ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Virginia Tech: Players to Watch

On Saturday, Boston College will face off with the Virginia Tech Hokies at 8pm in Lane Stadium. Both teams are 0-1 after tough defeats in the opening weekend of the season. With a big game on the line tomorrow, here are some of the key VT players to watch out for in this game.
BLACKSBURG, VA
CBS Sports

Clemson vs. Furman: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Community Policy