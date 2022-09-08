Read full article on original website
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
Train derailment in Sugar Land will have drivers taking detours
SUGAR LAND, Texas — A train derailment in Sugar Land could be causing you to make a detour, and it’s expected to be there through Friday. It happened at Highway 90 at Dairy Ashford. It appears a tree fell on the tracks, which may have led to the derailment.
Developer Barreling Forward With $1 Billion Van Ness Office-Condo High-Rise, Despite Office Market Being in Toilet
The 47-story development at 30 Van Ness is actually going to be called Hayes Point. And its developers are being called crazy for building office space in the current slump, but they’re rolling up the Brink's truck anyway. The old saying “Follow the money” is usually used when speculating...
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Study says this Texas city is one of the worst cities to retire in the country
Throughout our lives, we will put in thousands of hours of work in the hopes of one day being able to retire. That's why it's smart to plan your retirement early, so all those years don't go to waste.
HOV/HOT lanes in Houston to open 7 days a week permanently, METRO says
The Express Lanes that help you avoid traffic on weekdays will be open seven days a week, including holidays, starting Sept. 10.
Houston ranked 9th most ethnically diverse large city in the US: report
HOUSTON - Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures and a recent study by WalletHub ranked it among the top large cities for its vast diversity. The report looked at each city based on ethnicity, race, language, and birthplace. Its findings resulted in Houston ranking 27th...
US Energy Secretary talks trouble with Texas power grid, energy companies reducing Houston’s footprint
HOUSTON - FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan interviewed U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm on the future of power production in America. Groogan: After making an historic investment in combating climate change how do you convince folks in the energy capitol that it is a good thing and that it's not breaking their plate?
James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
Former La. woman indicted for preparing 110 fraudulent PPP loans
United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of Sharnae Every, 27, of Houston was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and two counts of mail fraud. The case against Every began as a result of a referral from the COVID-19 Pandemic Response Accountability...
Program helps ex-prisoners find jobs, employers fill vacancies
HOUSTON - The labor shortage has prompted more businesses to become fair chance employers, hiring former prisoners. Job site Indeed reports listings open to ex-convicts have gone from 1% in 2018, to peaking at more than 3% this year. A Texas program that gives prisoners job training and coaching from...
Houston Area Farmers Markets Guide
Houston Area Farmers Markets are some of my favorite places in the city. They are filled with folks living their dream and doing what they love; from micro green growers to gluten free bakers, pig farmers to salsa makers. Each Houston area farmers market is its own potpourri of culture, small businesses, local farmers, area importers, chefs, and artisans. Together they carry on a Houston tradition as old as the city itself.
Houston armed suspects wanted in eye care store robbery
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered a eye care store at around 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe asking about sunglasses. While showing...
Notice of Public Sale #2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Humble Towing impound located at 24672 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-354-8697 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, @ 9:45 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
Live in a $5.5M Italian villa without leaving Houston
You can take a tour of Italy without the cost of airfare or even visiting Olive Garden by purchasing this home at 1604 North Boulevard in Houston. The $5,500,000 home is located along a treelined street in the desirable Boulevard Oaks Historical District with easy access to the Museum District and downtown Houston. Listed by Mitch Beasley of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the home's entrance is a welcoming space with soaring ceilings and timeless architecture.
Illinois Tax Rebate: How Much Are Checks for, When Will They Go Out and More
A majority of Illinois residents will be receiving an income tax rebate, property tax rebate or both this month, with checks being cut as early as Monday. Distribution should finish roughly by mid-November, the Illinois Department of Revenue told CNET. "We're working overtime, we're going to get those rebate checks...
Family looking for answers after Houston woman killed in Virginia crash
HOUSTON — A family is looking for answers after a Houston woman was killed when officials say the RV she was riding in crashed into a tractor-trailer in Virginia. The crash happened on Thursday, September 8. Officials say two people died in the accident and at least seven others were injured.
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
ABC13's weekly virtual job fair features jobs and ways to get into 'earn while you learn' programs
The latest jobs report shows there are double the amount of jobs available for unemployed people, and we have a way to land one of the positions quickly.
Food & Wine says 3 shops in Dallas, Austin & Houston make the best sourdough bread
September is well underway at this point but that doesn't mean you can't start celebrating Sourdough September a little late!
