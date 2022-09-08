ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Longtime CNN anchor Bernard Shaw dead at 82

By Dominick Mastrangelo, The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRv3d_0hn5Uo3D00

( The Hill ) – Longtime CNN anchor and reporter Bernard Shaw died on Wednesday, the network announced.

Shaw, 82, retired from journalism in the early 2000s and was one of CNN’s original anchors when the network launched in the 1980s.

“He was our lead anchor for the next twenty years from anchoring coverage of presidential elections to his iconic coverage of the First Gulf War live from Baghdad in 1991,” CNN president Chris Licht said in a statement on Shaw’s passing. “Even after he left CNN, Bernie remained a close member of our CNN family providing our viewers with context about historic events as recently as last year. The condolences of all of us at CNN go out to his wife Linda and his children.”

Five things to watch in Trump’s first rally since FBI search

Shaw was well known for his coverage of several major foreign conflicts, his moderation of a number of presidential debates, and other high-profile political events.

When Shaw signed off for the last time in 2000, he received a standing ovation from the CNN newsroom.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

FBI asked Brett Favre just one question, his attorney says

Last week, NFL legend Brett Favre made headlines again when his attorney confirmed to NBC News that the FBI had questioned the former quarterback. Favre was the inspiration behind $8 million worth of purchases in an ongoing welfare scandal that the FBI began investigating in 2020. But the athlete’s exchange with federal agents, which took […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
WJTV 12

Man charged with kidnapping cousin in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing kidnapping and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges after an incident with his cousin in Adams County on Friday, September 9. Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said Jeremy Junkin went to his cousin’s home on Cranefield Road, fired a shot at the […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to two reported runaway girls in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, picked up the 12 and 13-year-old girls […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrities Death#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Cnn Newsroom#Presidential Debates#Cnn#Fbi#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Vandals strike on LSU campus prior to Southern game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti has been found on LSU’s campus. The Mike the Tiger statue was vandalized along with other areas on the campus. Sometime overnight, “several locations on LSU’s Campus received damage from graffiti, including areas of Tiger Stadium, the Shaquille O’Neal statue and the tiger statue outside Mike the Tiger’s Habitat,” […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Tchula Police Department down to two officers

TCHULA, Miss. (WJTV) – The Tchula Police Department is down to two officers after a majority of the force was let go. The decision was made at Thursday’s regular board meeting. Mayor Annie Polk said the police chief and four uncertified officers were some of the employees who were let go. Now, there are two […]
TCHULA, MS
WJTV 12

Man arrested in connection to Hattiesburg shooting case

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is facing a hindering prosecution charge in connection to a shooting case in Hattiesburg. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said Eric Aguilar, 18, of Hattiesburg, was arrested for refusing to cooperate in connection to an ongoing shooting investigation that happened on Myrtle Street in May 2022. No one […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man convicted in death of Edwards police chief’s brother

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was sentenced to life in prison for the first degree murder of a man in Edwards in 2018. Hinds Count District Attorney Jody E. Owens II said Willie James Bingham was convicted of first degree murder in the shooting death of Clifton David Nelson. Edwards police found Nelson […]
EDWARDS, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Forrest County woman arrested for felony child neglect

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A woman is facing three counts of felony child neglect in connection to a separate lustful touching and sexual battery case. Officials with the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office (FSCO) said Misty Scarborough, 37, of the Dixie community, was arrested on Thursday, September 8. She was arrested in connection to the […]
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Man dies after being hit by train in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after being hit by a train in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 10. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. near West Pine Street and Highway 49. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed in shooting at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) is investigating after a man died from a shooting at an apartment complex on Friday, September 9. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said the victim, 42-year-old Michael James Stevens, was shot at Pine Ridge Gardens Apartments around 12:30 p.m. He was taken to Merit […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

NFL honors Queen Elizabeth II with moment of silence during season opener

The National Football League (NFL) honored Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II, who died on Thursday, with a moment of silence before its 2022-2023 season kickoff game. The moment was held in memory of the 96-year-old monarch, “whose message of unity and peace inspired people throughout the world for generations,” the game announcer said. The moment occurred […]
NFL
WJTV 12

U.S. Attorney: Oxford woman stole millions from Mississippi State sorority

An Oxford woman stole $2.9 million from a Mississippi State University sorority, according to court records from the Northern District of Mississippi. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District is sentencing Betty Jane Cadle, 75, for diverting money from the Delta Omega Chapter House Corporation for the Kappa Delta Sorority to her personal bank […]
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy