Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock for two free grief seminars
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — World-renowned grief counselor, international educator and author Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock on September 21st and 22nd for two free seminars. Dr. Wolfelt has written over 75 books on grief and healing and is considered one of the foremost death educators in North America.
Lubbock’s Former Carino’s Italian Is Getting Demolished
As of September 9th, 2022, the former location of Carino's Italian (6821 Slide Road) in Lubbock is getting completely demolished. The restaurant, AKA Johnny Carino's, has been closed since August 2019, meaning the building sat vacant for a little over 3 years. It was a landmark of sorts, and not an ugly building, but I guess it was it's time.
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?
If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock Public Health Dept. announces upcoming COVID-19 booster clinics
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
everythinglubbock.com
Volunteer Center of Lubbock’s 2022 Service and Leadership Symposium in October
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Volunteer Center of Lubbock is gathering people for good this October at the 2022 Service and Leadership Symposium! This event brings together schools, teachers, nonprofits, businesses, and other community leaders and gets them more involved. It’s a community collaboration experience!. We understand...
everythinglubbock.com
What’s Happening Around Lubbock this weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas— In this week’s segment of “What’s Happening Around Lubbock” Brandi and Brenshavia share events you can enjoy. Including the Texas Tech Football game and a Fall Festival for the whole family.
1 Person Injured In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a hit-and-run accident occurred in Lubbock on Wednesday. The pedestrian was identified as Sammy Perez. He had been [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
City of Lubbock Asks Citizens to Cut Tall Grass, Gets Mercilessly Dragged
The Facebook page for Lubbock's city government shared a post reminding residents to cut their grass now that everything has greened up from the recent rainfall. The comment section below their innocent reminder that vegetation of more than 8 inches is a no-no has everyone here at the station cracking up.
everythinglubbock.com
CASA of the South Plains hosting a CASA 101 in Hockley Co. on Sept. 13
The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — CASA of the South Plains needs more volunteers to advocate for children in foster care in Hockley County. To help meet this need, CASA is inviting community members to attend their upcoming CASA 101 Informational Session in Levelland on September 13 from 3-4 p.m. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1,250 children who need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. Of these six counties, Hockley County has one of the higher rates of children in the child welfare system. Unfortunately, in 2021only 31% of these children were able to receive the gift of a CASA Volunteer. CASA Volunteers play a pivotal role in the life of a child in foster care. These children desperately need more caring community members to advocate for their best interest and ensure their voices are heard!
KCBD
LPD investigating scene on 37th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a situation in the 2800 block of 37th Street. EMS was called to the location at 8:10 a.m. this morning. More units were called to the scene for further investigation. Police are not able to...
everythinglubbock.com
Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit conducted an investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the MSCU responded following a request to assist EMS around 8:10 a.m. No further information concerning the investigation was released by...
KCBD
Lubbock juvenile injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A juvenile has suffered moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in central Lubbock. The incident occurred in the 3500 block of 50th Street on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Police spoke with the driver on scene. The situation is still under investigation. We’ll continue...
everythinglubbock.com
Desserts First creates Girl Scout cookie inspired deserts
LUBBOCK, Texas— The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is proud to organize Desserts First, an event that features twelve local chefs who will create Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts. Tasty wine pairings from McPherson Cellars Winery will also be offered. All funds raised will impact the work of Girl Scouts in the Lubbock Community.
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a central Lubbock shooting on Saturday. The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call near 56th Street and Slide Road around 4:15 p.m. Police stated one person was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Another person...
KCBD
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in North Lubbock County on Thursday. The crash happened at East Drew Street and North Fir at around 7 a.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
This Texas city among best in U.S. for new college graduates
For the state of Texas, it was one city that took the top spot for new graduates based on factors including unemployment rate, cost of living, rental prices, alternative transit amenability and arts & entertainment establishments per 100K residents.
Lubbock Man Accused of Assaulting Employees + Setting His Sheets on Fire
A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 6th after it's said he assaulted 2 people and set his bedsheets on fire. KAMC News reports that police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 16th Street at around 9:40 p.m. back on August 14th. Police were told that the suspect, 56-year-old William Billy Jeffrey, had assaulted 2 employees at the complex.
85-Year-Old Jay Guy Wadsworth Died 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Deaprtment of Transportation, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Lubbock. At around 8:45 p.m. the Deputies reported at the 4300 block of East FM 1585. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
