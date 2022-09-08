ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windermere, FL

click orlando

1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say

Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Windermere residents worried street racing will lead to deadly tragedy

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Loud screeching from speeding cars is upsetting Windermere residents, who told News 6 they’d like to see law enforcement take action. Kat Thomas, who lives near the Venetian Isle community, said hearing loud revving engines at night is frustrating, but she is also concerned someone will be hurt.
WINDERMERE, FL
click orlando

17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager

A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
LADY LAKE, FL
click orlando

Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
KISSIMMEE, FL
leesburg-news.com

Pedestrian struck and killed on Florida Turnpike in Lake County

A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County. The man apparently had been involved in a car crash and was walking in the northbound lanes at Mile Marker 276 near Clermont at 9:45 p.m. when he was struck by a 2020 Kia Soul driven by a 24-year-old Gainesville woman, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
LAKE COUNTY, FL

