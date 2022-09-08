Read full article on original website
Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
Gov. Stitt joins Edmond residents at Memorial Stair Climb and 5k
EDMOND (KOKH) - Governor Stitt joined Edmond Police on Saturday at Edmond's second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5k. The free event was held at the Edmond North High School football stadium. Participants had their choice of a stair climb on the bleachers with the Edmond Fire Department, or a 5K run/walk on the track with the Edmond Police Department.
Friday Night Rivals week 2: Clinton at Heritage Hall
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Another season of Friday Night Rivals is underway!. This week's matchup is Clinton at Heritage Hall. Watch the game in the video player below. If you are on mobile and can't see it, click here.
OKC National Memorial Museum honors anniversary of Sept. 11 with rejection of violence
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — In honor of the anniversary of Sept. 11, the Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum will be partnering with the National September 11 Memorial and Museum in a rejection of violence. In memory of Sept. 11, when 2,977 people were killed in an act of...
National Down Syndrome Society to feature 8 Oklahomans in Times Square
The National Down Syndrome Society is featuring eight Oklahomans to showcase in Times Square.
Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence, Palomar, to celebrate 5 year anniversary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence is celebrating its 5-year anniversary this week. Palomar opened in 2017 and is a non-profit that functions as a family justice center, collaborating with 41 community partners that provide services for victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse,
Oklahoma State Fair: What you need to know about the 2022 fair
OKLAHOMA CITY — It's almost time for the Oklahoma State Fair!. Below is a look at what you'll need to know before you, your family and friends load up the car and go to the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Dates, Hours and Admissions. The Oklahoma State Fair runs from...
Allegations of card fraud at several Casey’s gas stations across Oklahoma
Several people in Oklahoma City are claiming their card information is getting into the wrong hands.
Tailgating with Twin Peaks
We are tailgating with Twin Peaks and are ready to have a fun football season at all their watch parties!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for the football season just visit work4twinpeaks.com to apply!. Visit...
What's Going On This Weekend
We are rolling into the weekend this tailgating season. So let's take a look at some great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety...
Locket containing ashes discovered at Norman church playground
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A child playing at a Norman church playground came across a locket left on the ground. The girl's mother, Storm Perry, took a look and found that it contained the ashes of somebody's loved one. Now, she's trying to find the owner. The locket reads,...
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City
Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits
NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
412 First Responders Climb Oklahoma Tower Stairs To Honor 9/11 First Responders
The Oklahoma City Firefighters Foundation is doing their 11th annual 9/11 memorial stair climb Saturday. 412 first responders will ascend 110 floors at the Oklahoma Tower to honor and commit to the promise to never forget. The climb began at 8:46 a.m. News 9’s Anjelicia Bruton will have the story...
Officials remind boaters of invasive zebra mussels present in nearly 30 Oklahoma lakes
If you have a boat, you may have taken it out for Labor Day and could be heading out again this weekend. But before you do, you need to check it for zebra mussels.
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary
Oklahoma’s infamous “State Fair Murders” is approaching its 35th anniversary, but to this day no one has been held responsible for the killings.
'Entirely possible': Rumored black bear sightings in Edmond leave residents fearful
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Word is spreading in Edmond about some black bears roaming the town. Someone claims they saw two bears near the Showbiz Cinemas, but that's not the only rumor going around. Kelly Adams with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation tells Fox 25 her team didn't...
“It was strange”: Oklahoma County Bomb squad investigating suspicious boxes in Bethany
Early Friday morning, the Oklahoma County Bomb Squad was called to a 7-Eleven gas station at 7959 NW 23rd in Bethany to investigate after four boxes that were found taped together with wires showing.
Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority offering extensions due to outage
If you have been trying to renew your medical marijuana license, you may have been having some trouble.
Jail officials investigating inmate death at the Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - An inmate's death was reported Sunday morning at the Oklahoma County Detention Center. According to a jail spokesperson, John Basco was found unresponsive in his cell around 3:52 a.m. Detention Officers and medical staff began life-saving efforts. Basco was pronounced dead at 4:06 a.m. Basco was...
