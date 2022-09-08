ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Tracy Mattison
3d ago

Praise God let the spirit of Jesus flow throughout UGA and all over the world !!! I pray you find God before it's to late !!! GOD BLESS

6
Jim Bob
3d ago

God is Real ! I can assure you just look around you at this earth it didn’t come into existence by some big explosion as some would have you to believe ! Hell is also a real place of fire and torment you might think this is hell here on earth but rest assured this is no where near the hell and torment you are headed for unless you repent and get Jesus in your heart. He loves you and he died to save you from your sins and the torment of hell ! Praying you receive him before it’s too late !

5
Melissa Doster
3d ago

KEEP GOD in EVERYTHING! Sick of bending to others in this world as not to offend others yet they go out of their way to offend christians!

6
 

Mic

Inside the Georgia school actively centering queer identity

When you think of Athens, Georgia, you may think of a college town outfitted in antebellum architecture, home to the University of Georgia and alt-rock, indie heroes R.E.M. and of Montreal. It may seem like an idyllic enclave of artists, liberal thinkers, and Southern charm. But Athens sits a good 70 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta — a small pocket of blue surrounded on all sides by the deep red cities of Jefferson, Commerce, Monroe, and Colbert.
ATHENS, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

AJC cartoonist Mike Luckovich on his new book and his process

Since 1989, Mike Luckovich has been delighting fans on the left and enraging detractors on the right as editorial cartoonist for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Luckovich won the Pulitzer Prize in 1995 and 2006 for his cartoons, and the 2005 Reuben Award, presented by the National Cartoonist Society, for Cartoonist of the Year. He has published […] The post AJC cartoonist Mike Luckovich on his new book and his process appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Samford, first half

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, assistant photo editor and currently, photo editor. Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia....
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA Indian Student Association celebrates culture at Fall Fling

On Friday evening, the Memorial Hall Ballroom was filled with fall decor, Indian food and students excited to enjoy this year’s Fall Fling, hosted by the University of Georgia’s Indian Student Association. At the start of the night, students signed in and socialized before finding their seats to...
ATHENS, GA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Georgia, Southeast of Atlanta

An earthquake struck Georgia tonight, according to USGS, with more than a dozen people using the “Did you feel it?” tool on the USGS website to report feeling it. The epicenter of the quake was southeast of Atlanta, roughly 8.5 miles southwest of Mansfield, Georgia; the depth of the magnitude 2.4 earthquake was shallow at only 1.6 km. The earthquake struck at 9:20 pm local time.
ATLANTA, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia vs. Samford, pregame

Sidney Chansamone is a junior journalism and interdisciplinary art student at the University of Georgia. They have worked for The Red & Black since 2021 as a photo contributor, assistant design editor, photo editor and currently assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

5 things you may have missed this week

New COVID-19 boosters that target the omicron variants and original strain are now available in Athens-Clarke County. Appointments can be made through the Georgia Department of Public Health and online at certain CVS and Walgreens locations. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

BEST OF: Georgia vs. Samford

The Georgia Bulldogs win their first home game as they defeated the Samford Bulldogs 33-0 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, on Sept. 10. Next, Georgia will face the University of South Carolina in Columbia, South Carolina, on Saturday, Sept. 17. Here are some of our favorite shots from University...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

‘Kenny is ridiculous’: McIntosh spearheading Georgia passing attack

Senior running back Kenny McIntosh is finally at the top of the running back chain at Georgia. After sitting behind the likes of D'Andre Swift, Zamir White and James Cook it was expected that McIntosh would lead that unit along with fellow back Kendall Milton. What may have not been...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Georgia football report card: Grading position groups after 33-0 win over Samford

Georgia defeated Samford 33-0 in the Bulldogs’ first home game of the 2022 season. Following the game, sports editor Stuart Steele graded each position group’s performance. Quarterbacks. Stetson Bennett followed up his virtuoso performance against Oregon with another strong outing against Samford. He continues to look poised and...
ATHENS, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker Discusses Sudden Resignation from Commission

ACC Commissioner Mariah Parker stunned many recently when they announced they were stepping down from the commission. We’ll ask them why, and what’s next. Alexia Ridley joined WUGA as Television and Radio News Anchor and Reporter in 2013. When WUGA TV concluded operations, she became the primary Reporter for WUGA Radio. Alexia came to Athens from Macon where she served as the News Director and show host for WGXA TV. She's a career journalist and Savannah native hailing from the University of Michigan. However, Alexia considers herself an honorary UGA DAWG!
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Award-winning chainsaw sculptor makes his home in Habersham County

Four miles from the Habersham County Fairgrounds in Clarkesville is the home of internationally-known chainsaw sculptor Chris Lantz. Lantz, who travels throughout the country to compete and complete commissioned projects, is one of the features of this week’s Chattahoochee Mountain Fair in Clarkesville. As unique as his sculptures may...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Tips for tailgating at UGA with kids

Keeping the youngest Georgia fans healthy, happy and entertained can be a challenge. Here are some tips from experienced parents for tailgating — and getting to the game — with kids in tow. Pack a few extras. Bring fast snacks as long lines are all but guaranteed. Balls,...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Stegmania set to return for Georgia basketball in October

After a two year break due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions, Stegmania is making its return. Georgia basketball will host its third annual Stegmania on Friday, October 7, at 7:00 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will take part. Gates to Stegeman Coliseum will...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Athens-Clarke County discontinues mask mandate

Athens-Clarke County discontinued its mask mandate on Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated ACC's COVID-19 community level to medium in its most recent weekly report, according to a release from ACC’s Emergency Management Office. Last week, the COVID-19 community level in ACC was high, according...
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

VIDEO: Meet the Sports Desk

Meet the team behind the Sports Desk and why the joined The Red and Black. Interested in joining? Check out: https://www.redandblack.com/join/. Kelly is the video desk editor at The Red & Black, where she leads the video desk and covers both Athens and UGA events. In her free time, she can be found reviewing films on Letterboxd.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

Postgame observations: Georgia takes care of Samford 33-0

Georgia defeated Samford 33-0 in its 2022 home opener at Sanford Stadium. Here are some observations from The Red & Black:. Samford was shut out by the Bulldogs, struggling to move the ball throughout the entire game. Their issues weren’t just limited to the scoreboard; Samford only tallied three first downs during the game, 22 less than Georgia’s own total of 25.
ATHENS, GA

