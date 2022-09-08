ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school football preview: Trinity Catholic opens Week 3 action at Gainesville

By Ainslie Lee, Ocala Star-Banner
 3 days ago
Ocala Trinity Catholic (1-1) at Gainesville (0-2)

WHEN: Thursday, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Citizens Field, Gainesville.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: The Trinity Catholic Celtics and the Gainesville Hurricanes have been on the opposite ends of the spectrum in terms of the margin in which they've won or lost ball games. While the Celtics' last two games have been decided by a combined 11 points, the 'Canes have lost their opening pair of games by a combined 100 points. However, it is worth noting that Gainesville's opening game of the season, a 68-0 loss to Vanguard, was played on a Saturday at 11 a.m. after being postponed by weather the night prior. In the loss to Vanguard, Gainesville was greatly impacted by the heat and ended up playing a majority of the game without many of its starters.

Marion County high school football:Trinity Catholic, Belleview win in Week 2

Celtics star:Ocala offensive tackle Tommy Kinsler, who originally picked UF, commits to Miami

All that being said, the Hurricanes still have a ways to go — especially defensively. Trinity Catholic's main offensive threat stands in the backfield. The Celtics' offense leans on its senior running back in Beau Beard, who rushed for more than 150 yards and two touchdowns in last week's 35-27 win over Clearwater Central Catholic. If the Hurricanes plan to get their first win of the season Thursday night, they'll have to get through the Celtics' big offensive line, which features the 6-foot-6, 300-pound Miami commit, Tommy Kinsler, and get their hands on Beard.

