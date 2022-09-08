ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Kent State University, Lorain County Community College among higher ed institutions getting Intel cash to develop semiconductor career programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio - Kent State University and Lorain County Community College will lead projects aimed at developing a semiconductor manufacturing workforce in the state as construction begins on a $20 billion chip plant in Central Ohio, Intel has announced. On Friday, President Joe Biden, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, U.S. Sen....
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Should the historic Sidaway Bridge linking two Cleveland neighborhoods be rescued? Editorial Board Roundtable

In 1909, under leadership of the legendary Tom L. Johnson, Cleveland built a massive 675-feet-long pedestrian trestle bridge to better connect two neighborhoods of immigrant factory workers so they could access more jobs. Two decades later, with the bridge obstructing train traffic below, it was rebuilt as the city’s first -- and still only -- suspension bridge. Pedestrian traffic resumed until the 1966 Hough riots, when the bridge, then connecting a white neighborhood to a Black one, became a target; someone pulled apart the planking, and the bridge was partly burned.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

New teachers, improved facilities greet Chagrin Falls students -- but no more free lunch

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- New teachers, upgraded facilities -- and one big midday change -- greet Chagrin Falls City School District students as they return to school this fall. One of the biggest changes for pupils across the country and for Chagrin Falls City Schools students is that the free school lunch program for all -- offered over the past two years as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic -- has expired.
CHAGRIN FALLS, OH
Cleveland.com

Three Michigan residents arrested for theft outside Scene 75: Brunswick Police Blotter

Police arrested three Michigan residents at 7:36 p.m. Aug. 12 following a report of a theft from Scene 75. During the arrest, officers found marijuana, several bottles of alcohol, THC gummies, a scale, a can of potato chips and three cans of Red Bull inside the suspects’ car. They were charged with theft, drug abuse, drug paraphernalia possession and underage liquor possession and were taken to the Medina County Jail.
BRUNSWICK, OH
