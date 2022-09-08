ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Double-check your numbers! Unclaimed jackpot-winning Virginia Lottery ticket expires in September

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you recently threw away a lottery ticket, you may want to check your trash for it.

An unclaimed Cash 5 with EZ Match ticket matched all five numbers in the March 16 drawing with a jackpot worth $258,000. Lottery officials have been waiting for the lucky winner to redeem their prize ever since.

If you missed the drawing, the winning numbers were 10-21-27-29-38 .

According to state law, all winning tickets in Virginia expire 180 days after the drawing. That means the ticket will become worthless at 5:00 p.m. (close of business) on Monday, September 12.

The ticket was bought at Giant Food at 317 Worth Avenue in Stafford County.

If you have the winning ticket, you’re advised to contact the Virginia Lottery immediately or bring the ticket to a Virginia Lottery customer service center or prize zone.

townandtourist.com

18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
VIRGINIA STATE
tourcounsel.com

The Stunning Bethel Beach in Virginia

This sector of Virginia has a good selection of beaches, and Bethel Beach is a good example of a protected natural beach with dunes, clean sand, and a scene in continuous movement due to the wind and the waters. There is a natural habitat for birds of different species in the surroundings of the beach, so one of the main activities of visitors is the observation of this fauna. There are also marshy areas in the vicinity, although if we are on the beach, we will not see them if we do not go on purpose.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Virginia historical marker commemorates Martinsville Seven

Henry CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Francis Grayson, Frank Hairston Jr., Howard Hairston, James Hairston, Joe Hampton, Booker T. Millner, and John Taylor are collectively known as the Martinsville Seven. “They were seven African-American males that were arrested allegedly accused, tried and executed for the rape of a white woman,” said...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
wsvaonline.com

Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia

New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
VIRGINIA STATE
