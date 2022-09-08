Read full article on original website
Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Rutgers Scarlet KnightsThe LanternNew Brunswick, NJ
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
Football: Asbury Park’s 18-man squad shows heart, but Keyport rallies late to take the win
Just a few days ago, it wasn’t clear that Asbury Park would be able to field enough players to have a season. Tonight, despite only having 18 players on its roster, the Bishops found themselves just one quarter away from earning an unlikely season-opening win in a home tilt against Keyport. The Red Raiders weren’t ready to go down easy though.
Turns out, Rutgers’ football Boardwalk is a blowout, too!
To the side of the skee-ball game, amid the blinking lights and horns indicating victory, a young Rutgers fan struggled to hold onto his pile of prizes. It’s clear what game he came to SHI Stadium for Saturday — and it wasn’t Wagner vs Rutgers. With the...
Toms River North blanks Southern 42-0
Toms River, NJ- the Toms River North Mariners destroyed the Southern Regional Rams 42-0 to...
Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner
Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
Linden shuts out Woodbridge- Football recap
Tequan Thomas threw for two touchdowns, and also rushed for 140 yards and one score on 17 carries to lead Linden to a 31-0 win over Woodbridge in Linden. Thomas completed 4-of-8 passes for 92 yards, as he found Kerdel Moses and Jawon Lee for scores of 30 and 26 yards, respectively. Alex Doncic also rushed for a 3-yard TD for Linden (1-1).
The Ring Magazine
WATCH: Catching up with former contender Bryant Brannon
TRENTON, N.J. — No discussion about the boxing history of New Jersey’s capital city can take place without mentioning Bryant Brannon. The former super middleweight contender from Trenton fought professional between 1992 and 1999, before returning for single bouts in 2002 and 2005. He is best remembered for his 1996 title challenge of a prime Roy Jones Jr., giving a spirited effort before being knocked out in two rounds at Madison Square Garden.
The Block GameDay Countdown Returns Tonight at Pt Boro vs Manasquan
The Block GameDay Countdown returns for a new season tonight as we’ll be at Al Saner Field as Point Boro hosts Manasquan in an Independence Division meeting that could very well decide the division winner down the road. If you are going to the game then look for the Shore Sports Network SUV near the main entrance and stop by and register to win a $100 “Block Box” of assorted 100% all-natural prime meat and more. It’s all from The Butcher’s Block Butcher & Table in Long Branch which has taken the shore by storm.
GO TEAM! Here Are 10 Popular Sports Bars To Check Out in Central Jersey
When you're not watching the games at home this season, what could be better than going to your favorite sports bar with a tall ice cold beer, a basket of hot wings, and your fellow sports fans cheering at the TV screen? It's a great way to get pumped up!
The Central Jersey Beer Festival Kicks Off This October
This event is perfect if you’re from central jersey and like to have a drink or two from time to time. The 2022 Central Jersey Beer Fest is back and it’s kicking off this October in West Windsor Township. Mercer County Park always hosts some of the best...
Rutgers routs Wagner: Here are 5 young players who made an impact
Chris Long stuck out his right arm and snared the first catch of his career. Few could have predicted just how perfect it was. A converted defensive back, Long pulled in a one-handed, 41-yard touchdown in the first quarter that withstood video replay to make sure he didn’t juggle the ball or his knee didn’t scrape the turf early as he fell into the end zone.
H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 2
Week 1 in N.J. high school football made for plenty of storylines and moments worth talking about. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Here’s how you can remember 9/11 in NJ this year
Each year, New Jerseyans as well as NJ organizations pay beautiful tributes to those affected by 9/11. Many of us living in NJ work or live within sight of the city and it seems that with every passing year, the remembrance doesn’t get much easier. We can, however, make...
Mascot Mayhem: Vote Now For The Best Ocean County High School Mascot
The definition of a mascot is "a person or thing that is supposed to bring good luck or that is used to symbolize a particular event or organization." We love our local High School mascots and it's time for some "Mascot Mayhem" and a chance for you to show your school spirit and vote for the best Ocean County High School Mascot.
6 Great Sports Bars To Watch Football At Around Ocean County, NJ
Summer is on the back burner, and local summer is starting to heat up. It was kind of strange this week coming home to my street and not only finding a parking spot on my block but actually finding one right in front of my apartment. But hey, I'm not...
Vote For the Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, NJ: Round 1
Oh man, to me there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!. I tried to play several...
Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities
There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
Rutgers WR Taj Harris is not expected to return during 2022 season: Here’s why
The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by next Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
phillyvoice.com
Cold case of Celina Mays, missing South Jersey girl, to be featured on 'In Pursuit with John Walsh'
Celina Mays was 12 years old and pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Willingboro on a December morning in 1996. Hours before she vanished, she had attended church and eaten ice cream with her family, seeming as normal as a child can just two weeks before she was due to give birth.
