Marietta, GA

weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
WYFF4.com

Earthquake reported in Georgia

MANSFIELD, Ga. — The U.S. Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in Georgia. According to the USGS, the quake happened near Mansfield at about 9:20 Sunday evening. USGS said the quake was a 2.3 magnitude.
MANSFIELD, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering

Inside a commercial kitchen in Marietta, a crew of bakers makes bagels and challah bread familiar to patrons of Goldbergs delis — right alongside staff preparing tidy rectangular dishes of chicken marsala to be loaded onto Delta Air Lines planes as in-flight meals. Goldbergs Group a year and a half ago expanded well beyond its bagel shop […] The post Delta looks local in revamp of in-flight catering appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
MARIETTA, GA
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
Marietta, GA
Business
City
Martin, GA
Local
Georgia Industry
City
Marietta, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Clayton News Daily

One Man's Opinion: Take the Rivian adventure ride

Except for my long-treasured Blackberry, I have never been an early adapter. Never "that guy" with the newest gadget, toy or hot car. My one deviance was the first-year model of the Pontiac Fiero, and that engine caught on fire... Electric cars held little attraction for me, the first looked...
NORMAL, IL
idesignarch.com

Timeless Country Stone House with Meticulous Landscaping

This secluded country style home in Atlanta, Georgia is a new built stone mansion inspired by pre-revolutionary homes. A picturesque driveway welcomes you to the 4-acre private estate. Designed by D. Stanley Dixon Architect, the home of fieldstone is sited within serene wooded surroundings. Carson McElheney Landscape Architecture & Design...
ATLANTA, GA
Georgia Recorder

Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour

EMERSON, Ga. – A bus with Herschel Walker’s face on it pulled into an Emerson sports complex Wednesday, and out of it stepped Herschel Walker himself, making the first stop in a tour promoting his candidacy for the United States Senate. Walker, a University of Georgia football legend turned mixed martial arts fighter and rightwing […] The post Herschel Walker campaigns against ‘pronouns’ and ‘wokeness’ in NW Ga. bus tour appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
EMERSON, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Residents caught in the middle of LOST fight

While local governments posture over the one-percent local option sales tax, area residents are caught in the middle and told they must lobby one side or the other to give in or their property taxes will increase dramatically. In Coweta County, the LOST proceeds equal a little more than 2.5...
COWETA COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Two trains collide in Rome, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best scenic day hikes to enjoy this fall from Atlanta

Fall is right around the corner and it’s almost time for the leaves to start changing into colorful and eye-catching, bright orange, red and yellow. Georgia provides some of the best scenic hikes to experience the beauty of autumn and the season’s vibrant foliage. These mountainous trails will...
ATLANTA, GA
theatlanta100.com

Ferrari opens retail store in Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall

Ferrari, the Italian luxury sports car brand, has opened a new fashion and lifestyle retail store in Atlanta’s Lenox Square Mall. The Atlanta location is only the third Ferrari boutique of its kind in the United States, with the brand launching the concept in Los Angeles back in 2021 and in Miami earlier this year.
ATLANTA, GA
wgac.com

Georgia Moves To Top of AP Top 25 Poll

Georgia moves to the top of the AP Top 25 Poll. The Bulldogs received 53 first place votes to move head of Alabama. The Crimson Tide dropped to No. 2 in the AP Poll, but stay No. 1 in the Coaches Poll. You can see the complete AP Top 25...
ATLANTA, GA

