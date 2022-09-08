Read full article on original website
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Music Census Seeks Industry Partners For Launch
The Chattanooga Tourism Co., in partnership with the City of Chattanooga and ArtsBuild will launch the Chattanooga Music Census this fall. The Chattanooga Music Census, funded through the Lyndhurst Foundation, is a community-led initiative to gain a better understanding of the current needs of Chattanooga’s music community. It will capture key information about the local music economy and help the city and community to make more informed, data-driven decisions to support the music ecosystem.
chattanoogapulse.com
Tennessee Aquarium Offers Half-Price Tickets For College Students, Faculty, And Staff In September
As students flock to campuses for the fall semester, the Tennessee Aquarium offers an opportunity to decompress from the stress of term papers and exams with a relaxing journey from the mountains to the sea. Beginning Sunday, Sept. 11, all college students, faculty and staff will receive a 50 percent...
WTVC
Moon River Festival canceled due to flooding at Coolidge Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE (September 11th @ 6:40 p.m.):. Moon River Festival has been canceled for the remainder of Sunday due to flooding at Coolidge Park. A post on the festival's Twitter page reads, "We are disappointed to share this news, however, the safety of our fans, artists and staff is our top priority. We have spoken with the City of Chattanooga officials who fully support this decision."
wkms.org
Instead of stockpiling funds for low-income families, Tennessee is now giving programs $175M
The state of Tennessee is sending $175 million to seven organizations across the state. Its goal is to help low-income families transition off of public assistance. This comes after the state let nearly $1 billion sit in the state’s needy families program without spending it. The Martha O’Bryan Center...
chattanoogapulse.com
Hellbender Babies Move To Biosecure Containment At Chattanooga Zoo’s Hiwassee Research Center
The Chattanooga Zoo has completed construction of the meticulously planned biosecure containment and successfully rehomed 91 baby Hellbenders to the Hiwassee Research and Education Center. The move brings the babies from their original secure enclosure near our veterinary care team to their new biosecure home, and now all life stages...
Tennessee University Named One Of The Best Colleges In America For 2023
Niche compiled a list of the best colleges in the country for 2023, including one right here in Tennessee.
chattanoogapulse.com
Parkridge Health System Opens New Center For Digestive & Respiratory Health
Parkridge Health System proudly announces the opening of its new Center for Digestive & Respiratory Health located on the 1st floor of Parkridge Medical Center at 2333 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga. The $2 million investment provides physicians with access to the latest equipment to diagnose and treat colon, esophageal and lung-related...
mymix1041.com
Fall Friday Family Food Truck Nights – Cleveland Public Library
We were joined by Keisha Parks with the Cleveland Bradley County Public Library to talk about the upcoming events taking place in the fall. Fall Friday Family Food Truck Night is this Friday, September 9th starting at 6pm. Dinner and a movie have never been so fun. If you are looking for a family-friendly event downtown for all ages, we’ve got you covered. This Friday’s featured food trucks are: Food NV, Tacos el Don, MohMoh’s, Grindheads Coffee, and Cosmic Ice. Food Trucks will arrive at 6pm. The feature film is Spider-man: No Way Home | Rated PG-13. The movie is a part of our free Parking Lot Cinema offerings and will begin around 8pm or whenever the sun goes down.
chattanoogapulse.com
Water System Flushing Begins September 12 In Chattanooga
Tennessee American Water annually conducts water main “flushing” to reduce deposits and sediments in the water distribution system that can build up over time. Flushing will begin the week of September 12 and continue for approximately four weeks in our Chattanooga service area. This annual process ensures our water is of the highest quality for our customers.
wvlt.tv
‘It’s near collapse’ | Knox Co. judge describes current situation with Department of Children Services
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Juvenile judge Tim Irwin brought some of his major concerns about the current status of the Department of Children’s Services in Tennessee which includes how the department is near collapsing. He said the department was so short staffed, they can’t provide all of the services necessary for the children. Irwin said there were measures going on that aren’t legal.
We’ll Never Forget: Remembering Alabamians and Tennesseans who died in 9/11 attacks
September 11, 2022 marks 21 years since thousands of people died in the 9/11 attacks in New York City, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania. Since then, their names have been displayed at the new 9/11 Memorial & Museum, which stands in place of the Twin Towers.
WTVC
Building a 'local' force: New Grundy County Sheriff talks about major staffing shortage
GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. — Violence in Tennessee makes national headlines this week and that has safety and security at the top of many minds. It's a concern for the new Grundy County Sheriff, who faces a significant challenge with only 3 deputies to cover the county. Sheriff Heath Gunter...
How did fishing change in Tennessee in 2022?
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Fishing is a favorite Tennessee activity, but rules and regulations can change each year for anglers. In 2022, new rules went into effect across the state and in different regions. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s (TWRA) website provides a link to the state’s most recent fishing guide. The guide includes […]
John Michael Montgomery, country singer, injured in East TN tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
Georgia Cyclist Arrested After Riding Into, Pepper-Spraying, and Stun-Gunning Construction Worker in Chickamauga Battlefield
This 69-year-old cyclist certainly handed Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park rangers one of the strangest arrests they’ve ever made. The incident is just now coming to light, but the National Park Service (NPS) reports that on July 12, 2022, NPS law enforcement rangers responded to a report of a bizarre physical altercation in the park. According to their report, local cyclist Charles Givens, 69, of Ringgold, GA, biked head-first into a completely unnecessary conflict.
This Is The Most Expensive City To Live In Tennessee
24/7 Wall St found the most expensive cities to live in across the country, including this spot in Tennessee.
wpln.org
Tennessee voters will soon decide the future of right-to-work. The outcome could complicate things for workers in a state already stacked toward employers.
Tennessee voters will have to decide in November whether to write the state’s right-to-work law into the state’s constitution. The law, which may be a bit confusing on the surface, boils down to the fact that workers cannot be forced to join a union as a condition of employment. It’s been on the books in Tennessee since 1947.
Gov. Bill Lee chimes in on crime, Memphis murders
Gov. Bill Lee came down tougher on crime than he has in the past.
Grundy County Herald
Student found with weapon at North Elementary
Grundy County Director of Schools Dr. Clint Durley sent a message to parents this morning regarding an incident at North Elementary School. The letter stated, "This morning, two students reported to school administration that there was a firearm on campus. School administrators located and found the student, and law enforcement responded immediately. After a thorough search, an 'airsoft pistol' was found in the backpack of one student. All students are safe and accounted for. Our administrative team has worked with Sheriff Gunter and his team to get this issue resolved."
At least four cited and/or charged for threatening school violence in East Tennessee this school year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — East Tennessee authorities said school safety is a top priority as students return to the classroom. And already, they've arrested and/or cited at least four people for threatening violence on school grounds this academic year. Two of those people were juveniles; the other two were 18-year-olds.
