Vote Now: Who should be this week's SBLive South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 4-10)?
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s South Carolina High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 4-10 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced ...
Virginia Tech: Players to Watch
On Saturday, Boston College will face off with the Virginia Tech Hokies at 8pm in Lane Stadium. Both teams are 0-1 after tough defeats in the opening weekend of the season. With a big game on the line tomorrow, here are some of the key VT players to watch out for in this game.
How to Watch, Stream, and Listen to Georgia Tech versus Western Carolina
Georgia Tech and Western Carolina will meet for sixth time Saturday evening at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Kickoff is 7 PM. Georgia Tech leads the overall series 5-0. The two teams last met in 2011. WHAT CHANNEL IS THE GAME ON?. TV: ACC Network Extra and ESPN+. • Play-by-Play: John Schriffen.
Clemson vs. Furman: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Clemson Tigers will take on the Furman Paladins at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at home. Both teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games. If there were any doubts why the Tigers were heavy favorites Monday, the squad quickly laid those doubts to rest. They put the hurt on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets with a sharp 41-10 win. Clemson's RB Will Shipley filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.
Wake Forest at Vanderbilt odds, picks and predictions
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) and Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) meet Saturday at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET (SEC Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Wake Forest at Vanderbilt odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions. The Demon...
