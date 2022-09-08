ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Big 12 commissioner is looking west

KFH Sports Radio
KFH Sports Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXM97_0hn5TdJ100

The Big 12 wants to expand and commissioner Brett Yormark didn’t waste any time Wednesday saying where he wants to do so.

"Obviously, going out west is where I would like to go, entering that fourth time zone," he said via ESPN on Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati, a team joining the Big 12.

Yormark has said the Big 12 is "open for business," but he has criteria that he’s hoping to hit.

Both conferences are looking into their media rights with Fox and ESPN. The Big 12 will have their media rights expire in 2025, the Pac-12 is a year sooner.

Cincinnati is leaving the American Athletic Conference to join the Big 12 on July 1, 2023. Fellow AAC conference schools Houston and UCF, as well as BYU, are joining them as well.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Ohio College Sports
Cincinnati, OH
College Sports
City
Houston, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Golf Digest

The Matthew McConaughey-narrated hype video for Texas-Alabama will be the Longhorns’ only W of the weekend

On Saturday, Texas and Alabama are set to pre-heat their SEC rivalry as the Crimson Tide head to Austin for a showdown with the Longhorns. With the Big Noon Kickoff crew in town and temperatures expected to rise into the triple-digits, it’s poised to be a hot one, literally and figuratively. But don’t take our word for it. Just ask Matthew “Alright, Alright, Alright” McConaughey, who narrated the first great CFB hype video of 2022 on Friday …
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Big 12#Espn#Out West#American Football#College Football#Pac 12#Ucf#Byu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Brigham Young University
The Blade

Northview volleyball ranked 8th in opening state poll of 2022 season

The Northview volleyball team is the highest ranked Toledo-area team in the first Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association poll of the 2022 season The Wildcats check in at No. 8 in Division I and figure to move up after Saturday’s four-set win over Division I No. 6-ranked Amherst Steele. St. Ursula is No. 15 in the Division I poll. In Division II, Liberty-Benton checks in at No. 12 (one first-place vote), and Lake is No. 17. Swanton is No. 18 in the Division III poll, while fellow Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Archbold is tied for 20th.
TOLEDO, OH
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to GameDay news

On Saturday, Appalachian State pulled off an epic upset, defeating No. 6 Texas A&M 17-14, and launching them back into the college football conversation. That conversation will get even louder next weekend when ESPN’s College GameDay was broadcast from their campus. Boone, North Carolina was quite the scene on...
BOONE, NC
KFH Sports Radio

KFH Sports Radio

Kansas City, KS
537
Followers
1K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Kansas City, including the Chiefs, Royals and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/kfh

Comments / 0

Community Policy