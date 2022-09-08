ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bennington, VT

Pair nabbed in Bennington for alleged drug trafficking

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeV8N_0hn5OWKP00

BENNINGTON, Vt. ( NEWS10 ) — A Nashua, New Hampshire man, and his alleged accomplice from Bennington, Vermont, were jailed on Wednesday after police said the duo trafficked drugs in their car. Bennington Police were called to 111 Northside Drive for a report of two suspicious people in a vehicle. The caller also told police the two people had a gun.

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

Police located the car, and the two occupants, in the parking lot of Walmart at 212 Northside Drive. Officers identified the pair as Adam J. Sallaire, 38, of Nashua, New Hampshire, and Vera Logan, 33, of Bennington, Vermont.

While investigating the duo, officers learned that Logan was listed in the National Criminal Information Center (NCIC) with an extraditable warrant out of Bronx, New York for dangerous drugs. Police said they also discovered a large quantity of suspected narcotics and evidence of narcotic packaging material in the car.

Amsterdam woman pleads guilty in 2021 Galway burglary

Police reportedly recovered 114 grams of suspected bulk heroin—equivalent to 5,500 bags of the drug—and 31 grams of suspected cocaine with a total street value of about $60,000. Officers also allegedly found a black pellet gun that resembled a handgun.

Charges for Dallaire:

  • Trafficking Heroin
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Conspiracy
Ulster County K-9 officer retires after leg injury

Charges for Logan:

  • Trafficking Heroin
  • Possession of Cocaine
  • Conspiracy
  • Fugitive from Justice

Dallaire and Logan were held for lack of $50,000 bail and were issued conditions of release to appear in Vermont Superior Court-Bennington Criminal Division on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 12:30 p.m. Both were transferred to Marble Valley Correctional Center.

Herkimer County man arrested in 1971 cold case

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Murawski at the Bennington Police Department. Murawski can be reached by phone at (802) 442-1030 or through the Bennington Police website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
WRGB

East Greenbush barricade incident ends in arrest of suspect

EAST GREENBUSH, NY (WRGB) — A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff Sunday in East Greenbush. At approximately 5:49 a.m. the East Greenbush Police Department responded to 5 Evergreen Way for a burglary in progress. According to the police department, patrols encountered a domestic related incident that...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashua, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Nashua, NH
Bennington, VT
Crime & Safety
State
New Hampshire State
State
New York State
State
Vermont State
City
Bennington, VT
Local
Vermont Crime & Safety
City
Bennington, NH
WNYT

Albany woman arrested for larceny

An Albany woman is accused of cashing a fake business check at a local supermarket. The Albany county sheriff says Briana Pagan was arrested on September 9. She was charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument and petit larceny. Authorities stated that in July, Pagan cashed a fake check...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Man arrested after 9 hour standoff in East Greenbush

After a 9 hour standoff, East Greenbush police arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a home with a weapon. This incident was confirmed to be the reason for “heavy police presence” in the surrounding area. According to police, they received a call about a burglary taking...
EAST GREENBUSH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Heroin#Bennington Police#Galway
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested for Interstate 391 and High Street intersection homicide

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide that took place at the intersection of Interstate 391 and High Street in Holyoke Wednesday evening. According to the Hampden District Attorney’s office, An arrest warrant was granted Thursday for 35-year-old Angel Velez of Springfield by Holyoke...
HOLYOKE, MA
WRGB

One dead after motorcycle crash in Florida, Mass.

FLORIDA, Mass. (WRGB) — A Florida man is dead following a one-vehicle motorcycle crash Saturday evening. At about 8:11 p.m., Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks responded to a crash involving a motorcycle on River Road in the town of Florida that resulted in the death of the operator.
FLORIDA, MA
WNYT

Man with drunken driving history pleads guilty in Albany courtroom

A man police call a serial drunk driver has pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. Brandon McKinley pleaded guilty related to the 10 count indictment late Friday afternoon. He has been arrested seven times for drunken driving over the last 14 years. He’s also been picked up by police three...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Associated Press

Harmony Montgomery's stepmom arrested after court no-show

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — The stepmother of a New Hampshire girl who vanished in 2019 at age 5 was arrested Friday after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing. Kayla Montgomery, 32, was arrested at a home in Manchester. An arrest warrant was issued for her Thursday after she did not show up at a hearing on charges against her, including that she lied to state health officials about having Harmony Montgomery in her care. Kayla Montgomery had pleaded not guilty and was out on bail. A message seeking comment was sent to her attorney. “It is anticipated that Ms. Montgomery will be held pursuant to the warrant issued yesterday by the Superior Court until the Court schedules and conducts a hearing next week on the arrest,” the attorney general’s office said in a news release.
MANCHESTER, NH
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

35K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy