Plan a Trip to the Scariest Corn Maze in New Jersey this FallTravel MavenEast Windsor, NJ
Overturned Dump Truck Spills Contaminated Soil On Route 18 South, New BrunswickBridget MulroyNew Brunswick, NJ
Popular bakery chain set to open new drive-thru location in New York later this monthKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
Rutgers Scarlet KnightsThe LanternNew Brunswick, NJ
Pig out at Pig Island NYC for an all-day BBQ Feast this Saturday in Staten IslandAlyssa LevineStaten Island, NY
Football: Asbury Park’s 18-man squad shows heart, but Keyport rallies late to take the win
Just a few days ago, it wasn’t clear that Asbury Park would be able to field enough players to have a season. Tonight, despite only having 18 players on its roster, the Bishops found themselves just one quarter away from earning an unlikely season-opening win in a home tilt against Keyport. The Red Raiders weren’t ready to go down easy though.
Toms River North blanks Southern 42-0
Toms River, NJ- the Toms River North Mariners destroyed the Southern Regional Rams 42-0 to...
Recruit reactions to Rutgers win over Wagner
Rutgers now sits at 2-0 following a Saturday win over Wagner in which the Scarlet Knights cruised to a 66-7 final score. There were some top recruits on hand to take in the action and they shared their thoughts on their latest experience in Piscataway. “The game was pretty good,...
Turns out, Rutgers’ football Boardwalk is a blowout, too!
To the side of the skee-ball game, amid the blinking lights and horns indicating victory, a young Rutgers fan struggled to hold onto his pile of prizes. It’s clear what game he came to SHI Stadium for Saturday — and it wasn’t Wagner vs Rutgers. With the...
Football: Sangiray, Hatz lead Dunellen over Highland Park
Anthony Hatz rushed for a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter to lead Dunellen to a 29-14 win over Highland Park in Dunellen. Hatz, who finished the game with 87 yards on eight carries, scored on runs of 4 and 15 yards to give Dunellen (1-1) the lead. Aiden Sangiray also rushed for two touchdowns in the first half, and finished the game with 131 yards on 21 carries.
WINNER of Best High School Marching Band in Ocean County, Voted By You
After a week of voting for the "best" marching band in Ocean County, we have a winner. To me, there is nothing better than a Friday night at a local football game listening to the marching band in their seats playing their hearts out. I love sitting right next to them in the bleachers. That is the BEST school spirit!
GO TEAM! Here Are 10 Popular Sports Bars To Check Out in Central Jersey
When you're not watching the games at home this season, what could be better than going to your favorite sports bar with a tall ice cold beer, a basket of hot wings, and your fellow sports fans cheering at the TV screen? It's a great way to get pumped up!
The Central Jersey Beer Festival Kicks Off This October
This event is perfect if you’re from central jersey and like to have a drink or two from time to time. The 2022 Central Jersey Beer Fest is back and it’s kicking off this October in West Windsor Township. Mercer County Park always hosts some of the best...
Rahway Football Player Dies Year After Mom
The Rahway High School football team is mourning the loss of one of its own. Ali Muhammad, 17, a senior, died this week, his dad, Percy Lamont Brown announced on Facebook. Brown tells NJ Advance Media he found his son dead the morning of Thursday, Sept. 8 Ali's mom died in July 2021.
myveronanj.com
Football Falls To Weequahic Despite Fight To The End
6-2 isn’t a score often observed in football games at any level, but that was the score of the Verona-Weequahic game last night. The game was a fight to the end, with confused fan sections on both sides. Skilled defensive action led to turnover after turnover in the form of fumbles and interceptions. Verona just barely missed out on a legendary comeback.
H.S. football’s 10 biggest stories and other can’t-miss moments from Week 2
Week 1 in N.J. high school football made for plenty of storylines and moments worth talking about. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Mascot Mayhem: Vote Now For The Best Ocean County High School Mascot
The definition of a mascot is "a person or thing that is supposed to bring good luck or that is used to symbolize a particular event or organization." We love our local High School mascots and it's time for some "Mascot Mayhem" and a chance for you to show your school spirit and vote for the best Ocean County High School Mascot.
6 Great Sports Bars To Watch Football At Around Ocean County, NJ
Summer is on the back burner, and local summer is starting to heat up. It was kind of strange this week coming home to my street and not only finding a parking spot on my block but actually finding one right in front of my apartment. But hey, I'm not...
Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities
There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
Best NJ corn mazes, pumpkin patches and hayrides 2022
There’s more fall fun than ever across the Garden State — from corn mazes and hayrides, cider donuts, and pumpkins, gourds and fall decor for hand-picking. Through Halloween, those attractions are welcoming visitors — there’s also petting zoos — even monster truck rides and apple cannons.
Dave Portnoy drops new reviews of 5 NJ pizzerias
Dave Portnoy took a recent trip to New Jersey and didn’t leave us without a proper farewell. Following his visit, he released FIVE new reviews of New Jersey pizza places. The first two to drop were in my neck of the woods in Morristown, NJ. Morristown is well known...
One of New Jersey’s Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants is a Must Visit
Something that is always a popular topic is food. We love talking about food and often we discuss where to visit here in New Jersey for a delicious meal. If you can sprinkle in a bit of history, well then you have a very intriguing story. This article is focusing...
DUI Checkpoint Tonight in Point Pleasant
POINT PLEASANT, NJ -Police in Point Pleasant will be conducting a DUI sobriety checkpoint for...
Missing Swimmer Pulled From Water Off Jersey Shore (VIDEO)
A missing swimmer was pulled from the waters off the Jersey Shore Saturday, Sept. 10, sources with direct knowledge of the incident tell Daily Voice. It was not immediately clear if the swimmer survived. The incident occurred in Loveladies sometime in the afternoon. Long Beach police did not immediately respond...
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County’s Anticipated Restaurant Openings for Fall
Labor Day has passed which means expect it to start cooling off with the leaves soon changing colors, as autumn shepherds in yet another crop of restaurants to the area. And don’t be surprised if some one this get pushed to next year ― though we expect most of these to open sometime before the end of December.
