Children’s ear muffs recalled after reports of ruptured batteries

By Jacob Burbrink - Digital Investigative Reporter and Producer
 3 days ago

FORT WORTH, Texas — Ear muffs designed to protect young children from excess noise are being recalled because the batteries can rupture. This can cause hearing, projectile or burn injuries.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves four models of Children’s HearMuffs sound compression ear muffs. These are active sound compression ear muffs designed for children.

Models included in the recall include:

  • LA-infant-AM-WH
  • LA-infant-ASM-WH
  • LA-infant-ASM-WHPlus
  • LA-kids-AM-WH

The model is printed on the original packaging. The CPSC said they were sold in multiple colors and have a multi-mode power button to switch from Off, Active or Soothe Mode.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gy82p_0hn5OIDT00
    Recalled Children’s HearMuffs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z2ezi_0hn5OIDT00
    Recalled Children’s HearMuffs
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40GWDa_0hn5OIDT00
    Recalled Children’s HearMuffs

The recall was initiated after Hearing Lab Technology received 19 reports of rupturing batteries. So far, no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with the recalled ear muffs can contact Hearing Lab Technology LLC toll-free at 833-408-0479 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. CT, or online to receive two new replacement AAA batteries free of charge.

