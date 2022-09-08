ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

More than 200 Nebraskans signed up with anti-government Oath Keepers, report says

By Martha Stoddard Omaha World-Herald
doniphanherald.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
doniphanherald.com

Don Walton: Nebraska Legislature rules change could impact its nonpartisan nature

Nebraska's nonpartisan, one-house Legislature is a gift from George Norris and Nebraska voters who approved the unique legislative system in 1934. Yes, political parties do engage in recruiting and supporting legislative candidates based on partisan affiliation and how they are likely to vote on issues, but once senators are elected in Nebraska they are free from party or partisan control unlike members of Congress, who are organized, led and separated along party lines.
NEBRASKA STATE
doniphanherald.com

Blue Cross telehealth reimbursement cut has officials worried about potential for more

The state's trade association for hospitals is sounding the alarm over a reimbursement cut for telehealth services by Nebraska's largest health insurer. Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska's decision to cut reimbursement for telehealth visits by 50% as of July 1 is a huge concern that could drastically reduce the use of virtual care in the state if other insurers follow suit.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy