ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Comments / 2

Related
wrganews.com

Report: Woman hijacked motor vehicle at gunpoint

A 22-year-old Kingston woman has been arrested in connection with a carjacking that occurred back on August 29 at Eagle Park. According to Floyd County Jail records, Jessica Breana Maria Virta pointed a firearm at the victim and then took the victim’s 2008 Honda Accord. Virta is charged with...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
WAAY-TV

Albertville Police: 1 injured in shooting, suspect arrested

Albertville Police say one man was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Saturday. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of AL-Hwy 205 North around 4:30p.m. Officers say when they got to the scene they found a 27-year old male who was...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
Calhoun Journal

Oxford Man and Anniston Woman Arrested with Multiple Felonies After Pursuit

Travis Smelley (L) and Natalie N. Dumitras. Photos/Fayette County Jail. Peachtree City, GA – As first reported by Ben Nelms with The Citizen, a felony shoplifting incident in the early afternoon hours of Sept. 7 on Peachtree City’s west side and led to two separate pursuits and the arrest of the driver, on numerous charges, and the passenger after the vehicle was stopped on Wisdom Road.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, GA
County
Floyd County, GA
Floyd County, GA
Crime & Safety
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WSAV News 3

Police arrest Colleton Co. murder suspect in Rome, Ga.

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man in front of his wife and child. According to police, Marshals from the Atlanta Officer arrested Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, near Rome, Georgia this morning. Police say that they were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
californiaexaminer.net

Suspects in Deputies’ Deaths Identified

The names of the two suspects who were apprehended following the killings of two Cobb County deputies and a lengthy standoff in the Marietta area have been made public by law enforcement. Two Christophers, Cook and Golden, both made their initial appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on...
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
police1.com

Video: Ga. man arrested during traffic stop for impersonating police officer

MARIETTA, Ga. — A Kennesaw man was arrested last week off of Highway 92 in Acworth for allegedly impersonating a police officer. Around 1 p.m. on July 20, Acworth police observed Jerardson Mackey driving near Lake Acworth Drive off Highway 92 in Acworth. According to an arrest warrant, police noticed the 33-year-old driving his 2010 Dodge Charger, shining red and white lights he had installed on his truck to weave through traffic.
ACWORTH, GA
weisradio.com

Fort Payne Man Arrested and Charged with Intent to Distribute by Centre Police

According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship a traffic stop was conducted on Bay Springs Road by Officer Mike Kilgore at around midnight (Wednesday/Thursday). During the course of the stop Officer Kilgore discovered a clear baggie that contained 26.4 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of marijuana, and various drug equipment items.
CENTRE, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Armed Robberies#The Maple Food Mart#The Big H
WDEF

Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
LAKEVIEW, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy