Lubbock, TX

Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock for two free grief seminars

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — World-renowned grief counselor, international educator and author Dr. Alan D. Wolfelt is coming to Lubbock on September 21st and 22nd for two free seminars. Dr. Wolfelt has written over 75 books on grief and healing and is considered one of the foremost death educators in North America.
Lubbock’s Former Carino’s Italian Is Getting Demolished

As of September 9th, 2022, the former location of Carino's Italian (6821 Slide Road) in Lubbock is getting completely demolished. The restaurant, AKA Johnny Carino's, has been closed since August 2019, meaning the building sat vacant for a little over 3 years. It was a landmark of sorts, and not an ugly building, but I guess it was it's time.
Would you Move to South Texas to Live in One of These Stunning and Affordable Homes?

If you think Lubbock is an affordable place to live, you should see the homes in South Texas, specifically the McAllen and Weslaco area that's west of South Padre Island. The new houses being built in this area have a luxurious feel that you couldn't get for less than $400,000 or $500,000 in Lubbock, but are selling within the $200,000 to $300,000 range. These homes are large, 3-to-4-bedroom houses with gorgeous kitchens, spacious living areas, and stunning master suites.
City of Lubbock Public Health Dept. announces upcoming COVID-19 booster clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
Volunteer Center of Lubbock’s 2022 Service and Leadership Symposium in October

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Volunteer Center of Lubbock is gathering people for good this October at the 2022 Service and Leadership Symposium! This event brings together schools, teachers, nonprofits, businesses, and other community leaders and gets them more involved. It’s a community collaboration experience!. We understand...
What’s Happening Around Lubbock this weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas— In this week’s segment of “What’s Happening Around Lubbock” Brandi and Brenshavia share events you can enjoy. Including the Texas Tech Football game and a Fall Festival for the whole family.
CASA of the South Plains hosting a CASA 101 in Hockley Co. on Sept. 13

The following is a press release from CASA of the South Plains:. LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — CASA of the South Plains needs more volunteers to advocate for children in foster care in Hockley County. To help meet this need, CASA is inviting community members to attend their upcoming CASA 101 Informational Session in Levelland on September 13 from 3-4 p.m. In the six counties CASA serves, there are approximately 1,250 children who need the gift of a CASA Volunteer right now. Of these six counties, Hockley County has one of the higher rates of children in the child welfare system. Unfortunately, in 2021only 31% of these children were able to receive the gift of a CASA Volunteer. CASA Volunteers play a pivotal role in the life of a child in foster care. These children desperately need more caring community members to advocate for their best interest and ensure their voices are heard!
LPD investigating scene on 37th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a situation in the 2800 block of 37th Street. EMS was called to the location at 8:10 a.m. this morning. More units were called to the scene for further investigation. Police are not able to...
Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit conducted an investigation in the 2800 block of 37th Street Sunday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department. LPD said the MSCU responded following a request to assist EMS around 8:10 a.m. No further information concerning the investigation was released by...
Lubbock juvenile injured, struck by vehicle in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A juvenile has suffered moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in central Lubbock. The incident occurred in the 3500 block of 50th Street on Saturday night around 9:30 p.m. Police spoke with the driver on scene. The situation is still under investigation. We’ll continue...
Desserts First creates Girl Scout cookie inspired deserts

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains is proud to organize Desserts First, an event that features twelve local chefs who will create Girl Scout Cookie inspired desserts. Tasty wine pairings from McPherson Cellars Winery will also be offered. All funds raised will impact the work of Girl Scouts in the Lubbock Community.
1 seriously injured in shooting near 56th & Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured in a central Lubbock shooting on Saturday. The Lubbock Police Department responded to a shots fired call near 56th Street and Slide Road around 4:15 p.m. Police stated one person was taken to the hospital after sustaining serious injuries. Another person...
City of Lubbock to host COVID-19 booster clinics

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Health Department will hold COVID-19 booster clinics at the following times. These are walk-in clinics and are open to the public. There is no charge for the vaccine. To qualify for this vaccine you must be 12 or older and have completed the COVID-19 vaccination series and be at least two months out from your last dose. The clinic will offer the Moderna formulation for those 18 and up and the Pfizer formulation for those 12 and up.
Lubbock Man Accused of Assaulting Employees + Setting His Sheets on Fire

A Lubbock man was indicted on Tuesday, September 6th after it's said he assaulted 2 people and set his bedsheets on fire. KAMC News reports that police responded to an apartment complex in the 1600 block of 16th Street at around 9:40 p.m. back on August 14th. Police were told that the suspect, 56-year-old William Billy Jeffrey, had assaulted 2 employees at the complex.
