Big 12 commissioner is looking west

The Big 12 wants to expand and commissioner Brett Yormark didn’t waste any time Wednesday saying where he wants to do so.

"Obviously, going out west is where I would like to go, entering that fourth time zone," he said via ESPN on Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati, a team joining the Big 12.

Yormark has said the Big 12 is "open for business," but he has criteria that he’s hoping to hit.

Both conferences are looking into their media rights with Fox and ESPN. The Big 12 will have their media rights expire in 2025, the Pac-12 is a year sooner.

Cincinnati is leaving the American Athletic Conference to join the Big 12 on July 1, 2023. Fellow AAC conference schools Houston and UCF, as well as BYU, are joining them as well.