Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cumming family turning to strangers to save birthday for boy with autism after years of no showsBen LacinaCumming, GA
Saints "never quit" attitude gets them the win against the FalconsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
5 Instagram worthy spots at The New Starling HotelMalika BowlingAtlanta, GA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Saints open the 2022 season against rival Falcons with a lot to proveTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
Long-delayed Chattahoochee Tech aviation academy finally breaks ground
Chattahoochee Technical College held a ceremonial groundbreaking Friday for a new aviation academy in Paulding County.
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta
An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
WYFF4.com
Earthquake reported in Georgia
MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering
Inside a commercial kitchen in Marietta, a crew of bakers makes bagels and challah bread familiar to patrons of Goldbergs delis — right alongside staff preparing tidy rectangular dishes of chicken marsala to be loaded onto Delta Air Lines planes as in-flight meals. Goldbergs Group a year and a half ago expanded well beyond its bagel shop […] The post Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton News Daily
One Man's Opinion: Take the Rivian adventure ride
Except for my long-treasured Blackberry, I have never been an early adapter. Never "that guy" with the newest gadget, toy or hot car. My one deviance was the first-year model of the Pontiac Fiero, and that engine caught on fire... Electric cars held little attraction for me, the first looked...
idesignarch.com
Timeless Country Stone House with Meticulous Landscaping
This secluded country style home in Atlanta, Georgia is a new built stone mansion inspired by pre-revolutionary homes. A picturesque driveway welcomes you to the 4-acre private estate. Designed by D. Stanley Dixon Architect, the home of fieldstone is sited within serene wooded surroundings. Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture & Design...
Hartsfield-Jackson’s master plan grows in price, complexity
Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport's price tag for its expansion and modernization plans is nearly doubling, with more projects planned over a longer time frame.
What’s a hospital worth? The decision to close a downtown institution
Georgia-based Wellstar has announced plans to close Atlanta Medical Center. What will vanish are healthcare services to tens of thousands of people, downtown Atlanta jobs for highly-paid professionals as well as blue-collar workers, and the money spent by a large institution and its employees on goods and services in the area.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘They gave us very short notice:’ Family devastated after Gwinnett care center announces closure
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Northside Gwinnett Extended Care Center has announced it is closing in just a few weeks. Channel 2′s Audrey Washington was at Northside Hospital in Lawrenceville and spoke with family members who depended on the center. They told Washington they are devastated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
AMC closure becoming a hot-button issue in Georgia governor’s race
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens sent a letter this week to Wellstar Health System saying the health care company still has responsibilities in the city even after the closure of Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1. Just a few days after the hospital closes, voters will go to...
290-acre project aims to bring warehouses, nearly 800 apartments to Gwinnett
A developer is proposing an unusual mix of hundreds of apartments and millions of square feet of warehouse space in Gwinnett County.
Charles, now king of England, was first British royal to see a UGA football game
During the week that Charles became the king of Great Britain, it is remembered that he was the first member of the roya...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour
EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend turned mixed martial arts fighter and rightwing […] The post Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Newnan Times-Herald
Residents caught in the middle of LOST fight
While local governments posture over the one-percent local option sales tax, area residents are caught in the middle and told they must lobby one side or the other to give in or their property taxes will increase dramatically. In Coweta County, the LOST proceeds equal a little more than 2.5...
CBS 46
Two trains collide in Rome, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
AccessAtlanta
10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta
Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
Georgia’s Stone Mountain slow to fulfill promise to remove Confederate imagery
The Confederate flags are still there. All four of them. They still fly a few hundred paces up Stone Mountain, high atop their poles in a stone plaza, where the hundreds or thousands of people who summit the granite outcropping each day can’t help but plod past. Some 15...
theatlanta100.com
Ferrari opens retail store in Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall
Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car brand, has opened a new fashion and lifestyle retail store in Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall. The Atlanta location is only the third Ferrari boutique of its kind in the United States, with the brand launching the concept in Los Angeles back in 2021 and in Miami earlier this year.
wgac.com
Georgia Moves To Top of AP Top 25 Poll
Georgia moves to the top of the AP Top 25 Poll. The Bulldogs received 53 first place votes to move head of Alabama. The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 2 in the AP Poll, but stay No. 1 in the Coaches Poll. You can see the complete AP Top 25...
Comments / 0