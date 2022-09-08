Praise God let the spirit of Jesus flow throughout UGA and all over the world !!! I pray you find God before it's to late !!! GOD BLESS
God is Real ! I can assure you just look around you at this earth it didn’t come into existence by some big explosion as some would have you to believe ! Hell is also a real place of fire and torment you might think this is hell here on earth but rest assured this is no where near the hell and torment you are headed for unless you repent and get Jesus in your heart. He loves you and he died to save you from your sins and the torment of hell ! Praying you receive him before it’s too late !
KEEP GOD in EVERYTHING! Sick of bending to others in this world as not to offend others yet they go out of their way to offend christians!
