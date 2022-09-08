ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

fox26houston.com

Houston ranked 9th most ethnically diverse large city in the US: report

HOUSTON - Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures and a recent study by WalletHub ranked it among the top large cities for its vast diversity. The report looked at each city based on ethnicity, race, language, and birthplace. Its findings resulted in Houston ranking 27th...
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

James McCoy Taylor arrested in College Station

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police arrested Texas singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor early Saturday morning in the Northgate district and was booked into the Brazos County Detention Center on charges of Driving While Intoxicated and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon. Taylor, 36, of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Former La. woman indicted for preparing 110 fraudulent PPP loans

United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced today the indictment of Sharnae Every, 27, of Houston was charged with one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and two counts of mail fraud. The case against Every began as a result of a referral from the COVID-19 Pandemic Response Accountability...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Program helps ex-prisoners find jobs, employers fill vacancies

HOUSTON - The labor shortage has prompted more businesses to become fair chance employers, hiring former prisoners. Job site Indeed reports listings open to ex-convicts have gone from 1% in 2018, to peaking at more than 3% this year. A Texas program that gives prisoners job training and coaching from...
HOUSTON, TX
momcollective.com

Houston Area Farmers Markets Guide

Houston Area Farmers Markets are some of my favorite places in the city. They are filled with folks living their dream and doing what they love; from micro green growers to gluten free bakers, pig farmers to salsa makers. Each Houston area farmers market is its own potpourri of culture, small businesses, local farmers, area importers, chefs, and artisans. Together they carry on a Houston tradition as old as the city itself.
HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Houston armed suspects wanted in eye care store robbery

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery. An unknown man entered a eye care store at around 2:10 p.m. Sept. 2 in the 5800 block of San Felipe asking about sunglasses. While showing...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Notice of Public Sale #2

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Humble Towing impound located at 24672 FM 1485, New Caney, TX 77357, 281-354-8697 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, @ 9:45 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Contact selling location for questions.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

Live in a $5.5M Italian villa without leaving Houston

You can take a tour of Italy without the cost of airfare or even visiting Olive Garden by purchasing this home at 1604 North Boulevard in Houston. The $5,500,000 home is located along a treelined street in the desirable Boulevard Oaks Historical District with easy access to the Museum District and downtown Houston. Listed by Mitch Beasley of Douglas Elliman Real Estate, the home's entrance is a welcoming space with soaring ceilings and timeless architecture.
HOUSTON, TX

