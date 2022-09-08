ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
105.7 The Hawk

10 great drivable vacation spots from New Jersey

Now that summer has unofficially come to an end, many smart travelers choose this time of year to take a vacation. Prices have dropped while the weather is better than ever. The crowds are reduced, and traveling is a lot easier...BY CAR. If you've taken a flight recently you know...
TRAVEL
105.7 The Hawk

New Trend New Jersey Employees Should Be Aware Of: Quiet Firing

The workforce has gone through drastic changes since the COVID-19 Pandemic. There has been a major power struggle employees and management on various topics including working in office versus remote, better benefits and higher pay. All of these demands has lead to an exponential number of people, both in New...
POLITICS
New Jersey State
105.7 The Hawk

Cheers! This is New Jersey’s most popular cocktail, study says

Let’s face it, the Garden State gives us plenty of reasons to want a drink. Insane out of state drivers. Pretty much every single politician in Trenton. So what helps calm the nerves of New Jerseyans at happy hour? A new study revealed just that. Topagency.com released the top cocktail for every state, did your favorite make the list?
FOOD & DRINKS
105.7 The Hawk

To beep or not to beep — that is the question in NJ

In New Jersey beeping your horn is generally an invitation to getting the middle finger. It’s considered aggressive or impolite and usually elicits some sort of nasty response. It used to be rare that we would ever need to use the horn throughout most of the state. Yes, in...
POLITICS
105.7 The Hawk

Should 9/11 be a national holiday? (And why it probably never will be)

Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone is calling for an official 9/11 holiday, rekindling a debate that is unlikely to result in a new federal holiday. "On behalf of the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners," Arnone said in a news release, "I am calling on state and federal legislators to make September 11th an official holiday to honor the victims, first responders, volunteers and all who were affected by the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001."
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Mon 9/12

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. 5 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Areas of fog in the morning. A chance of showers and tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Vsby 1 to 3 NM in the morning.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Worst NJ nursing homes are not getting better

When New Jersey State Comptroller Kevin Walsh released a list of the 15 worst performing nursing homes in the state, he hoped it would prompt them to improve conditions inside those facilities. For many, it did not. Walsh has released a six month follow-up report that finds only six of...
HEALTH SERVICES
105.7 The Hawk

Expensive winter ahead: Natural gas rates going up in NJ

TRENTON – Ratepayers will be spending hundreds of dollars more this winter for natural gas in New Jersey, after state regulators approved rate increases averaging 20%, effective in October. All four gas companies in the state had asked the Board of Public Utilities for rate increases, citing rising wholesale...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

