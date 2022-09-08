Read full article on original website
Related
Apple’s iPhone 14 will bring back beloved feature that everyone has missed
APPLE has plans to revive an old iPhone feature for its upcoming iPhone 14 models, a new report claims. An Apple leaker claims that the old battery percentage indicator will return to the iPhone 14 Pro models, according to BGR. This feature will supposedly look like the classic battery indicator...
Phone Arena
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max Preview: One-Punch Phone
It's September, or Apple's month, which means one thing, and one thing only—Apple's announcing new iPhones sooner than later. This year, Cupertino chose September 7 for its "Far Out" special event, which will be giving us a first look at the iPhone 14 generation as well as the Apple Watch 8 series, and possibly "one more thing", most likely an AR/VR headset done the Apple way.
Phone Arena
The iPhone 14 Pro Max price increase explained by ultrawide camera specs leak
Apart from the main iPhone 14 Pro camera sensor, Apple is expected to upgrade the ultrawide camera of the Pro models, advises reputed analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and this time around he gives the exact specifications. We've heard from other sources that the ultrawide cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and...
CNET
New Apple iPhone Release: When Will the iPhone 14 Go on Sale?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. We're likely only a few days away from learning all the details of the official release of the next iPhone. The iPhone 14, including Pro, Max and Pro Max versions, is expected to launch at Apple's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. If you're thinking about buying a new iPhone, you'll likely want to wait to get the official new details on the iPhone 14 -- but when exactly will it be released?
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Big Changes Expected for the 2022 Phones
Apple's new iPhone 14 line is expected to have its big reveal at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. This is where the 2022 iPhone series is expected to launch, and rumors further point to the iPhone 14 getting a Sept. 16 release date. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
The Best iPad Deals of September 2022 — 2021 iPad 9 for $279, Latest Model iPad Air for $559
Looking for the best iPad deals for September 2022? Each week SPY editors search the internet for the lowest prices on iPads of all models. We’ll regularly update this post throughout the week to ensure you always get the best possible deals. With summer coming to an end, we’ve been searching the internet for the best iPad deals. Whether you’re preparing for back to school, sending a kid off to college, or following a hybrid or work-from-home schedule, having the best iPad on hand to help you manage projects and homework at home and on the go. We recently reviewed the...
CNET
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
TechRadar
Here's how to get a free iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro at Verizon this weekend
You can get the iPhone 14 for free this weekend (opens in new tab) at Verizon thanks to the carrier's new pre-order deals that offer up to a whopping $800 off with an eligible trade-in and unlimited plan. Even better still, Verizon's iPhone 14 deals don't stop at the standard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Trends
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro buying guide: Everything you need to know
Apple’s new iPhone 14 models are here, and there are four to choose from this year: the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. That’s right, there’s no Mini version of the iPhone for 2022, and Apple has replaced it with a new, larger Plus model, a name that hasn’t been used on an iPhone since the iPhone 8 Plus from 2017.
CNET
iPhone 14 Plus Revealed at Apple's 'Far Out' Event
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple unveiled the iPhone 14 Plus as the newest member of the iPhone 14 family. The announcement came Wednesday during the Cupertino company's annual September event when it typically launches new models of the iPhone and Apple Watch. The iPhone 14 Plus replaces the spot in Apple's phone lineup taken up by the iPhone 13 Mini.
Apple iPhone 14's redesign and new colors revealed in leak
In a nutshell: As anticipation grows for the new iPhone 14 lineup, a new leak may have revealed the final design ahead of Apple's launch event. The leak shows the iPhone 14 Pro's dual punched-hole design and a new shimmering purple finish that changes color tones when viewed from different angles.
Digital Trends
How to set up a Roku device and connect it to your TV
While you may be familiar with the popular and time-tested Roku streaming platform baked into a number of TV brands, most know Roku from its original form factor — a wide range of dongles and set-top boxes you can buy separately and plug in to any TV. These come with extra features you might really like, including a voice control remote and the ability to switch Roku between TVs depending on where you want to watch.
CNET
Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: How Will the 2022 iPhone Stack up on Price, Design and Features?
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple will likely reveal all the details of its new iPhone 14 product line at the company's "Far Out" event this week, and signs point to a Sept. 16 release date for iPhone 14. In the absence of official news, however, industry rumors about iPhone 14 have provided insight into the design, features and price for the imminent new iPhone from Apple and how it might compare with its current flagship model, iPhone 13.
Android Authority
The best iPhone 14 series alternatives: 7 phones to consider before you buy
From Samsung and OnePlus to Apple itself, there's no shortage of alternatives on offer. Apple has unleashed its flagship smartphones for 2022 — the iPhone 14 series. With standard-sized iPhones, Pro-tier ultra-premium handsets, and the return of the Plus range, there’s a bit of something for everyone here. Well, as long as you’ve got a minimum of $800 to spend and weren’t looking for another iPhone Mini (sorry, it’s gone!). Yet as solid as Apple’s phones look, what if you’re looking for something a little different? Take a look at our rundown of the best iPhone 14 alternatives you can buy.
The best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories for your new phone
If you’ve preordered your new iPhone 14, you probably want some accessories and gadgets to go with it. And to help you find the right ones, today we’re rounding up the best iPhone 14 gadgets and accessories. These are the screen protectors, cases, and chargers you’ll want to use with your newest iPhone.
iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro have 6GB of RAM
The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro smartphones will be available to pre-order from 1PM today, now we have some more details on the handsets. Apple announced its new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro earlier this week, they unveiled the specifications on the handset, although they did not confirm how much RAM each device comes with.
Huawei just beat the iPhone 14 to a key new feature
Just a week ago we were reporting on how the iPhone 14 might be the first smartphone to offer satellite communication, but as it turns out it won’t – because Huawei just got there first with the Huawei Mate 50 and Mate 50 Pro. These two newly announced...
Digital Trends
Audible Free Trial: Get 2 premium audiobooks for free
One of the benefits of modern technology is the convenience it can bring to traditional tasks and hobbies. Audiobooks are a good example of that, and if you’re an avid reader who gets stuck in daily commutes, or you find yourself with tired eyes and still the desire to get lost in a book, Audible is a great service to consider. Amazon’s audiobook service is one of the most popular available, with a huge library of audiobooks and a well-priced subscription plan. As with any subscription service, and as we’ve seen with the likes of a Hulu free trial and a Disney Plus free trial, a free trial is a good way to see what you’ll be paying for, so read onward for more details on what an Audible free trial looks like.
Digital Trends
Best smart home products that aren’t made by Google or Amazon (or their subsidiaries)
Amazon and Google might dominate the smart home market, but that doesn’t mean they’re the only companies churning out high-end products in that category. Companies like Wyze, Arlo, and even Apple have proven time and again that they’re capable of competing with the two well-known companies — and they’ve got plenty of highly rated products to prove it.
Cult of Mac
Apple Store goes down ahead of iPhone 14 and AirPods Pro 2 preorders
Apple’s online store has gone down ahead of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro preorders later today. The company will also start accepting preorders for the AirPods Pro 2 from today. All products will go on sale on September 16. This is also the day you should get...
Comments / 0