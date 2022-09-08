ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asbury Park, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner

Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Asbury Park, NJ
Sports
Asbury Park, NJ
Football
City
Asbury Park, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ
Education
City
Keyport, NJ
NJ.com

Linden shuts out Woodbridge- Football recap

Tequan Thomas threw for two touchdowns, and also rushed for 140 yards and one score on 17 carries to lead Linden to a 31-0 win over Woodbridge in Linden. Thomas completed 4-of-8 passes for 92 yards, as he found Kerdel Moses and Jawon Lee for scores of 30 and 26 yards, respectively. Alex Doncic also rushed for a 3-yard TD for Linden (1-1).
LINDEN, NJ
The Ring Magazine

WATCH: Catching up with former contender Bryant Brannon

TRENTON, N.J. — No discussion about the boxing history of New Jersey’s capital city can take place without mentioning Bryant Brannon. The former super middleweight contender from Trenton fought professional between 1992 and 1999, before returning for single bouts in 2002 and 2005. He is best remembered for his 1996 title challenge of a prime Roy Jones Jr., giving a spirited effort before being knocked out in two rounds at Madison Square Garden.
TRENTON, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

The Block GameDay Countdown Returns Tonight at Pt Boro vs Manasquan

The Block GameDay Countdown returns for a new season tonight as we’ll be at Al Saner Field as Point Boro hosts Manasquan in an Independence Division meeting that could very well decide the division winner down the road. If you are going to the game then look for the Shore Sports Network SUV near the main entrance and stop by and register to win a $100 “Block Box” of assorted 100% all-natural prime meat and more. It’s all from The Butcher’s Block Butcher & Table in Long Branch which has taken the shore by storm.
MANASQUAN, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports#The Blue Bishop
NJ.com

Rutgers routs Wagner: Here are 5 young players who made an impact

Chris Long stuck out his right arm and snared the first catch of his career. Few could have predicted just how perfect it was. A converted defensive back, Long pulled in a one-handed, 41-yard touchdown in the first quarter that withstood video replay to make sure he didn’t juggle the ball or his knee didn’t scrape the turf early as he fell into the end zone.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
105.7 The Hawk

Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities

There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Rutgers WR Taj Harris is not expected to return during 2022 season: Here’s why

The chances of Taj Harris returning to the field for Rutgers during the 2022 season have gone from slim to practically none. As of Friday morning, the wide receiver is not on the University’s online student database, indicating he is no longer enrolled in classes at the school. Barring an extremely unlikely change of heart and re-enrollment by next Thursday’s add/drop deadline, Harris is not eligible to return to the Scarlet Knights this fall, meaning his 2022 season is over.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy