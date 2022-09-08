ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, OK

Weekend Planner: Things to do in OKC this weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? You’ve come to the right place!. Check out what's happening this Saturday and Sunday!. From treasure-filled museums to fun and funky festivals, outdoor recreation to loads of shopping and so much more, discover something new this weekend in OKC!
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Gov. Stitt joins Edmond residents at Memorial Stair Climb and 5k

EDMOND (KOKH) - Governor Stitt joined Edmond Police on Saturday at Edmond's second annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and 5k. The free event was held at the Edmond North High School football stadium. Participants had their choice of a stair climb on the bleachers with the Edmond Fire Department, or a 5K run/walk on the track with the Edmond Police Department.
Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence, Palomar, to celebrate 5 year anniversary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — An Oklahoma City non-profit for domestic violence is celebrating its 5-year anniversary this week. Palomar opened in 2017 and is a non-profit that functions as a family justice center, collaborating with 41 community partners that provide services for victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, sexual assault, child abuse, and elder abuse,
Tailgating with Twin Peaks

We are tailgating with Twin Peaks and are ready to have a fun football season at all their watch parties!. Twin Peaks has two locations in OKC at 3109 West Memorial Road and 6500 SW 3rd Street. They are hiring for the football season just visit work4twinpeaks.com to apply!. Visit...
What's Going On This Weekend

We are rolling into the weekend this tailgating season. So let's take a look at some great events going on in the metro and beyond. Find the Grand Casino Hotel & Resort at 777 Grand Casino Blvd., Shawnee, Oklahoma. For more information and to look at their health and safety...
Locket containing ashes discovered at Norman church playground

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — A child playing at a Norman church playground came across a locket left on the ground. The girl's mother, Storm Perry, took a look and found that it contained the ashes of somebody's loved one. Now, she's trying to find the owner. The locket reads,...
Where to Thrift and Shop Vintage in Oklahoma City

Secondhand clothes have quickly become the first choice for many people who want to liven up their wardrobes. There are a multitude of reasons for the used clothing upsurge, all are well documented: cheap prices, recent vintage trends and the general understanding that buying used clothes is better for the environment that buying new ones. But it’s hard to look past the treasure-hunting rush of discovering a worthwhile item, which has created a (sometimes questionable) thrifting culture with younger shoppers.
Records show OU oversold thousands of parking permits

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Although the fall semester just started, it appears parking problems are already plaguing the University of Oklahoma this year. “It’s been crazy in Norman this year. I can’t even find a spot when I’m trying to go to class,” said Grayson Russell, an OU student.
