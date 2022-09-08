More than 200 Nebraskans signed up with anti-government Oath Keepers, report says

Read full article on original website
Related
doniphanherald.com
Don Walton: Nebraska Legislature rules change could impact its nonpartisan nature
Nebraska's nonpartisan, one-house Legislature is a gift from George Norris and Nebraska voters who approved the unique legislative system in 1934. Yes, political parties do engage in recruiting and supporting legislative candidates based on partisan affiliation and how they are likely to vote on issues, but once senators are elected in Nebraska they are free from party or partisan control unlike members of Congress, who are organized, led and separated along party lines.
doniphanherald.com
License plate readers remain subject of controversy, confusion in Nebraska despite law
Lancaster County Sheriff's deputies patrolling Interstate 80 on Sept. 1 pulled over a GMC Acadia that was linked to a Grand Island fraud case earlier in the day — occupied by four Los Angeles residents who had allegedly used a stolen credit card and ran up a five-figure bill at a Best Buy in the central Nebraska city.
doniphanherald.com
Blue Cross telehealth reimbursement cut has officials worried about potential for more
The state's trade association for hospitals is sounding the alarm over a reimbursement cut for telehealth services by Nebraska's largest health insurer. Jeremy Nordquist, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, said Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska's decision to cut reimbursement for telehealth visits by 50% as of July 1 is a huge concern that could drastically reduce the use of virtual care in the state if other insurers follow suit.
Comments / 0