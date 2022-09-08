Read full article on original website
Already convicted of 20 crimes and facing charges on 18 more, Whatcom man arrested again
Jail records show the man is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail after being arrested on suspicion of five new crimes.
kpug1170.com
Drunk driver hits and kills man on sidewalk along Lakeway Drive
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – A Bellingham man faces a vehicular homicide charge for hitting and killing a man on the sidewalk along Lakeway Drive early Saturday. Police say 36-year-old Jacob M. Saville was intoxicated when he drove his pick-up truck off the road in the 1600 block of Lakeway at about 12:30 a.m.
Armed suspect sought after bank robbery in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Wash. — Oak Harbor police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank Friday morning. Police were called at 9:30 a.m. to the 500 block of Northeast Midway Boulevard after a holdup alarm was set off at Peoples Bank. Police were told that a person,...
whatcom-news.com
False report of armed robbery sends officers to a Lynden bank branch
LYNDEN, Wash. — Law enforcement were dispatched to a bank branch in Lynden about 9:30am, Friday, September 9th, due to a report of an armed robbery. According to unconfirmed law enforcement radio reports at the time, a staff member inside the branch called 911 to report a subject with a weapon in the branch.
Woman suspected of eluding and ramming Whatcom Sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle
The deputy reported soreness in his neck and lower back as a result of the collision.
Four people arrested in Sequim after attempted theft of sawmill
Three men and one woman were arrested in Sequim after the attempted theft of a sawmill, according to the Clallam County Sheriff’s Office. At about 7:12 a.m. on Sept. 2, deputies responded to a report of a man in a beige Ford truck dragging a sawmill towards Sherburne Road in Sequim.
kpug1170.com
Traffic stop in Everson leads police to massive stash of guns, drugs
EVERSON, Wash. – A routine traffic stop in Everson led investigators to a massive amount of guns and drugs. An Everson Police officer pulled the suspect over on Blair Drive on July 16th for expired registration tags, according to court documents. The officer noticed drug paraphernalia and a long...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: Southbound I-5 lanes in Bellingham blocked by crash involving a motorcycle
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — First responders were dispatched about 1:30pm, Sunday, September 11th to a report of a crash in the southbound lanes of I-5 north of the State/Ohio Streets exit. Initial reports were that both lanes of southbound I-5 were blocked as a result of the crash. Washington State...
kpug1170.com
Two men dead in Ferndale murder-suicide
FERNDALE, Wash. – Two men are dead following an apparent murder-suicide in Ferndale early Monday. City of Ferndale Communications Officer Riley Sweeney says police were called to a home at 2000 Grandview Road just after midnight and found two men dead from gunshot wounds. A witness told them that...
KGMI
Coroner’s office confirms identity of woman killed in floatplane crash
WHIDBEY ISLANDS, Wash. – Officials in Island County have released the identity of the only body recovered so far from a floatplane crash. The Seattle Times reports the Island County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the recovered body was 29 year old Gabby Hanna. Hanna was a Seattle attorney...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Sept. 7, 2022
FERNDALE — Just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 5, Ferndale Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale.
Bellingham man injured in Interstate 5 wreck that stopped traffic Saturday afternoon
There was a collision blocking the right lane at Bow Hill Road, according to a 4:18 p.m. Tweet from the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Police seek information after remains belonging to Seattle woman missing since 1990 found
Seattle Police Department detectives are asking the public for information about a woman whose remains were found in March, more than 30 years after she went missing in Seattle. According to SPD, in late October 1990, 29-year-old Linda Moore was reported missing by her family in North Seattle. In March...
q13fox.com
Evacuation orders underway, accidental emergency alert lands on phones across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - The Bolt Creek Fire burning near Skykomish has forced roads to close, and hundreds of people to evacuate their homes – but it has also led to confusion as evacuation alerts were mistakenly sent to people throughout Snohomish County far from the area. Level 3,...
KING-5
Everett man released from custody as investigation into deadly I-5 crash continues
SEATTLE — All lanes of southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle's Northgate neighborhood were closed for about five hours Tuesday morning following a fatal multi-vehicle crash, creating long backups and delays for drivers during the morning commute. A 35-year-old Everett man was taken into custody for investigation of vehicular homicide....
KUOW
Go now (we’re serious), Snohomish County tells smoked-out residents near Bolt Creek fire
Residents near the Bolt Creek fire of Snohomish County were told to leave their homes, but just half have left. “We ask that they reconsider,” a county notice said on Sunday morning. “We need everybody’s help protecting lives today.”. A mandatory evacuation order was issued Saturday for...
whatcom-news.com
UPDATED: 2 men found dead inside Ferndale residence
FERNDALE, Wash. — First responders were dispatched shortly about 12:20am on Monday, September 5th, to at a residence in the 2000 block of Grandview Road in Ferndale due to a report of gunshots while law enforcement was already enroute for a verbal dispute that had been reported to 911 from that location.
FOX 28 Spokane
Possible wreckage of floatplane crash in Puget Sound identified via sonar
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. – The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Friday they have identified targets located near the seafloor that may belong to the wreckage from the deadly floatplane crash in Mutiny Bay on Sunday. The targets are located between 100 and 200 feet below the surface...
MyNorthwest.com
Bolt Creek Fire near Skykomish grows to 7,600 acres; evacuations, road closures remain in effect
The Bolt Creek Fire, which started north of Skykomish on early Saturday morning, has grown to approximately 7,600 acres as of Sunday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Natural Resources. A Level 3 evacuation — meaning to leave now — has been issued for residents of Index, according...
whatcom-news.com
7 reported displaced after house fire in Laurel
Laurel, Wash. — Firefighters were dispatched to the 100 block of W Laurel Road about 11:35am on Saturday, September 10th, due to a report of a residential structure fire. North Whatcom Fire and Rescue Fire Chief Jason Van der Veen told Whatcom News that firefighters arrived to find flames visible from the attached garage area of the residence.
Comments / 1