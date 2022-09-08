Read full article on original website
PENS' PROSPECT KIRILL TANKOV UNDERGOES NECK SURGERY, REMAINS IN HIGH SPIRITS
After succumbing a brutal injury sustained from a frightening hit earlier this week, SKA Neva's Kirill Tankov underwent successful neck surgery and is in good spirits. Tankov was selected by Pittsburgh in the 7th round in 2021, and frankly he was always a long shot for the NHL. His playing career remains undecided, but for now the main focal point is on is health and wellness.
CANADIENS ANNOUNCE FORWARD JONATHAN DROUIN IS CHANGING HIS JERSEY NUMBER
The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday morning that forward Jonathan Drouin will be changing his jersey number ahead of the 2022-23 season. Drouin is switching from 92 to 27, a number he is very familiar with in his career. The Ste-Agathe (Quebec) native wore the number 27 during his time in the QMJHL with the Halifax Mooseheads and also when he broke into the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2014.
DAVID PASTRNAK REPORTEDLY UNWILLING TO SIGN WITH BOSTON RIGHT NOW
The Boston Bruins' window to contend is quickly closing, as the contracts of David Pastrnak, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci, and several others all expire after this season. The Bruins only have five forwards signed after the upcoming season, and rumor has it David Pastrnak is one guy who is not willing to sign right now.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS RFA AT RISK OF MISSING CAMP IF CONTRACT TALKS DON'T PROGRESS
The Vegas Golden Knights are down to their last remaining contract holdout in defenseman Nic Hague. Drafted 34th in 2017, Hague has had two strong campaigns in a row and has subsequently determined he deserves a small raise. One Vegas GM Kelly McCrimmon is not rushing to fork over. Vince...
OWEN POWER'S TEAMMATE HYPES HIM UP, MAKES INTERESTING COMPARISON
Owen Power made his NHL debut last spring, and he looked right at home from day one. The 2021 #1 overall pick appeared in 8 games for Buffalo last season, scoring 3 points. A staggering 6'6'', Power is a great lumbering beast out there, but his skating allows him to mobilize far more gracefully than you would first expect. Blessed with size, skating, and great puck still, Power is on track to become the next top defender in the NHL.
STORY ARISES EXPLAINING WHY CROSBY FIGHTS SO HARD FOR MALKIN
Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin have been a vital part of the Pittsburgh Penguins for almost two decades now, and there is obviously a great amount of respect between the two. Malkin and the Pens were rumored to be splitting ways this offseason before he was signed to a four-year deal in July. One person that seemingly fought for him to be brought back was Sidney Crosby, but another story from almost 11 years ago has come up to showcase just how much the two have fought for each other over the years.
FORBES' LIST OF 50 MOST VALUABLE SPORTS TEAMS DROPPED, CAN YOU GUESS HOW MANY NHL CLUBS MADE THE LIST?
Each year Forbes releases a ranking of the 50 most valuable sports franchises by total value, and 2021-22 was a great year across the business. Per Forbes' rankings, the 50 most valuable clubs grew in value by 30% last year, the biggest increase in half a decade. The NFL reigns supreme, with 30 of its 32 teams represented in the top-50. Care to guess how many NHL teams are on the list?
CALGARY FLAMES WORKING ON CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH NEWEST DEFENDER
Calgary has played its cards beautifully this summer, turning what should have been a disastrous offseason into a prosperous one. Upon losing two 100-point scorers, they went out and acquired another one in return, plus one of the NHL's top two-way defenders, and a first-round pick to boot. The ultimate determinant in whether or not their offseason was a success is if they can sign Jonathan Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar.
MIKE COMMODORE TAKES HILARIOUS SHOT AT FORMER COACH
Mike Commodore has become a gem in the content sector since his retirement, and his antics have been legend since his rise through the NHL ranks. Also legend is Commodore's absolute, untethered hatred for retired head coach Mike Babcock. Like several former NHLers, Commodore has spoken publicly about Babcock's methods of coaching, and he has never minced words on the subject.
