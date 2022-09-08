Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Bears CB believes Lance didn't 'do s--t' in 49ers' loss
Trey Lance saw the field for 178 offensive snaps during his rookie season last year, so his start in the 49ers' 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Solider Field wasn't his first taste of NFL game action. But Lance still has a lot to prove to the...
NBC Sports
What we learned as Lance struggles in 49ers' brutal loss
CHICAGO — The first game of the 49ers' Trey Lance Era was not exactly a masterpiece. Obviously, there were always going to be ups and downs as the 49ers makes the transition to a new quarterback. And that is exactly what occurred Sunday on a dreary day along the shore of Lake Michigan.
Joe Burrow's first pass of the 2022 NFL season was a brutal pick-six against the Steelers
After a Cinderella run to Super Bowl 56 last year, the Bengals entered this NFL season with incredibly high expectations. With a chilling superstar quarterback at the helm like Joe Burrow, many see the reigning AFC champion as a bona fide heavyweight and a team that could very well make it to the Big Game.
Falcons Fall 27-26 to Saints in Week 1: Live Game Log
The Saints and Falcons battle it out to begin the season.
NBC Sports
Breer: Why Patriots passed on two strong candidates for OC job
Time will tell if Matt Patricia is cut out to be the New England Patriots' play-caller. In the meantime, we've heard plenty of questions about Bill Belichick's succession plan for Josh McDaniels. The Patriots didn't name an offensive coordinator following McDaniels' departure, with Patricia -- who has never called an...
NBC Sports
Shanahan disappointed in 49ers' 'silly mistakes' vs. Bears
The analysis of Trey Lance's performance will dominate the conversation surrounding the 49ers' 19-10 season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday, but San Francisco didn't give much aid to the second-year quarterback with a flurry of mistakes. "Not to take anything away from them, but I'm disappointed about some...
Saints vs. Falcons Preview: Marcus Mariota Full Of Emotions Ahead of Atlanta Season Opener
The Atlanta Falcons to kick-off their 2022 campaign with Marcus Mariota starting under center for the first time since 2019.
NBC Sports
Patriots-Dolphins Takeaways: Not much to show from a week in Miami
The 2022 NFL season started the same way the previous campaign did for the New England Patriots: A loss to the rival Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead, which was the second-largest deficit a Bill Belichick-coached Patriots team has faced in a season opener since the 31-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2003. The second half didn't go much better for the Patriots as the Dolphins cruised to a 20-7 win in the hot Miami sun at Hard Rock Stadium.
NBC Sports
Bears release Mike Pennel
The Bears opened up a spot on their 53-man roster Friday. The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they released defensive tackle Mike Pennel. They also cut wide receiver Tajae Sharpe from injured reserve and released defensive lineman Sam Kamara from the practice squad. Pennel signed with the Bears...
ESPN
Wentz tosses 4 TDs, Commanders come back to beat Jaguars
LANDOVER, Md. -- — Carson Wentz went to the sideline after throwing interceptions on consecutive plays, stomped the ground and looked at coach Ron Rivera. “Hey, you're going to have to win this,” Rivera said. Wentz responded, “I will," before walking away. Wentz did just that, rebounding...
NBC Sports
Dak Prescott: It’s very disappointing, but injuries happen
Dak Prescott started the first 64 games of his career and played nearly every offensive snap. But in Week 5 of the 2020 season the Cowboys quarterback had a compound fracture and dislocation of his ankle that ended his season. In 2021, he had a shoulder injury that kept him out of part of training camp and a calf injury that kept him out a game.
NBC Sports
Report: 49ers won't pull early plug on Lance with Jimmy G lurking
When Jimmy Garoppolo agreed to a massive pay cut to stay with the 49ers, speculation arose about the front office not having full trust in quarterback Trey Lance. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Sunday, citing sources, that the 49ers won’t pull the plug on Lance’s status as the starting quarterback if he endures early struggles.
NBC Sports
Patriots appear to bench Cole Strange in first half vs. Dolphins
Cole Strange may want to forget his first half of NFL football. The Patriots' 2022 first-round draft pick got the start at left guard for New England in its season opener against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. But after just two offensive drives, Strange was replaced by backup offensive lineman James Ferentz, who played the rest of the first half at left guard.
NBC Sports
Late heroics from Carson Wentz, Jahan Dotson save Washington
There are crazy rides, there are wild rides, and then there's what happened with the Washington Commanders on Sunday. On consecutive passes, new quarterback Carson Wentz threw two fourth-quarter interceptions and basically gift-wrapped a win for the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. But then Carson Wentz threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns...
NBC Sports
Shanahan: Pettis TD shifted momentum out of 49ers' control
There wasn’t much that went right for the 49ers in their 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. And amid countless missed opportunities for San Francisco in their season opener, coach Kyle Shanahan was able to identify the game’s key turning point -- which happened to involve a former 49er.
NBC Sports
Jimmy Garoppolo still has a right shoulder injury
49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is healthy, unless he isn’t. Garoppolo, who is practicing against with the team after being relegated to pariah status for the first month of training camp, officially appeared on the injury report every day this week as having a right shoulder injury. He fully participated...
NBC Sports
This stat puts Patriots' Week 1 offensive performance in startling perspective
The New England Patriots have had plenty of issues playing against the Miami Dolphins on the road in recent seasons, but it's been a long time since their offense performed as bad as it did Sunday. The Patriots could only generate one touchdown in a 20-7 loss to the Dolphins...
NBC Sports
Two NFL execs: Jimmy G's new contract points to him playing
The 49ers have made it crystal clear all offseason that second-year quarterback Trey Lance is the unquestioned starter entering the 2022 NFL season. Jimmy Garoppolo's return to the 49ers after taking a pay cut might have complicated the situation from the outside looking in, but coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch have remained committed to Lance.
NBC Sports
Twitter reacts to Prescott injury with Jimmy G trade speculation
When the 49ers opted to keep veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, they did so with perhaps the intention of a trade surfacing in the middle of the 2022 NFL season. Garoppolo is proven in the league, taking the 49ers to Super Bowl LIV and the 2022 NFC Championship Game. As a result, any team that sees their starting quarterback go down could give San Francisco a call.
NBC Sports
How Josh McDaniels, other ex-Pats fared in Raiders-Chargers
Josh McDaniels' first game as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is in the books. The former New England Patriots offensive coordinator's first test with his new team took place in Los Angeles vs. Justin Herbert and the Chargers. It was a competitive AFC West showdown, but McDaniels' group came up just short as they fell to L.A., 24-19.
