Clemson, SC

Clemson, coach Dabo Swinney agree to new contract

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

CLEMSON, S.C. (WBTW) — Clemson and football coach Dabo Swinney have agreed to a new contract, keeping Swinney through the 2031 football season, according to the university.

The new contract was approved Thursday by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee.

“I am appreciative of the support from the Board of Trustees to President Clements to ensure we can continue to build on a firm foundation, as Clemson football and Coach Swinney’s leadership are a key driver for our university,” Clemson Director of Athletics Graham Neff said in a news release. “Coach Swinney and his family’s impact on our community and department cannot be understated, and his success and stability nationally is truly uncommon. It is critical that Clemson continue to invest in our football program, and ensure our head coach is at Clemson for a long, long time. The best is yet to come.”

The school didn’t disclose the terms of the contract. Sports Illustrated writer Ross Dellenger reported the contract is $115 million over 10 years for an annual average of $11.5 million.

“It is hard for me to believe I am in my 14th full season as your head coach, and I remain eternally grateful and honored for the opportunity to continue coaching and developing young people of excellence at Clemson,” Swinney said in a news release.

Last year, Swinney became the sixth-fastest coach in FBS history to reach 150 career wins, according to the release.

