Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mount Ariel Chapter, DAR receives regional, national awardsK. Lea PetitGreenwood, SC
DDSN Forms Committee to Advise on Services and PoliciesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen National Guard Soldier Dies During Training ExerciseKyle SchepperleyColumbia, SC
Don't Miss These 16 Bucket List Grass Volleyball TournamentsThe Planking TravelerColumbia, SC
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State opens season with 1-1 draw against South CarolinaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
WLTX.com
Wet weather possible this evening
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Wet weather continues in the forecast along with the peak of hurricane season, thankfully with all of this going on, there is some good news in the forecast going ahead. We have continued to watch cloudy weather stick around in the Midlands thanks to an area...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT - Scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands remains in an unstable airmass, so scattered showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight and then redevelop on Sunday. The First Alert Weather Day continues through Sunday. Scattered showers and storms overnight and again on Sunday. Rainfall could be heavy at times, potentially causing some...
Columbia Canal Project preparing to start bidding stage early next year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's been nearly seven years since Columbia was flooded with more than 20 inches of rain which left portions of the city underwater and damaged the Columbia Canal. "There was so much water coming down the Broad River and through our canal that breached the canal...
House fire leads to rescue near Columbia; two hospitalized
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A fire that led to one rescue and two hospitalizations at a home northeast of Columbia on Sunday is now under investigation as officials work to determine what happened. A spokesperson for Columbia Fire said crews were called to the 2800 block of Knightbridge Road,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIS-TV
$100 million approved for Columbia Canal repairs: ‘2015 was a significant crisis.’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three major projects are maturing on Columbia Canal seven years after a catastrophic flood breached it. More than 20 inches of rainfall over a 5-day period destroyed thousands of homes across the Midlands in October of 2015. The seismic event killed 19 people and threatened the tap water of 200,000 residents.
wach.com
Swimming advisory issued for Broad River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A swimming advisory has been issued for the section of the Broad River from I-20 to the Broad River Road Bridge after the water sample did not meet the standard for swimming, according to Columbia Water. Officials say swimming, wading, tubing, and paddling is not...
wach.com
Power outage reported across downtown Sumter
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — A power outage has been reported across downtown Sumter. The City of Sumter says utility crews are on site and working to recover as soon as they can.
coladaily.com
Firehouse Subs is bringing the heat to Cayce beginning next week
Firehouse Subs is opening a new location next week in Cayce, sparking up an array of sandwiches to benefit first responders. The sub shop will open its doors for a grand opening Monday at 542 Knox Abbott Dr. The new Firehouse Subs is owned by the uncle-nephew duo, Larry and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLTX.com
Head-on crash on I-77 leaves 4 dead in South Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating an I-77 crash that left four people dead early Sunday morning in South Carolina. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on the southbound side near mile marker 69 - which is just north of the Richburg interstate rest area.
I-26 West moving again after temporary closure due to dump truck crash
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is warning westbound drivers on I-26 that at least one lane is shut down due to a crash involving a dump truck. According to Master Trooper David Jones, the crash happened in the Lexington County area near mile marker 91- the Columbia Avenue exit - when a dump truck hit a bridge with its bucket raised.
The Post and Courier
How Lexington County's new barn for stray livestock has been put to use
LEXINGTON — Three weeks after opening, a barn for stray livestock has hosted its first residents. The six-stall barn comes with Lexington County's own Large Animal Investigator, Holly Hallman, whose primary job is to catch stray livestock, including horses, cows, pigs, goats and chickens, and either return the animals to their owners or house them in the barn until they are adopted.
WIS-TV
Dominion Energy reports over 1000 people without power in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Over a thousand people were left without power Friday morning in Columbia. An outage near Broad River Rd. impacted over a thousand customers according to the Dominion Energy outage map at 10:48 a.m. This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wach.com
One dead after collision in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
coladaily.com
City of Columbia announces human transmission of West Nile Virus
The City of Columbia has been alerted of human transmission of West Nile Virus in the city. No further details have been provided about the case. The West Nile Virus was last detected in the area July 28 in a dead bird. According to officials, the city will continue to...
wpde.com
South Carolina woman brings home pizza and $50,000
(WPDE) — A South Carolina woman went out to pick up a pizza and came home $50,000 richer. The woman said after she picked up her pizza she stopped by the Rainbow Gas Station in Swansea for a couple of $2 lottery tickets. “I don’t play a lot,” she...
50-mile yard sale stretches through three Fairfield County towns
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The Big Grab is a 50 mile yard sale that stretches through Winnsboro, Ridgeway and Blythewood. It's back for a new year and will continue tomorrow. Vendors are selling different goods from clothes to shampoo to cow skulls and beyond. Tommy Sanders is in Ridgeway selling antiques for the first time at The Big Grab. He says it's a way for him to make money despite his recent retirement.
WLTX.com
One dead in Newberry County crash on Old Whitmire Highway
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are releasing preliminary information regarding a deadly crash that happened in Newberry County on Friday. According to Master Trooper Brandon Bolt, the crash happened on Old Whitmire Highway roughly four miles north of Newberry around 5 p.m. Bolt said the crash involved a 1997...
Historic Camden building preparing for a new life
CAMDEN, S.C. — The City of Camden has continued to revitalize several historic buildings in the city and now another historic building is seeing a new life. "I think the biggest thing that drew me to it was the architecture," said Rob Brown, new owner of the building located at 1113 Broad Street.
DHEC confirms multiple cases of human West Nile Virus, declares outbreak in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — While City of Columbia has been alerted of the human transmission of West Nile virus in the city, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has reported six human cases in Richland County in 2022. The virus is transmitted to the blood system through infected mosquito bites. DHEC is alerting residents because of multiple confirmed birds, mosquitos, and human cases clustered in time and geographic location.
abccolumbia.com
One inmate dead after fight at Broad River Correctional Institutiion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution was critically injured in a fight at the prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Investigators say 36-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss was injured in a fight with his cell mate and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Comments / 1