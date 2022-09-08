How to Watch Days of Our Lives Once It Leaves NBC to Stream on Peacock

The sands are still slipping through that hourglass, but now in a new, streaming-only home, as the iconic soap opera Days of Our Lives moves from NBC to the Peacock streaming service. Here’s how you can keep tabs on life in Salem USA.

Days of Our Lives will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning Monday, Sept. 12, thus ending its 57-year run on NBC. New episodes, released every weekday, will only be available to subscribers of Peacock Premium, which typically costs $4.99 per month — though a fall promotion running throughout the month of September slashes the Premium rate to just $1.99/month for new subscribers, or $19.99 for an entire year (sign up here) .

A new one-hour news program titled NBC News Daily will fill Days ‘ soon-to-be-vacant slot.

How to Watch Days of Our Lives on Peacock Streaming

Days of Our Lives is only available for Peacock Premium subscribers. If you are not already subscribed, Peacock is offering a rate of $1.99/month, or $19.99 for an entire year , for new sign-ups during the month of September. Sign up now to stream Days of Our Lives and other Peacock TV and movie content, including original series such as Girls5eva , The Resort and the Fresh Prince reboot Bel-Air , the blockbuster movie Jurassic World Dominion , the original rom-com Meet Cute (with Kaley Cuoco and Pete Davidson), plus full seasons of Yellowstone , Modern Family , The Office , Two and a Half Men and Psych . Peacock also is the new, exclusive home for next-day streaming of new episodes of NBC shows including the #OneChicago trifecta, the Law & Order franchise, Saturday Night Live , La Brea and The Voice .

PEACOCK PREMIUM STREAMING: SIGN UP NOW

($1.99/month for new sign-ups in September; $4.99/month after)



Fans of the Salem-based sudser were quick to express concerns about the move. In addition to the heretofore-“free” soap now costing a few dollars a month, some have wondered if the program itself might change, free as it soon will be of the restrictions of stodgy broadcast-TV. Days exec producer Ken Corday, though, assured fans via a recent Q&A that they will get via streaming “the same show” that they have enjoyed for years and years.

With maybe one, “bigger” exception.

“You will probably be getting more show content after February of next year, because we don’t have to limit the show to 38 minutes with 22 minutes of commercial time,” Corday ventured. ( Days has already filmed/banked episodes through February 2023).

“On Peacock, with the [Premium] subscription, you get four minutes of commercial time [per episode], and with the higher [Premium Plus] subscription,” which fetches $9.99/month, “you get no commercial time. So, that’s good,” he said.