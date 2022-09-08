ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Flagler condo president arrested after woman finds camera hidden in bedroom, sheriff says

By Frank Fernandez, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
A condo president in Flagler County was charged with video voyeurism after a woman discovered a camera hidden in a flower pot and focused on her master bedroom, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office.

Robert William Orr, 59, was charged with four counts of video voyeurism, each a felony. Orr turned himself in on Tuesday night and was released from the county jail after posting a $20,000 bond. Orr had no prior criminal record in Flagler County, the release stated.

Orr is president of the Las Brisas Condominium Association within the Matanzas Shores community, according to the sheriff’s office. The area is south of Marineland.

Love triangle murder:Police and sheriff's deputies arrest suspect who shot and killed woman in love triangle

Fatal stabbing:Police: Man stabbed to death in Daytona Beach, suspect arrested

Pitbull attack:Daytona police arrest father in pit bull attack on child

A woman who had spent the weekend in the condo contacted the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 30 about the camera, the release stated. She was packing up to leave when she discovered the plugged-in USB camera hidden inside the indoor flower pot in the master bedroom where she had slept, the release stated.

Sheriff’s office detectives found that the camera contained video of two people in various stages of undress, the woman who filed the report and a man who had also stayed in the condo that weekend, the release stated. The camera also had video of Orr testing the device in his own condo, the release stated.

The condo owner told detectives that it is usually unoccupied, although she does permit people to stay there sometimes, the release stated. She said she lives out of state, so she allows Orr to check on the condo’s condition. But she did not give him permission to place cameras in the condo, the release stated.

The sheriff’s office searched Orr’s condo and found several spy cameras and electronic devices which are being analyzed, the release stated.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly praised the work of his deputies.

“I’m urging anyone who has allowed Orr unsupervised access into their homes to check for secret recording devices and to contact us right away if they find anything suspicious," Staly stated in the release. “At this time the evidence suggests that Robert Orr acted alone.”

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

