The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island forecast: Wet weather set to start week before giving way to sunny skies

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rainy weather looming over Staten Island Sunday is expected to continue to start the work week before giving way to more favorable conditions. There is a chance of showers Monday morning before additional rainfall is possible after 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Monday’s high temperature will approach 81 degrees.
Rainy start to workweek in New York City; highs near 82

MONDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH OVERNIGHT: Showers ending by the AM commute. Otherwise partly cloudy with isolated pop-up showers. Rain and a few thunderstorms are likely overnight, especially around midnight. Highs near 82. Lows around 71. TUESDAY - WEATHER TO WATCH AM: A chance of showers and storms through about...
City
County
New York City has plenty of water

How’s New York City’s water supply holding up during this period of concern about low rainfall? Pretty well, thank you. The huge system run by the city’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) was a week ago at 72.0 percent of capacity. The historical average at this time of the year is 81.7 percent.
City piloting eco-friendly recycled plastic asphalt on Staten Island streets; here’s where it’s being used

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- That freshly paved street you’re driving on might not just be better for your car, but also for the environment. The Department of Transportation (DOT) has begun piloting the use of recycled plastic asphalt on Staten Island, which combines additives from plastic waste with conventional asphalt to create a more durable mix.