MAPLE LEAFS SIGN DEPTH FORWARD TO A PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
When he became an unrestricted free agent in July, no one could have predicted that Zach Aston-Reese would have gone this long without signing a contract. Granted, he isn't a top-six forward, but he is pretty reliable in a third-line role and you can never have enough depth when you're an NHL franchise going through a long, grueling 82-game push towards the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NEW JERSEY DEVILS RECEIVE BAD NEWS HEADING INTO 2022-23
The New Jersey Devils will reportedly start the upcoming season without G Jonathan Bernier, who underwent hip surgery last season. The Devils, of course, traded for G Vitek Vanecek and signed him to a three-year deal. Vanecek and Mackenzie Blackwood will man the cage together, but their tertiary option will not be ready.
JOE THORNTON SKATING WITH FORMER TEAM WHILE WEIGHING HIS OPTIONS
Joe Thornton is back in San Jose skating with players in the Sharks organization, but that does not mean he is returning to the organization. Thornton spent the last couple seasons bouncing around the NHL in pursuit of the elusive Stanley Cup, alas he would not obtain the oversized goblet.
BOB HARTLEY SINGLES OUT ONE PLAYER, BLAMING HIM FOR CAREY PRICE'S INJURY PROBLEMS
Bob Hartley has not coached in the NHL for six years, but he is still very much in tune with the state of the league. He is two years removed from winning the Gagarin Cup (KHL Championship), and rumor has it he is seeking a return to an NHL bench. Hartley is an animated guy who is not afraid to say what is on his mind, and recently he appeared on a French-speaking radio broadcast and offered his two-cents on Carey Price's injury and went so far as to blame much of the goaltender's woes on one player in specific.
MATHIEU PERREAULT BESTOWS MAJOR COMPLIMENT UNTO NICK SUZUKI
Mathieu Perrault recently announced his plans to retire from the NHL after 13 seasons, and he was fortunate enough to end his career with his hometown club in the Montreal Canadiens. While there, he got to see firsthand the type of leadership qualities possessed by Nick Suzuki. Perrault joined Jean-Charles...
JACK CAMPBELL UNDER MASSIVE PRESSURE FROM EDMONTON MEDIA ALREADY
Goaltender Jack Campbell has yet to play a game for the Edmonton Oilers, but he's already under massive pressure from media in the city. In a new column, Robert Tychkowski of the Edmonton Sun said the team's entire hopes for a Stanley Cup rests squarely on Campbell's shoulders. "It's on...
EXCELLENT TILT BETWEEN CANADIAN GARET HUNT AND MARK VERBA (VIDEO)
Canadian Garet Hunt had just finished serving a one-game suspension in the KHL for fighting in the tunnel during intermission, but wasted no time in dropping the gloves once again. Hunt's Kunlun Red Star took on Admiral Vladivostok on Saturday when he was involved in a well-fought battle with Mark Verba. The two went at it for a while, but the decision goes to Hunt in the end. Admiral took the game 3-1.
FLAMES SIGN 701-GAME NHL VETERAN TO PROFESSIONAL TRYOUT CONTRACT
NHL training camps are right around the corner, with most teams opening up on September 19th or 20th. There are several prominent free agents still available, along with depth players who are looking for a PTO to earn an NHL contract. One of those depth players appears to be off...
VANCOUVER CANUCKS SIGN VETERAN DEFENDER TO PTO
The Vancouver Canucks announced on Friday morning that veteran defenseman Danny DeKeyser will be attending training camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO). DeKeyser, 32, has appeared in 547 career games at the NHL level, all of which have come with the Detroit Red Wings. Once one of the games more underrated shutdown defenders, injuries have resulted in a serious decline for him the past few seasons. In 59 games this past season, he registered 11 assists while averaging 18:30 minutes in ice time.
KINGS RE-SIGN RFA DEFENCEMAN MIKEY ANDERSON
The Los Angeles Kings announced on Saturday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract worth $1 million with restricted free agent defenceman Mikey Anderson. Anderson, 23, was selected by the Kings in the fourth round (103rd overall) in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft. Following his sophomore year at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Anderson signed his entry-level contract with Los Angeles.
CHECK IT OUT: JESPER WALLSTEDT'S FIRST NHL MASK IS A SIGHT TO BEHOLD
Jesper Wallstedt is undoubtedly the future in between the pipes for the Minnesota Wild. The 19-year-old was drafted in the first round (20th overall) by them in 2021 and while he will more than likely start the year in the American Hockey League with the Iowa Wild, there's a good chance he will appear in a handful of games for Minnesota throughout the year.
