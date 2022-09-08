Bob Hartley has not coached in the NHL for six years, but he is still very much in tune with the state of the league. He is two years removed from winning the Gagarin Cup (KHL Championship), and rumor has it he is seeking a return to an NHL bench. Hartley is an animated guy who is not afraid to say what is on his mind, and recently he appeared on a French-speaking radio broadcast and offered his two-cents on Carey Price's injury and went so far as to blame much of the goaltender's woes on one player in specific.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO