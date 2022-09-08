Read full article on original website
9/11: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Jakolby Markel Green, 21, 4511 Mosswood Drive, Sulphur — theft of a motor vehicle from $5,000 but less than $25,000; resisting an officer by flight; two counts direct contempt of court; two counts illegal possession of stolen firearms, first offense; aggravated flight from an officer.
Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office
Information Regarding 2020 Louisiana Fire-Related Homicide Convictions Released by State Fire Marshal’s Office. DeQuincy, Louisiana – The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (LASFM) revealed on September 9, 2022, that a fire-related homicide case from November 2020 in DeQuincy, Louisiana ended with all three offenders pleading guilty in the 36th Judicial District Court and receiving the maximum sentence.
Pineville police investigating vandalism at Air U
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Pineville Police Department is investigating vandalism that was discovered at Air U on Friday, Sept. 9. PPD said when employees arrived to open the business, they found a shattered window. There were no kids present at the time. When they investigated the matter, PPD said they found what appeared to be bullet holes and fragments of bullets at the scene.
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed After His Vehicle Struck the Guardrail and Overturned on LA 5. Louisiana – On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 5, south of Kalmbach Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Eric Sweet, 34, of Many, Louisiana, was unrestrained and died in the crash.
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Alleged Cruelty to Animals and Drug Charges After Authorities Discovered Several Malnourished Animals. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 8, 2022, that on September 7, 2022, Deputies were called to a home on Woolridge Road in Lacassine, Louisiana, in relation to cruelty to animals.
Fort Polk Officials, VPSO issue warning after aircraft hit with lasers in Providence area
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - According to the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office, there have been several reports of lasers being aimed at aircraft in the Providence area of Vernon Parish. On September 6, around 12:46 a.m., Fort Polk Officials contacted VPSO about an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder...
DeRidder Police release checkpoint numbers
The DeRidder Police Department, in a joint campaign with the Leesville Police Department, conducted a DWI checkpoint last month as part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over national campaign targeting impaired drivers. DeRidder Deputy Police Chief Darren Hall reported the Aug. 27 checkpoint in DeRidder saw 331 vehicles...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on FM 2829 in Newton County
The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Saturday evening crash in Newton County claimed the life of a motorcyclist. According to Sergeant Shana Clark, it occurred at about 6:30 on Farm-to-Market Road 2829, near County Road 4105, in the Old Salem Community. According to Sergeant Clark, 45-year-old Keith Powers,...
VPSO Issues Warning to Vernon Parish Residents
Vernon Parish, La - On September 6, 2022 at approximately 12:46 a.m. the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Fort Polk Officials regarding an airplane traveling from Alexandria to Deridder. Officials indicated that the airplane was hit with a spot light and a green laser. Officials provided coordinates to the area of the incident. The incident occurred in the Providence area of the parish. Officials also indicated that Houston air traffic controllers reported two prior incidents within the past week, in the same area, involving lasers being pointed at aircraft. At the time of the incidents the aircraft were traveling at an altitude of 28,000 and 30,000 feet when they were hit with the laser. In the event of a future incident, officials have prepared in advance to utilize advanced technology, to mark the exact incident location so that law enforcement personnel can respond to the location. Federal law prohibits anyone from pointing lasers at air crafts and anyone convicted of engaging in such criminal activity can be sentenced to 5 years in prison. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office will continue to work closely with Fort Polk Officials and air traffic controllers in an effort to identify the person or persons responsible for these incidents so that they can be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. Anyone with information relating to these incidents should contact the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-238-1311.
Sabine Parish man dies when pickup hits guardrail, overturns on DeSoto highway
NEAR KEACHI, La. (KSLA) — A Sabine Parish man died when his pickup hit a guardrail and overturned in DeSoto Parish, authorities report. The crash happened just after 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8 on Louisiana Highway 5 south of Kalmbach Road just south of the village of Keachi. It...
Power restored for BECi customers in Beauregard Parish
Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - Power has been restored for Beauregard Electric Cooperative (BECi) customers in the west area of DeRidder, as well as Merryville and Evans. Over 2,000 BECi customers were without power beginning Friday when Cleco Cajun transmission lines fell onto a BECi distribution line, BECi said. Power...
Alexandria PD arrests 2 suspects in recent armed robbery attempts
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department has arrested two individuals in connection with the kidnapping and armed robbery of a delivery driver that occurred August 31. Today, APD detectives arrested James Recardo Wallace, 37, and Antonio Strong, 39, both of Alexandria. Each were charged with one count...
Officers shoot out tires, stop driver who fled at speeds of 90-100 mph in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby - On September 9, 2022, at approximately1006 hours, Newton County Dispatchers were contacted by Sabine County Sheriff’s Dispatcher and informed that there is a pursuit currently in progress on Hwy 87 Southbound headed to Newton County. Deputies were dispatched to...
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2
Authorities in Calcasieu Parish Release Results of DWI Checkpoint Conducted on September 2. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on September 6, 2022, that on Friday, September 2, CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 668 North Perkins Ferry Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana (Moss Bluff) to target those driving under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.
Many man dies in single-vehicle accident
KEACHI, La. - One man died in a single-vehicle crash in DeSoto Parish Thursday afternoon. State police say Eric Sweet, 34, of Many was southbound on Louisiana Highway 5 near Keachi when his pickup ran off the road, struck a guardrail and overturned. Sweet was pronounced dead at the scene.
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Fishing Violations, 21 Fish Seized and Donated to A Local Charity. On September 7, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational fishing violations in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on September 2.
Food trucks on the rise in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - More food trucks are popping up around the Lake Area, and there may be some plans for a new food truck court. It’s an idea that’s just in the research and development stage, but for new food truck owners it comes as a sign of community support.
Mother of 4-year-old at center of Rapides corporal punishment case files civil suit
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The mother of a 4-year-old, who is at the center of a criminal case involving the use of corporal punishment at Phoenix Magnet Elementary School, has filed a civil lawsuit in the Rapides Parish courthouse. Last Friday, Harli Matt, who is identified as the child’s mother,...
Alexandria Man Charged With Murder Faces Trial This Month
Alexandria, La - A trial is set for September 26th for Timothy Teasley, 30, of Alexandria. Teasley is charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. He’s accused of shooting Thair Zidan, an employee at Chi-Town Gas & Grocery, and trying to kill another employee at the store back in February 2017. The trial was originally set for July but Teasley’s public defender, Chad Guillot, notified the court in April that his client hadn't returned from the East Louisiana State Hospital after being ordered there in July 2021. Three doctors at the time couldn’t reach a consensus on his mental health. In June of this year, Judge Chris Hazel found Teasley competent to stand trial during a status conference following a sanity hearing. But on July 11, the day before jury selection would begin, Guillot and Assistant District Attorney Johnny Giordano both indicated that they would need more time to prepare. Teasley has been charged with more than 20 additional counts of violent crimes while being in jail awaiting trial.
Pineville man detained following fatal shooting in LaSalle Parish
LaSALLE PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Pineville man was detained following a shooting in LaSalle Parish, but released without charges, pending the outcome of a Grand Jury hearing. The LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on September 2 in the 400 block of Hwy 460 in the Whitehall Community. Stacy Shaw, 45, of Trout, died as a result of this shooting.
