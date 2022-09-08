Read full article on original website
Related
wrganews.com
Floyd elections board meets Monday
September 11, 2022–11:52 a.m. The Floyd County Board of Elections & Registration will hold another Special Called Meeting Monday. The purpose of the special called meeting is to go into an executive session to discuss personnel matters. The meeting will start at 5:00 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Caucus Room,...
wrganews.com
Rome City Commission meets Monday
September 11, 2022–11:41 a.m. Rome City Commissioners will get an update on the new United Way facility Monday evening. Commissioners are set to tour the facility at 1304 North Broad Street during their pre-meeting caucus. They will return to city hall for the regular meeting, which starts at 6:30...
Washington Examiner
Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info
A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
weisradio.com
Former State Senator Craig Ford Announces Sale of Old Goodyear Plant Site in Gadsden
~Statement issued by former State Senator Craig Ford regarding closing on sale of the former Goodyear plant site in Gadsden:. “The closing of the Goodyear plant was a sad day for Gadsden. I fought in the legislature to help keep this vital part of our economy operational. Today, I am...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cherokee County Fire Department renames streets in honor of fallen firefighter and wife
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services revealed new street signs to honor one of their own. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Justin Hicks and his wife Amber were tragically murdered last year in their Cobb County home. Justin...
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] 18th Annual Floyd GOP Rally takes place at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds
Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Saturday the 18th Annual Floyd County GOP Rally took place at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. A crowd gathered to hear opening remarks made by Floyd GOP Chairman Jamie Palmer who introduced multiple guest speakers including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as Senate Candidate Herschel Walker.
Two-year-old safe after going missing in Chattooga County, Georgia Department of Public Safety says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a two-year-old is safe after going missing in Summerville on Wednesday. The GSP Aviation unit found the 2-year-old several hundred yards away from the child’s home, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department’s air unit...
Georgia Department of Public Safety trooper cadet dies after training
FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced in a media release on Friday that a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School died during training. The statement says that Patrick Dupree was performing a training exercise along with other cadets at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, Sept. 8.
IN THIS ARTICLE
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 10th
Candace Thompson, age 35 of Centre – FTA/DV 3rd and FTA/Attempting to Elude;. Kenneth Ferguson, age 50 of Centre – Community Corrections AWOL (x2);. Karey Ott, age 28 of Anniston – DUI/Controlled Substance;. Joshua Brown, age 28 of Centre – FTA;. and. Derick Wilson, age 43...
wrganews.com
Firefighters respond to fire alarm on Broad Street Friday
September 9, 2022–4:22 p.m. A fire alarm at First National Community Bank resulted in the evacuation of buildings in the 500 block of Broad Street Friday afternoon. According to the Rome Floyd County Fire Department, the issue was related to the HVAC system that filled the building up with smoke.
weisradio.com
LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS BUSY ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON
At 1:10 Central Dispatch received a call about a car on fire in a garage. Centre Fire Chief provided the following report:. CFD responded to a truck fire inside an attached garage today. The fire started when the vehicle was started. The homeowner made attempt to extinguish the fire, but was unable to do so. He exited the structure and called 911. Upon E9 arrival, units encountered heavy fire conditions within the garage. Personnel quickly initiated an attack and knocked out the heaviest fire. The rest of the structure was checked, but the fire damage was limited to the vehicle, garage and one room. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the structure. We were assisted by Spring Creek, Ellisville, and Leesburg Fire Departments, along with Floyd EMS and CPD. There were no injuries.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County and other parts of the region for Sunday afternoon
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on due to the possibility of scattered thunderstorms, mostly Sunday afternoon and evening. For Monday the storms should shift southward below Macon. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Parents frustrated over Pickens County response to school bus issues
Pickens County School Board members didn't bring up the two DUI arrests of school bus drivers during their meeting on Thursday evening. This was the first time members met for a regularly scheduled meeting since the charges.
CBS 46
Summerville: Officials focus on ending boil water notice one week after major flooding
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - The City of Summerville has issued a precautionary boil water advisory due to severe flooding at the water treatment plant on September 4. “There is the potential a health hazard may exist due to microbial contamination in these areas without positive pressure,” the release stated.
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
WXIA 11 Alive
Flags lowered for Cobb County deputies killed serving warrant
11Alive's Molly Oak captured the moment flags were lowered over the Cobb County Adult Detention Center after the deputies were killed. Two suspects were arrested.
PLANetizen
Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County
On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
Cobb deputies’ deaths mark the first line-of-duty losses for the department in 30 years
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The deaths of two deputies in Cobb County Thursday night marks the first time a deputy with the department has been killed in the line of duty in 30 years. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The department lost Deputy Sheriff...
Polk Jail report – Friday, September 9, 2022
Officials from the Polk County Jail provide arrest reports on weekday mornings. Find the Friday, September 9, 2022 report below.
Georgia By The Numbers: Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Rome
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion. Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic....
Comments / 0