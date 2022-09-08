Read full article on original website
Morris Day Wishes He Had Prince’s Feedback on Final Solo LP
The Time vocalist Morris Day said he’d struggled to complete his new solo album without Prince. He believes his fifth work — Last Call, due Nov. 11 — is the last musical project of his career, unless he reunites with the Time. The funk and soul band, also known as the Original 7ven, featured anonymous but widely acknowledged songwriting and studio work by Prince between 1981 and 1990, and continued to operate in various lineups without him from 1995 onward.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
Ozzy Osbourne Likens Parkinson's Disease To 'Walking Around In Lead Boots'
The singer was diagnosed in 2019, the same year he suffered a serious fall that required him to undergo invasive neck surgery.
NME
Ozzy Osbourne gave up taking acid after talking to horse for an hour
Ozzy Osbourne has revealed that he gave up taking acid in the ’70s after a trip left him chatting to a horse. The rock legend was speaking in a new interview about the making of his former band Black Sabbath‘s fourth album, ‘Vol. 4’, which was in the groups’s chaotic heyday.
The Moody Blues albums you should definitely own
Originally just another R&B band, through innovation the Moody Blues would create one of the sounds of the late 60s/early 70s
Ozzy Osbourne Thinks He Can Still Do Another Tour
Ozzy Osbourne not only has a new album coming out, but he also plans to hit the road after it's released. The rockstar revealed his tentative tour plans during an interview with The Guardian and says that he's going to "give it the best shot I can for another tour."
Ozzy Osbourne Reveals That Kelly Osbourne + Sid Wilson Are Expecting a Baby Boy
The Osbourne family continues to grow larger, as Ozzy and Sharon became grandparents again earlier this year when son Jack and his his fiancée Aree welcomed baby daughter Maple. But fans who follow the Osbournes know that Kelly Osbourne is currently pregnant with her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson, and Ozzy confirmed that she'll be having a baby boy during an album preview for Patient Number 9 on SiriusXM's Ozzy's Boneyard.
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Premiere Will 'Immediately Surprise Everybody'
Yellowstone fans have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the show's upcoming Season 5, which executive producer David C. Glasser says will "immediately surprise everybody." Speaking to TV Insider, Glasser teased, "Episode 1 will immediately surprise everybody – where our story starts and what has happened." While he didn't offer too much in the way of specific details, Glasser did reveal that the show will have some previously unseen settings. "We visit some new and amazing Montana locations," he said.
Kerrang
Album review: Ozzy Osbourne – Patient Number 9
Ozzy is a man who is often down, but crucially one who is never out. Three years ago, when he released his Ordinary Man album, he was still recovering from a year and a half of physical ailments – staph infection, major neck surgery following a fall that dislodged previous neck surgery – and announced around its release that he was living with a form of Parkinson's disease. The album itself occasionally looked deep into the darkness, oft talking about The End, while the title-track was a duet with Elton John that sang about bringing the curtain down and 'just an empty stage', with a feeling not unlike Sinatra's My Way.
Popculture
Everything Coming to Netflix This Weekend (September 9)
As another weekend approaches, Netflix is getting ready for a weekend full of binges. With an incoming list of titles numbering in the dozens, the streaming giant is looking to put check a few of those items off, with five new titles, all Netflix original series and films, arriving in the streaming library his weekend. This weekend's round of additions include Season 5 of the popular series Cobra Kai and several new original film, including the Queen Latifah-starring movie End of the Road.
How Working With Metallica and Ozzy Osbourne Differed for Robert Trujillo
Robert Trujillo says Metallica's James Hetfield and former boss Ozzy Osbourne liked his approach to bass – but in different ways. He played with Osbourne during the ‘90s before joining Metallica in 2003. More recently, Trujillo reunited with Osbourne for the Black Sabbath icon's latest solo album, Patient Number 9.
Popculture
Britney Spears Reveals Her Heartbreak Over Rift Between Her and Her Sons
Britney Spears returned to Instagram Saturday night to discuss her estrangement from her sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden James, 15. She feels as if a part of herself "has died" because of the difficult relationship with her sons, whom she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Spears allegedly has not seen her sons in six months.
Tobias Forge wanted Ghost to be "what Metallica was in the '80s"
One of the biggest names in metal now, Ghost owe their ascendancy into arena rock to visionary leader Tobias Forge
Opeth announce brand new drummer
Former Paradise Lost, Bloodbath and Bodom After Midnight drummer Waltteri Väyrynen has joined Opeth on a full-time basis
The Top 25 Best Selling Rock + Metal Artists of All Time
Ever wonder who are the best selling rock and metal artists of all time?. In the digital age, it's more complicated to measure who has "sold" the most music. When music simply existed on vinyl, cassettes, or CD, the powers that be would just count up how many of those things were bought and that'd be a wrap. Nowaways, because we don't traditionally "pay" for music anymore, one has to assign a sales value to "occasions of listening" in the streaming world to be fair and accurate.
Popculture
'Disenchanted' Brings Amy Adams Back to 'Enchanted' Role in New Trailer
Enchanted's long-awaited sequel is just around the corner! The trailer to the film dropped Friday at Disney's D23 Expo, and 15 years after the release of Enchanted in 2007, the original cast returns for a new adventure where they'll encounter some familiar and new faces along the way. At Disney's D23 Expo on Sept. 9, the original cast returns for a new adventure in the Disenchanted trailer 15 years after the first film's theatrical release. Taking the Hall D23 stage, the cast teased what their characters have been up to since the end of the first movie.
Popculture
Dixie D'Amelio Shocks With Striking Fresh Hairstyle Transformation
Dixie D'Amelio's haircut at New York Fashion Week was an instant sensation. The influencer's shaved head shocked fans on Sept. 9 at Harper's Bazaar Global Icons Party. With her new locks, Dixie wore a nude halter neck gown by Etro featuring side cutouts. The 21-year-old documented the transformation in a YouTube video before the event, confessing, "I've wanted to do this since sixth grade." In the clip, she says, "I just want like, to restart," later adding, "We're gonna make it a moment."
loudersound.com
King Gizzard And The Wizard Lizard release video for new song Ice V
Australian psych sextet King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard have released a video for the brand new song Ice-V, which you can watch below. It comes as the band announce they will release three new albums in October; Ice, Death, Planets, Lungs, Mushrooms And Lava, Laminated Denim and Changes. Ice,...
Popculture
TV Host Leaves Network, But Not Without a Special Farewell
An up-and-coming TV host has said goodbye to the airwaves, but not without a proper goodbye. Corey Smallwood, a.k.a. The Black Hokage, has exited Xplay. Xplay is a revival of the classic G4 TV video game review show of the same name. TBH was one of the new hosts that joined Adam Sessler when the program relaunched in 2021. In addition to Xplay, this departure from G4 also means he will no longer be featured on spinoffs Xplay Plus and Xplay Kickback.
