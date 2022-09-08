Read full article on original website
wrganews.com
Report: Woman hijacked motor vehicle at gunpoint
A 22-year-old Kingston woman has been arrested in connection with a carjacking that occurred back on August 29 at Eagle Park. According to Floyd County Jail records, Jessica Breana Maria Virta pointed a firearm at the victim and then took the victim’s 2008 Honda Accord. Virta is charged with...
2 arrested, 1 on the run after Polk County police chase ends in crash, GSP says
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — Two suspects who led Cedartown police on a chase through another jurisdiction were arrested Sunday evening, Georgia State Patrol told Channel 2 Action News. The chase began just before 7 p.m. on Sunday after GSP’s Paulding post was contacted by Cedartown police to assist in...
WAAY-TV
Albertville Police: 1 injured in shooting, suspect arrested
Albertville Police say one man was injured and a suspect is in custody following a shooting on Saturday. It happened at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of AL-Hwy 205 North around 4:30p.m. Officers say when they got to the scene they found a 27-year old male who was...
Oxford Man and Anniston Woman Arrested with Multiple Felonies After Pursuit
Travis Smelley (L) and Natalie N. Dumitras. Photos/Fayette County Jail. Peachtree City, GA – As first reported by Ben Nelms with The Citizen, a felony shoplifting incident in the early afternoon hours of Sept. 7 on Peachtree City’s west side and led to two separate pursuits and the arrest of the driver, on numerous charges, and the passenger after the vehicle was stopped on Wisdom Road.
Police arrest Colleton Co. murder suspect in Rome, Ga.
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Police have arrested a suspect accused of killing a man in front of his wife and child. According to police, Marshals from the Atlanta Officer arrested Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, near Rome, Georgia this morning. Police say that they were dispatched to a residence outside Cottageville regarding […]
WDEF
Two Dalton men under arrest for DUI in separate incidents around Interstate 75
DALTON (WDEF) – Two Dalton men are under arrest for DUI in separate incidents on Interstate 75 in Catoosa County. Police responded to a crash at Tyler Street at North Hamilton in Dalton, and learned Emmanuel Jacobo fled the scene. While officers were tending to the victim, one of...
californiaexaminer.net
Suspects in Deputies’ Deaths Identified
The names of the two suspects who were apprehended following the killings of two Cobb County deputies and a lengthy standoff in the Marietta area have been made public by law enforcement. Two Christophers, Cook and Golden, both made their initial appearances at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center on...
fox5atlanta.com
Polk County police chase ends with crash in Paulding County, officers say
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - According to the Paulding County Sheriff's office, a Polk County Police Department chase ended with a crash Sunday evening. Early reports from the office say Polk County police officers were chasing a vehicle into Hiram in Paulding County. Paulding officers joined the chase which ended in a major crash at U.S. Route 278 and Georgia State Route 92.
police1.com
Video: Ga. man arrested during traffic stop for impersonating police officer
MARIETTA, Ga. — A Kennesaw man was arrested last week off of Highway 92 in Acworth for allegedly impersonating a police officer. Around 1 p.m. on July 20, Acworth police observed Jerardson Mackey driving near Lake Acworth Drive off Highway 92 in Acworth. According to an arrest warrant, police noticed the 33-year-old driving his 2010 Dodge Charger, shining red and white lights he had installed on his truck to weave through traffic.
Forsyth County Blotter: Drug arrests, purse snatching highlight Sheriff’s activity
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A car crash led to the arrest of one person for impaired driving and drug possession. On August 26, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident on Peachtree Parkway. Officers said a witness told them a black Mercedes struck a Honda van.
weisradio.com
Fort Payne Man Arrested and Charged with Intent to Distribute by Centre Police
According to Centre Police Chief Kirk Blankenship a traffic stop was conducted on Bay Springs Road by Officer Mike Kilgore at around midnight (Wednesday/Thursday). During the course of the stop Officer Kilgore discovered a clear baggie that contained 26.4 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of marijuana, and various drug equipment items.
US Marshals arrest man accused in deadly Colleton County home invasion
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man wanted in connection with a deadly Colleton County home invasion was arrested Friday morning in Rome, Georgia. U.S. Marshals captured Richard Campodonico and his girlfriend, Megan Andrews, around 10:30 a.m. for their role in a deadly home invasion that happened in the Cottageville area earlier this week. Deputies […]
UPDATE: Deputies killed by man who fired at them as they tried to take wanted suspect into custody
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two deputies with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office were killed Thursday evening after being shot, Sheriff Craig D. Owens said. Owens said the deputies were serving a warrant on Thursday night when they were ambushed. Cobb County court officials identified the men arrested Friday...
WDEF
Sheriff’s Office investigates shooting in Lakeview
ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting last night in the Lakeview community. Officials say it happened sometime between 8:30 and 10 PM on Nawaka Avenue near Lake Winnie. A man in his twenties suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.
Smyrna woman tries to sneak drugs through broken jail window, deputies say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Smyrna woman was arrested after authorities say she attempted to sneak contraband into DeKalb’s jail. Cara Leanne Johnson, 34, was arrested on Sept. 4 and charged with crossing state/county guard lines with weapons, intoxicants, drugs without consent and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Police seen examining scene at Walgreens on Peachtree
ATLANTA — Early Saturday morning, Atlanta police were seen examining the area of a Walgreens in Atlanta. The location was at a Walgreens on Peachtree Street. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. In the video, you can see investigators capturing footage of objects on the...
2 deputies killed while serving warrant in Cobb; 2 suspects in custody
Two suspects were taken into custody after two Cobb County deputies were shot and killed Thursday night while serving a warrant in a usually quiet neighborhood, authorities said.
3 arrested after sting on Douglas mail theft ring, deputies say
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Three people have been arrested after a two-month investigation into mail theft across Douglas County. Deputies say that have seen several burglaries involving commercial mail boxes being broken into and their contents stolen. After a long investigation, detectives say they were able to identify a...
2 Cobb County deputies killed in the line of duty identified
The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office has identified two deputies killed in the line of duty as 38-year-old Marshall Ervin, Jr. and 42-year-old Jonathan Koleski. The sheriff’s office said both men were married and Ervin was the father of two children. “Inexpressible condolences go out to the families of...
160 Arrested in Week-Long Human Trafficking Sting
Teacher, Correction Officer, and a now-former Deputy Police Chief Among Those Arrested
Comments / 2