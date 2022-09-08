ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, MI

Large, destructive house fire in Troy takes 40 firefighters to subdue

By Wwj Newsroom
 3 days ago

TROY (WWJ) - A raging fire at a 5,000 square foot home in Oakland County put dozens of firefighters to the test as it burned in the early morning hours on Thursday, officials said.

The Troy Fire Department said a two-alarm fire broke out around 3:30 a.m. at a large home off on Clearview Street, near I-75 and Coolidge.

One person was inside the home at the time the fire began, officials said, but the resident smelled smoke and was able to escape unharmed.

The blaze burned through the massive home for roughly an hour before authorities called a second alarm for addition help around 4:30 a.m.

The fire department said the large size of the house and the fire proved difficult for crews -- around 40 firefighters were at the scene as they worked to put out the flames.

While the fire has since been extinguished, officials said there is much clean up ahead.

"Estimates [are] being tallied, but there is significant damage [to the home]," the fire department said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but fire authorities said the fire is not suspicious and do not suspect foul play.

