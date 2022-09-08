ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Floyd County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
wrganews.com

Floyd elections board meets Monday

September 11, 2022–11:52 a.m. The Floyd County Board of Elections & Registration will hold another Special Called Meeting Monday. The purpose of the special called meeting is to go into an executive session to discuss personnel matters. The meeting will start at 5:00 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Caucus Room,...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome City Commission meets Monday

September 11, 2022–11:41 a.m. Rome City Commissioners will get an update on the new United Way facility Monday evening. Commissioners are set to tour the facility at 1304 North Broad Street during their pre-meeting caucus. They will return to city hall for the regular meeting, which starts at 6:30...
ROME, GA
Washington Examiner

Inquiry: 94% of key 2020 counties wrongly dumped ballot info

A new investigation into the record-keeping of 100 key 2020 battleground counties found that nearly all threw out or mishandled voting documentation they are supposed to keep for 22 months in case an audit is called. Instead of complying with the 22-month requirement spelled out in the Civil Rights Act...
COBB COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Floyd County, GA
Government
County
Floyd County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] 18th Annual Floyd GOP Rally takes place at Coosa Valley Fairgrounds

Ethan Garrett – WRGA Digital News Editor & Video Reporter – On Saturday the 18th Annual Floyd County GOP Rally took place at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds. A crowd gathered to hear opening remarks made by Floyd GOP Chairman Jamie Palmer who introduced multiple guest speakers including Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, as well as Senate Candidate Herschel Walker.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia Department of Public Safety trooper cadet dies after training

FORSYTH, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Public Safety announced in a media release on Friday that a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School died during training. The statement says that Patrick Dupree was performing a training exercise along with other cadets at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday, Sept. 8.
ROME, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Local
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday, September 10th

Candace Thompson, age 35 of Centre – FTA/DV 3rd and FTA/Attempting to Elude;. Kenneth Ferguson, age 50 of Centre – Community Corrections AWOL (x2);. Karey Ott, age 28 of Anniston – DUI/Controlled Substance;. Joshua Brown, age 28 of Centre – FTA;. and. Derick Wilson, age 43...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
wrganews.com

Firefighters respond to fire alarm on Broad Street Friday

September 9, 2022–4:22 p.m. A fire alarm at First National Community Bank resulted in the evacuation of buildings in the 500 block of Broad Street Friday afternoon. According to the Rome Floyd County Fire Department, the issue was related to the HVAC system that filled the building up with smoke.
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS BUSY ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON

At 1:10 Central Dispatch received a call about a car on fire in a garage. Centre Fire Chief provided the following report:. CFD responded to a truck fire inside an attached garage today. The fire started when the vehicle was started. The homeowner made attempt to extinguish the fire, but was unable to do so. He exited the structure and called 911. Upon E9 arrival, units encountered heavy fire conditions within the garage. Personnel quickly initiated an attack and knocked out the heaviest fire. The rest of the structure was checked, but the fire damage was limited to the vehicle, garage and one room. There was smoke and heat damage throughout the structure. We were assisted by Spring Creek, Ellisville, and Leesburg Fire Departments, along with Floyd EMS and CPD. There were no injuries.
CENTRE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
PLANetizen

Atlanta Toll Lane Project Gains Support From Cobb County

On Labor Day, Georgia’s Cobb County unexpectedly expressed support for a plan by the state Department of Transportation to expand Interstate 285 by adding toll lanes from South Atlanta Road to Henderson Road. As Josh Green explains in Urbanize Atlanta, “The project would cross three counties (Cobb, Fulton, and DeKalb) and the jurisdictions of several cities (Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Dunwoody, Brookhaven, Chamblee, Doraville, and Tucker).”
COBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy