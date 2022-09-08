Read full article on original website
LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs
LifeLine Animal Project needs help fostering 200 dogs. LifeLine, which manages Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Shelters, announced Thursday on Instagram that every kennel in their shelters is full. According to a press release, potential fosters are asked to make a two-week commitment to house medium-to-large dogs. Local shelters have been struggling with overpopulation recently. […] The post LifeLine seeks emergency fosters for 200 dogs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
wrganews.com
Rome City Commission meets Monday
September 11, 2022–11:41 a.m. Rome City Commissioners will get an update on the new United Way facility Monday evening. Commissioners are set to tour the facility at 1304 North Broad Street during their pre-meeting caucus. They will return to city hall for the regular meeting, which starts at 6:30...
Donations being accepted to help Neal family after house explosion
Bulldog Nation is being asked to come together in the next days to help out a family who lost their
wrganews.com
Firefighters respond to fire alarm on Broad Street Friday
September 9, 2022–4:22 p.m. A fire alarm at First National Community Bank resulted in the evacuation of buildings in the 500 block of Broad Street Friday afternoon. According to the Rome Floyd County Fire Department, the issue was related to the HVAC system that filled the building up with smoke.
wrganews.com
Students place 2,977 American flags representing the lives lost on 9/11
September 11, 2022–11:20 a.m. Georgia Highlands College (GHC) faculty, staff and students placed 2,977 flags on the college’s Cartersville site this week in remembrance of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. Several Veterans Affairs work-study students and the Student Veterans of America Club, as well...
chattanoogacw.com
"We're a family:" Football brings Chattooga County residents together during water crisis
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Trion schools are not far from the city of Summerville where water has been out for the past week. Many students and staff at Trion live in Summerville and are tackling the challenges without water daily. Yet there's one thing this week that has brought...
CBS 46
Charities, corporations send flood-relief supplies to northwest Georgia community
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - In the last 72 hours, Pastor Sammy Barrett has seen his share of miracles in the parking lot of North Summerville Baptist Church. Every time volunteers start to run low on bottled water to give to desperate Chattooga County residents, another tractor trailer pulls up carrying pallets of bottled water.
myfoxzone.com
Georgia community recovering from flooding week later, still under boil water advisory
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. — The communities in northwest Georgia that were hit by severe flooding last weekend are, a week later, still picking up the pieces and in need of help. The city of Summerville in Chattooga County remains under a boil water advisory, with water being pumped into the city and pressure gradually being increased according to the latest city communications.
wrganews.com
[VIDEO] 9/11 Remembrance Service held Friday
September 9, 2022–10:47 a.m. 21 years after the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, Rome and Floyd County residents and first responders are keeping their promise to never forget. On Friday, the annual 9/11 Remembrance Service was held at the Rome-Floyd County Firefighters Memorial downtown. Sherry Peace, the widow...
WTVC
Chattooga County flooding leaves residents and schools without clean water
Residents in Summerville are feeling the weight of the flooding this past weekend. As you can see from this photo, people are lining up in a parking lot in Summerville to get clean water that the flood left many residents without it. Chattooga County business owners say they have never...
First Baptist Church of Jacksonville Moving Sale
Jacksonville, AL – Mark your calendars for the FBC moving sale, September 16–17! You’ll find home furniture, church furniture, home decor, baby furniture and supplies, kitchen items, books, silk flowers, vases, baskets, music and hymnals, and much more for sale. The sale will be open Friday, September 16, 8:00 am – 3:00 pm and Saturday, September 17, 8:00 am – 1:00 pm in First Baptist Church’s Fellowship Hall (230 7th Street NE).
BREAKING: House explosion reported in Cedartown
Note: This is a breaking news item. Facts may change as the story develops. Two people have been injured in
Hawks host hiring event to fill hundreds of positions at State Farm Arena
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena held their annual ”Interview Day,” with openings for hundreds of part-time positions on Saturday. Managers from food and beverage, guest experience, housekeeping, security, Hawks retail, ticket box office, flight crew and uniform management departments were on site interviewing job candidates.
wrganews.com
Trooper cadet from Rome dies during training
September 9, 2022–3:46 p.m. The Georgia Department of Public Safety has announced the line of duty death of a Trooper Cadet from the 113th Trooper School. Trooper Cadet Patrick Dupree #847, along with other members of the 113th Trooper School, were performing a training exercise at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center on Thursday.
WDEF
Relief Events for Chattooga County Flood Victims Today
SUMMERVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)- Flood victims in Chattooga County have multiple ways today to get some needed clean water after Sunday’s devastating flood event. The city of Summerville along with the nearby community of Menlo is currently under a Water Boil Advisory due to the water supply being contaminated. This has necessitated water assistance across Chattooga County as water could be out for an extended period of time.
Leesburg man killed in Etowah County crash
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash in Etowah County claimed the life of a Leesburg man Saturday night. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Bobby Garmon, 60, was injured when his motorcycle left the road and hit a culvert around 6:40 p.m. The crash occurred on Centre Road near Ballplay Drive, four miles […]
Dog dies in care of Cobb County pet hotel while family on vacation
MARIETTA, Ga. — A family’s dog died in the care of a pet hotel, and they want to know how it happened. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. “Leni was an affenpinscher, she was about 2 years old. She was the sweetest dog, probably the sweetest dog we ever owned. We miss her. I think about the way she died. It makes me sad,” said Chad Benton, the dog’s owner.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s searching for missing 14-year-old
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cherokee County Alabama Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public in locating a missing 14-year-old. According to officers, Daylesi Mendez left her residence Friday between 11 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturday morning. She should be wearing a pair of red tennis shoes and carrying a blue Tommy Hilfiger […]
CBS 46
Two trains collide in Rome, officials say
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A collision between two trains early Saturday morning forced the closure of railroad crossings in Rome, police say. In a statement, Floyd County Police said “Railroad crossings in Lindale will be closed for an extended period while Norfolk Southern investigates an incident that caused two trains to collide at around 4:15 am. Local police on scene are reporting no injuries and no escape of contents from containers,”.
Two-year-old safe after going missing in Chattooga County, Georgia Department of Public Safety says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga — The Georgia Department of Public Safety says a two-year-old is safe after going missing in Summerville on Wednesday. The GSP Aviation unit found the 2-year-old several hundred yards away from the child’s home, according to the department’s Facebook page. The department’s air unit...
