Asbury Park, NJ

247Sports

Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner

Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Sangiray, Hatz lead Dunellen over Highland Park

Anthony Hatz rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead Dunellen to a 29-14 win over Highland Park in Dunellen. Hatz, who finished the game with 87 yards on eight carries, scored on runs of 4 and 15 yards to give Dunellen (1-1) the lead. Aiden Sangiray also rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, and finished the game with 131 yards on 21 carries.
HIGHLAND PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Rahway Football Player Dies Year After Mom

The Rahway High School football team is mourning the loss of one of its own. Ali Muhammad, 17, a senior, died this week, his dad, Percy Lamont Brown announced on Facebook. Brown tells NJ Advance Media he found his son dead the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8 Ali's mom died in July 2021.
RAHWAY, NJ
myveronanj.com

Football Falls To Weequahic Despite Fight To The End

6-2 isn’t a score often observed in football games at any level, but that was the score of the Verona-Weequahic game last night. The game was a fight to the end, with confused fan sections on both sides. Skilled defensive action led to turnover after turnover in the form of fumbles and interceptions. Verona just barely missed out on a legendary comeback.
VERONA, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities

There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022

There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall

Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
