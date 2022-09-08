Read full article on original website
Orlando police enforce road safety, protect pedestrians and cyclists
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando Police Department will monitor pedestrian and cyclist safety with high visibility enforcement starting this month. HVE details are funded through a contract with the University of North Florida. The Florida Department of Transportation also has a goal to improve safety. This effort will help...
1 dead in Orange County crash, troopers say
Orange County, Fla. – A 52-year-old Orlando man died after being involved in a late morning crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of Edgewater Drive and Edgewater Commerce Parkway, troopers said. [TRENDING: Health inspector...
Windermere residents worried street racing will lead to deadly tragedy
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Loud screeching from speeding cars is upsetting Windermere residents, who told News 6 they’d like to see law enforcement take action. Kat Thomas, who lives near the Venetian Isle community, said hearing loud revving engines at night is frustrating, but she is also concerned someone will be hurt.
Father, son wanted in Lake Helen wedding reception beating arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Two Volusia County men whom deputies say severely beat a Lake Mary man at a wedding on Sept. 3, have been arrested. Deputies said Joel O’Grady, 38, and his son Julian Falkinburg, 21, both of Sanford, were arrested by Daytona Beach police late Friday night.
Orlando man killed, 2 seriously injured in wrong-way, head-on crash in Volusia County, FHP says
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old Orlando man was killed Sunday morning and two people were left with serious injuries in a wrong-way crash on State Road 472 in Volusia County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 6:32 a.m., west of SR-472′s intersection with East...
17-year-old fatally shot in Orlando identified
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando police on Sunday shared a Crimeline statement offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest in a fatal shooting that took the life of a 17-year-old boy Friday night in Orlando. Identified as Hamishee “Mishee” D. Williams Jr., the teen...
Suspect arrested, victim identified in Arabian Place shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being shot in an Orange County neighborhood Saturday, the sheriff’s office said. Police have identified the man as De’Vonta Sheldon Mathis, 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators also said the suspect, Marquis Jarrod Henderson,...
Teen dies after found shot in Orlando neighborhood, police say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old man has died from a gunshot wound, Orlando Police Department said. Police responded to the area of Domi-Fitz Court on Friday around 11 p.m. According to the release, a caller had said they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle parked on Domino Drive,...
Lady Lake detective leads effort to recover $280,232 for Villager
A Lady Lake police detective led an effort to recover $280,232 for a Villager who was the victim of an internet scam. A woman in her sixties contacted the Lady Lake Police Department to report the theft. She had contacted a number of other agencies and was directed by the Florida Attorney General’s Office to make a report to her local law enforcement agency. Detective Matthew Duryea was assigned the case.
Man dies in deputy-involved shooting, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died in a deputy-involved shooting, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said. According to a release, deputies responded to a suicidal adult man who was armed with a rifle in a Clermont home. Deputies arrived at the home around 5 p.m. and...
Kissimmee woman killed in Osceola County crash, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 62-year-old Kissimmee woman died from her injuries in an afternoon crash on Saturday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 12:38 p.m. on Saturday, according to the FHP. According to troopers, the woman’s 2019 Toyota Camry was stopped at a stop...
Florida woman fined $500 after bringing stray dog to wrong shelter
MOUNT DORA, Fla. - A Mount Dora woman says she was just trying to do the right thing, bringing a stray dog to the Lake County Animal Shelter. Now, she's being ordered to pay $500 after the county says she put false information on a form. "I saw a stray...
Orlando runners react to alleged attack on popular Little Econ Greenway Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After a woman was attacked at the Little Econ Greenway Trail while jogging this week, other runners have safety top of mind. "Kind of hit me close to home when I heard about that story, because that is a trail I run on," said Heather Schulz, a marathon runner in Orlando.
Pedestrian struck and killed on Florida Turnpike in Lake County
A pedestrian was struck and killed Thursday night on the Florida Turnpike in Lake County. The man apparently had been involved in a car crash and was walking in the northbound lanes at Mile Marker 276 near Clermont at 9:45 p.m. when he was struck by a 2020 Kia Soul driven by a 24-year-old Gainesville woman, according to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
Private plane carrying 2 adults, 1 minor crashes in Florida
The Osceola County Sheriff's Office responded to a plane crash Friday afternoon.
1 dead, 1 critically wounded in shooting at Orange County shopping center
ORLANDO, Fla. – One man was killed and another was critically wounded Thursday night in a shooting outside an Orange County shopping center. The fatal shooting happened around 10:15 p.m. in the 11000 block of East Colonial Drive near Rouse Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The Orange...
Polk County short hundreds of construction workers as development booms
In Lakeland - one of the fastest growing metro areas in the nation - real estate experts say there is a need for more construction workers.
Central Florida joggers on edge after woman reports being grabbed on trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Joggers in Central Florida are on edge after a woman said she had to fight off a man while out on a run earlier over the weekend. Deputies said Israel Pagan tried to attack her on the Econ Trail on Sunday. He was arrested on Wednesday and deputies said there may be additional victims.
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Some Osceola County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost on Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Kissimmee. READ: Recall alert:...
Mother of Winter Garden girl who man allegedly tried to lure into car speaks out
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Two young girls in Winter Garden said a man tried to lure them into his car, and the entire situation was captured on surveillance video. Police are still searching for the man. Home security cameras captured footage of two 9-year-old neighbors playing on the porch.
