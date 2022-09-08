Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
2022 Persimmon Festival Arts & Crafts Contest looking for participants
MITCHELL – The 2022 Persimmon Festival Arts & Crafts and Photography Contest is set to return for the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival. Those interested in entering their work in the contest can do so on Sunday, September 18th from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Cecil C. Martin American Legion Post 250 404 Sheeks Drive. The entry fee is $5 per person.
wbiw.com
Fall Trash ‘N Treasure event coming to Thornton Park on Friday, September 16th
BEDFORD – One man’s trash, is another man’s treasure as the Bedford Parks Department is set to hold the Fall Trash ‘N Treasure sale on Friday, September 16th from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Thornton Park. Turn your unwanted items into cash and find everything...
wbiw.com
More trees are planted at Lower Cascades Park; Hopewell demolition materials are hauled away, and traffic calming comes to Crestmont
BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
Roam Around an Abandoned Indiana Sanatorium During the Day and Take a Flashlight Tour at Night
Have you ever wanted to see an abandoned place up close and personal? Here's how you can tour the old Indiana State Sanatorium. You've heard of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Kentucky, but have you ever heard of Indiana State Sanatorium? Located in Rockville, Indiana is a big old abandoned building that used to be the Indiana State Sanatorium.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
Results from the 16th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show released
BEDFORD – The 16th Annual Bedford Parks Department & Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK Car Show saw multiple vehicles enter the show, to support the Bedford Parks Department on Saturday. The weather turned out to be perfect for show participants and attendees, with great cars and great...
Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim
GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
If You Hear a Phone Ringing in This Indiana Cemetery Do Not Answer It
Ok, for the record, I consider ANY cemetery spooky, but experts in all things haunted, seem to think that this one in Terre Haute is extremely spooky. According to HauntedPlaces.Org, there are a couple of legendary ghosts that haunt the Highland Lawn Cemetery. Stiffy Green. The first one is about...
Inside Indiana Business
Novolex making $10M investment in Jennings County
South Carolina-based Novolex announced Friday it is planning to invest $10 million to expand capacity at its recycling facility in North Vernon. The company, which manufactures packaging products for food and industrial purposes, says the addition of new equipment will also bring more than a dozen jobs to the facility.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wamwamfm.com
INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
rejournals.com
Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell
Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
wbiw.com
US 231 interchange lighting project planned for 2023
GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials.
indyschild.com
11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis
Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Shawswick VFD will host a mock disaster drill on Sunny Acres Drive this Saturday
BEDFORD – On Saturday, September 10th from 8 a.m. until noon training will be conducted at the Shawswick Volunteer Fire Department on Sunny Acres Drive. A mock disaster drill will be taking place. If driving in the area please use caution.
wbaa.org
AES Indiana accepts 2,500 petitions calling for the closure of Petersburg coal plant
Activists gathered outside of AES Indiana’s office in downtown Indianapolis Wednesday to demand the energy company close its Petersburg coal plant. They say the plant is one of the largest air and water polluters in the state and that renewables would be cheaper and cleaner. AES Indiana is in...
Northeast Indy residents can't figure out why they're not getting mail regularly
INDIANAPOLIS — There’s an old saying about how neither snow, nor rain, nor heat or gloom of night can stop the United States Postal Service from getting you your mail. You can’t prove that by 88-year-old Bonnie Marsh though, who lives on the northeast side in Indianapolis' Pleasant Hills neighborhood - not for almost the past month, anyway.
WISH-TV
$30,000 grant to support Hoosiers who are blind and visually impaired
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partnership between Bosma Enterprises and Regions Foundation is helping Indiana’s blind and visually impaired population by receiving additional support, thanks to new grant funding. People who have disabilities face a long list of challenges. Representatives at Bosma say roughly 70% of people who are...
wbiw.com
The Bloomington Common Council will meet in Special Session and Committee of the Whole on Wednesday
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Common Council will meet in Special Session immediately followed by a Committee of the Whole meeting on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, starting at 6:30 p.m. On the agenda:. I. ROLL CALL. II. AGENDA SUMMATION. III. LEGISLATION FOR FIRST READINGS. Ordinance 22-24 – To Amend Title...
wbiw.com
Bedford Plan Commission will meet on Tuesday, September 13th
BEDFORD – The Bedford Plan Commission will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, September 13th at 4:00 p.m. at the City Concourse Building located at 1414 H Street. Public hearing for Needmore Properties, LLC. who is requesting a minor subdivision of their property located at 3325 & 3327 Washington Ave. Bedford, IN. They wish to separate the property into three parcels.
33 dogs seized from Putnam County property
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate after 33 dogs were seized from a property Friday. 32 German Shepherds and one rottweiler were found in "deplorable conditions."
Man found dead in cab parked in Downtown Indianapolis
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help from community members and business owners after a man was found dead in the driver's seat of a cab.
Comments / 0