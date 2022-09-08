ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

wbiw.com

2022 Persimmon Festival Arts & Crafts Contest looking for participants

MITCHELL – The 2022 Persimmon Festival Arts & Crafts and Photography Contest is set to return for the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival. Those interested in entering their work in the contest can do so on Sunday, September 18th from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the Cecil C. Martin American Legion Post 250 404 Sheeks Drive. The entry fee is $5 per person.
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

More trees are planted at Lower Cascades Park; Hopewell demolition materials are hauled away, and traffic calming comes to Crestmont

BLOOMINGTON – Numerous infrastructure improvement projects are underway this season to advance community goals, including safety, sustainability, accessibility, equity, economic vitality, and quality of life in Bloomington. The City will provide regular public updates on a range of these improvements as they progress. City departments coordinate with one another, as well as with private developers, to minimize the impact on Bloomington residents and visitors.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Before Greenwood pool closes for season, dogs get their swim

GREENWOOD, Ind. — In Greenwood, the Freedom Springs public pool had some unusual guests Saturday. They hosted their sixth annual Puppy POOLooza, letting pups enjoy a nice swim. The Aquatic Center holds the event every year after closing pools for the season. They don't charge anything to attend, but...
GREENWOOD, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Novolex making $10M investment in Jennings County

South Carolina-based Novolex announced Friday it is planning to invest $10 million to expand capacity at its recycling facility in North Vernon. The company, which manufactures packaging products for food and industrial purposes, says the addition of new equipment will also bring more than a dozen jobs to the facility.
NORTH VERNON, IN
wamwamfm.com

INDOT Announces Lighting Project in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials. The project is expected to be completed in October of 2023, depending on the weather.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
rejournals.com

Three restaurants at Indiana retail center sell

Three newly developed freestanding restaurants at Greenfield Marketplace in Greenfield, Indiana, recently sold. Developed by Midland Atlantic Properties and owned by MAP Greenfield II, LLC, Greenfield Marketplace is composed of Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread and Chipotle. The retail center sits on 3.35 acres along North State Street in front of Kohl’s and Home Depot in Greenfield.
GREENFIELD, IN
wbiw.com

US 231 interchange lighting project planned for 2023

GREENE CO. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces an updated timeline for a project to provide lighting at the interchange of US 231 and I-69. A project at the interchange will add new lighting to this area. This lighting will help to improve safety in the area. The project is expected to begin in the late spring of 2023. A change of date was required due to increased lead times on materials.
GREENE COUNTY, IN
indyschild.com

11 Amazing Events Taking Place this Weekend Around Indianapolis

Short on ideas for things to do with the kids this weekend? We have you covered! Check out our picks for the top 11 things to do with kids in Indianapolis this weekend!. Adults and kids of all ages will love seeing the impressive display of Hot Air Balloons, some in fun shapes. The 10th Annual Kiwanis Club of South Central Indiana Balloon Fest will be held September 8-10 at the Monroe County Fairgrounds in Bloomington, IN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

$30,000 grant to support Hoosiers who are blind and visually impaired

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The partnership between Bosma Enterprises and Regions Foundation is helping Indiana’s blind and visually impaired population by receiving additional support, thanks to new grant funding. People who have disabilities face a long list of challenges. Representatives at Bosma say roughly 70% of people who are...
INDIANA STATE
wbiw.com

Bedford Plan Commission will meet on Tuesday, September 13th

BEDFORD – The Bedford Plan Commission will meet in a regular session on Tuesday, September 13th at 4:00 p.m. at the City Concourse Building located at 1414 H Street. Public hearing for Needmore Properties, LLC. who is requesting a minor subdivision of their property located at 3325 & 3327 Washington Ave. Bedford, IN. They wish to separate the property into three parcels.
BEDFORD, IN

