Driver injured after falling asleep, striking parked semi in Buffalo County

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. (WKBT) — One woman is injured after falling asleep behind the wheel and striking a parked semi, the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to a release, Buffalo County responded to reports of a crash around 9:30 p.m. A car had hit a parked semi near 39 North Shore Drive in Fountain City.

Emergency crews say they learned the driver, 56-year-old Jodi Stafford-Thiele of Alma, fell asleep and struck the back of a legally parked semi. The semi was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Stafford-Thiele was hospitalized with non life-threatening injuries. The crash is still under investigation.

