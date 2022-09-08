One of the benefits of modern technology is the convenience it can bring to traditional tasks and hobbies. Audiobooks are a good example of that, and if you’re an avid reader who gets stuck in daily commutes, or you find yourself with tired eyes and still the desire to get lost in a book, Audible is a great service to consider. Amazon’s audiobook service is one of the most popular available, with a huge library of audiobooks and a well-priced subscription plan. As with any subscription service, and as we’ve seen with the likes of a Hulu free trial and a Disney Plus free trial, a free trial is a good way to see what you’ll be paying for, so read onward for more details on what an Audible free trial looks like.

