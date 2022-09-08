Read full article on original website
Overcoming the housing crisis is going to take all the tools in the toolbox: John Habat
Guest columnist John Habat is president and CEO of Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity. He will be retiring from this role, which he has held for more than 10 years, on Sept. 30. Greater Cleveland Habitat for Humanity is celebrating its 35th anniversary of building homes and empowering families with...
Emails show behind-the-scenes dealing on Cuyahoga County’s $66 million in ARPA funds: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County officials and council members forged a secret agreement on how to spend $66 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, without a public hearing or vote – and then, quietly went to work lining up projects for their “lists,” according to documents obtained by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer.
Explaining the secret $66 million Cuyahoga County stimulus deal: The Wake Up for Monday, Sept. 12, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. We were flummoxed when Cuyahoga County Council announced it would divvy up $66 million in federal stimulus money to award to members’ handpicked projects. “Not a slush fund,” said council.
Students need fully and fairly funded schools to thrive: Tanisha Pruitt
Guest columnist Tanisha Pruitt, Ph.D. is State Policy Fellow for Policy Matters Ohio. From Beachwood to Berea, students across Cuyahoga County are back at school, ready to learn and develop meaningful relationships with their peers and educators. To flourish in school and succeed as adults, children need to attend clean...
1920 Cleveland Heights mansion asks $1.4M: House of the Week
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Designed by New York-based architect Linn Kinne in the early 20th century, the mansion at 3145 N. Park Blvd. has seen its share of history. The home was once owned by Case Western Reserve University, which used it as its president’s residence. “It has certainly...
Redeveloper of 3663 Park East Drive former hotel site unveils new, improved $200-million plans
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- There’s been a change of plans -- and in the eyes of city leaders, for the better -- for the redevelopment of the former DoubleTree by Hilton hotel site on Park East Drive. In March, Beachwood developer Chad Kertesz told City Council of a $125-million plan...
Tri-City Bark Park’s future includes pavilion, dog agility course
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio – Tri-City Bark Park has become a popular place for Berea, Brook Park and Middleburg Heights dogs and their humans, and its advisory board continues planning future park amenities. The park is located at 18825 Sheldon Road in Middleburg Heights. President Guy Turner (Berea), Vice President...
Weak justifications for Sidaway Bridge rescue speak volumes about why it’s a bad idea
I am scratching my head over the “rebuild the Sidaway Bridge” issue (”Should restoration of Sidaway Bridge be a priority project?” Editorial Board Roundtable, Sept. 10). I have seen no arguments for this expense other than nostalgia and what amounts to “somebody else will pay for it,” both lousy justifications.
Kent State University, Lorain County Community College among higher ed institutions getting Intel cash to develop semiconductor career programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Kent State University and Lorain County Community College will lead projects aimed at developing a semiconductor manufacturing workforce in the state as construction begins on a $20 billion chip plant in Central Ohio, Intel has announced. On Friday, President Joe Biden, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, U.S. Sen....
Which Ohio colleges top U.S. News & World Report rankings for 2022-2023?
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Case Western Reserve edged out Ohio State as the best university in Ohio, according to newly released rankings by U.S. News & World Report. CWRU is ranked 44th overall in U.S. News rankings for national universities, five spots ahead of Ohio State. The No. 1 national university,...
Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable
In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
Two ex-East Cleveland cops hit with bribery charges as part of insurance fraud scheme
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A grand jury has charged two former East Cleveland police officers with taking cash bribes to provide a man with falsified police reports so he could commit insurance fraud, prosecutors said. Von Harris, 52, and Demarkco Johnson, 28, were indicted Friday on multiple counts each of bribery...
Patriot Day ceremonies in Berea, Brook Park honor lives lost during terrorist attacks
BROOK PARK, Ohio – Rain could not dampen the heartfelt sentiments expressed by those who gathered Sunday (9/11) in Berea and Brook Park to remember all the lives lost in the New York City, Washington, D.C., and Shanksville, Pa., terrorist attacks 21 years ago. Whether it was the bagpiper...
Assumption that all or most women oppose abortion bans is presumptuous - and wrong
Alan J. Groveman, in his inflammatory Sept. 6 letter, “Women voters must act to save democracy,” apparently thinks all women voters are pro-choice, which simply is not true. There are millions of pro-life women voters in this country who are against the violent killing of pre-born babies, yet...
Thieves go door-to-door on mailboxes, contents: Moreland Hills Police Blotter
Several residents on the street reported around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 3 mail had been removed from their home mailboxes. Police found at least some of their missing mail deposited in one neighbor’s mailbox at a home on the end of the street, although that may have been a similar tactic employed a few days earlier in Pepper Pike.
New teachers, improved facilities greet Chagrin Falls students -- but no more free lunch
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- New teachers, upgraded facilities -- and one big midday change -- greet Chagrin Falls City School District students as they return to school this fall. One of the biggest changes for pupils across the country and for Chagrin Falls City Schools students is that the free school lunch program for all -- offered over the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic -- has expired.
Man finds eating too many edibles was not the high point of his day: Avon Lake police blotter
On September 1 around 2 a.m., police assisted the Avon Lake Fire Department in a case of a man who had consumed too many THC edibles. He was transported to the hospital. On August 29, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle. Two cars were towed, and their license plates were seized.
Three Michigan residents arrested for theft outside Scene 75: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police arrested three Michigan residents at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 12 following a report of a theft from Scene 75. During the arrest, officers found marijuana, several bottles of alcohol, THC gummies, a scale, a can of potato chips and three cans of Red Bull inside the suspects’ car. They were charged with theft, drug abuse, drug paraphernalia possession and underage liquor possession and were taken to the Medina County Jail.
Best breakfast restaurants in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We’ve all heard the mantra that “breakfast is the most important meal of the day.” As the name suggests, it is the meal that “breaks” the overnight fasting period and replenishes your body’s glucose levels to boost your energy levels and increase your alertness.
Man arrested for striking his mother with a lawn chair: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4, police were dispatched to the 17000 block of Kenyon Road, where a 52-year-old Shaker Heights woman reported that her son, a Shaker Heights man, 21, had struck her with a lawn chair. Officers arrested the man for domestic violence. EMS treated the woman for minor...
