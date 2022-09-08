ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs

LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs. LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full. According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs. Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. […] The post LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

Rome City Commission meets Monday

September 11, 2022–11:41 a.m. Rome City Commissioners will get an update on the new United Way facility Monday evening. Commissioners are set to tour the facility at 1304 North Broad Street during their pre-meeting caucus. They will return to city hall for the regular meeting, which starts at 6:30...
ROME, GA
wrganews.com

Firefighters respond to fire alarm on Broad Street Friday

September 9, 2022–4:22 p.m. A fire alarm at First National Community Bank resulted in the evacuation of buildings in the 500 block of Broad Street Friday afternoon. According to the Rome Floyd County Fire Department, the issue was related to the HVAC system that filled the building up with smoke.
ROME, GA
Chattooga County, GA
wrganews.com

Students place 2,977 American flags representing the lives lost on 9/11

September 11, 2022–11:20 a.m. Georgia Highlands College (GHC) faculty, staff and students placed 2,977 flags on the college’s Cartersville site this week in remembrance of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Several Veterans Affairs work-study students and the Student Veterans of America Club, as well...
CARTERSVILLE, GA
myfoxzone.com

Georgia community recovering from flooding week later, still under boil water advisory

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — The communities in northwest Georgia that were hit by severe flooding last weekend are, a week later, still picking up the pieces and in need of help. The city of Summerville in Chattooga County remains under a boil water advisory, with water being pumped into the city and pressure gradually being increased according to the latest city communications.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
wrganews.com

[VIDEO] 9/11 Remembrance Service held Friday

September 9, 2022–10:47 a.m. 21 years after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Rome and Floyd County residents and first responders are keeping their promise to never forget. On Friday, the annual 9/11 Remembrance Service was held at the Rome-Floyd County Firefighters Memorial downtown. Sherry Peace, the widow...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
Calhoun Journal

First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Moving Sale

Jacksonville, AL – Mark your calendars for the FBC moving sale, September 16–17! You’ll find home furniture, church furniture, home decor, baby furniture and supplies, kitchen items, books, silk flowers, vases, baskets, music and hymnals, and much more for sale. The sale will be open Friday, September 16, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm and Saturday, September 17, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm in First Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall (230 7th Street NE).
JACKSONVILLE, AL
wrganews.com

Trooper cadet from Rome dies during training

September 9, 2022–3:46 p.m. The Georgia Department of Public Safety has announced the line of duty death of a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School. Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree #847, along with other members of the 113th Trooper School, were performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday.
ROME, GA
WDEF

Relief Events for Chattooga County Flood Victims Today

SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- Flood victims in Chattooga County have multiple ways today to get some needed clean water after Sunday’s devastating flood event. The city of Summerville along with the nearby community of Menlo is currently under a Water Boil Advisory due to the water supply being contaminated. This has necessitated water assistance across Chattooga County as water could be out for an extended period of time.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
CBS 42

Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation

MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
MARIETTA, GA
CBS 42

Cherokee County Sheriff’s searching for missing 14-year-old

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old. According to officers, Daylesi Mendez left her residence Friday between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday morning. She should be wearing a pair of red tennis shoes and carrying a blue Tommy Hilfiger […]
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
CBS 46

Two trains collide in Rome, officials say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
ATLANTA, GA

