to South Africa and Uganda, Queen Elizabeth's death met with an outpouring of official condolences, mourning and memories of her frequent visits to Africa during her seven decades on the throne. Elizabeth was visiting Kenya in 1952 when her father died and she became queen.
The U.S. Should Recognize the Greek Genocide | Opinion
As a global proponent of human rights, the lynchpin of the rules-based international order and home of up to 3 million Americans of Greek origin, the U.S. should commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Asia Minor Catastrophe on Sept. 14, 2022, and recognize the Greek genocide.
RELATED PEOPLE
Soccer Fans Refuse to Take Part in Moment of Silence for Queen Elizabeth II
In Cyprus' capital Nicosia, soccer fans whistled and jeered throughout what was supposed to be a minute-long moment of silence for the late queen.
UEFA・
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
109K+
Post
961M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0