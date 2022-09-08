ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Wet weather possible this evening

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wet weather continues in the forecast along with the peak of hurricane season, thankfully with all of this going on, there is some good news in the forecast going ahead. We have continued to watch cloudy weather stick around in the Midlands thanks to an area...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

FIRST ALERT - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands remains in an unstable airmass, so scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight and then redevelop on Sunday. The First Alert Weather Day continues through Sunday. Scattered showers and storms overnight and again on Sunday. Rainfall could be heavy at times, potentially causing some...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, SC
wach.com

Swimming advisory issued for Broad River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Firehouse Subs is bringing the heat to Cayce beginning next week

Firehouse Subs is opening a new location next week in Cayce, sparking up an array of sandwiches to benefit first responders. The sub shop will open its doors for a grand opening Monday at 542 Knox Abbott Dr. The new Firehouse Subs is owned by the uncle-nephew duo, Larry and...
CAYCE, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Gulf Coast
WLTX.com

Head-on crash on I-77 leaves 4 dead in South Carolina

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating an I-77 crash that left four people dead early Sunday morning in South Carolina. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on the southbound side near mile marker 69 - which is just north of the Richburg interstate rest area.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

How Lexington County's new barn for stray livestock has been put to use

LEXINGTON — Three weeks after opening, a barn for stray livestock has hosted its first residents. The six-stall barn comes with Lexington County's own Large Animal Investigator, Holly Hallman, whose primary job is to catch stray livestock, including horses, cows, pigs, goats and chickens, and either return the animals to their owners or house them in the barn until they are adopted.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
wach.com

One dead after collision in Newberry County

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
coladaily.com

City of Columbia announces human transmission of West Nile Virus

The City of Columbia has been alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus in the city. No further details have been provided about the case. The West Nile Virus was last detected in the area July 28 in a dead bird. According to officials, the city will continue to...
COLUMBIA, SC
wpde.com

South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000

(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
SWANSEA, SC
News19 WLTX

50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WINNSBORO, SC
WLTX.com

One dead in Newberry County crash on Old Whitmire Highway

NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing preliminary information regarding a deadly crash that happened in Newberry County on Friday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the crash happened on Old Whitmire Highway roughly four miles north of Newberry around 5 p.m. Bolt said the crash involved a 1997...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Historic Camden building preparing for a new life

CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has continued to revitalize several historic buildings in the city and now another historic building is seeing a new life. "I think the biggest thing that drew me to it was the architecture," said Rob Brown, new owner of the building located at 1113 Broad Street.
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

DHEC confirms multiple cases of human West Nile Virus, declares outbreak in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. — While City of Columbia has been alerted of the human transmission of West Nile virus in the city, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported six human cases in Richland County in 2022. The virus is transmitted to the blood system through infected mosquito bites. DHEC is alerting residents because of multiple confirmed birds, mosquitos, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

One inmate dead after fight at Broad River Correctional Institutiion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution was critically injured in a fight at the prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Investigators say 36-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss was injured in a fight with his cell mate and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy