U.K.

The Independent

Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals

Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
The Independent

Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest

Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
The Independent

Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role

Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
The Guardian

Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules

Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
The Independent

Moment Liz Truss and Angela Rayner handed notes in Commons about Queen’s health

Prime minister Liz Truss and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner were handed notes in the Commons earlier this afternoon to inform them of the Queen’s health. The pair learned during a debate on the energy crisis that the monarch is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral.While Nadhim Zahawi, the recently-appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, came into the chamber to brief Ms Truss, it fell to Ms Rayner to tell Labour leader Keir Starmer about the development.Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also passed a piece of paper to let him know the news.Labour politician Chris Bryant was...
The Independent

Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn

Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
BBC

Liz Truss vows energy crisis action ahead of first day as PM

Liz Truss has promised to deal with surging energy costs and to cut taxes, after she won the Tory leadership contest to become the next PM. Her plan, set to be announced on Thursday, is likely to include a freeze on energy bills - though precisely how it would work is still unclear.
The Guardian

Pity poor Britons playing Liz Truss’s lottery

Last week, on ITV’s This Morning, the cheerily rodentine Phillip Schofield and his margarine-moulded familiar, Holly Willoughby, offered a desperate member of the public the chance to have their energy bills paid at the whim of a gaudy spinning wheel of chance. Schofield is a cruel god, for whom we are mere flies, our sufferings simply sport. The former gopher handler fired up his roulette wheel of misery, taunting his victim with possibilities, as the viewer’s financial security in the punishing winter ahead hung in the balance. This tasteless fiasco was in fact the perfect prologue to the Liz Truss era. Pray, poor peasants, and spin the wheel! Life is a lottery! And you lost it the moment you were born! But why don’t we meet some of life’s winners?
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease

A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
The Independent

‘A disaster waiting to happen’: Bury voters unconvinced by Liz Truss as prime minister

On the streets of the UK’s most marginal Westminster constituency, the political mood on Tuesday largely reflected the weather: grim, grey and prone to occasional furious downpours.As Liz Truss was being officially invited to be the country’s next prime minister at Balmoral, anger poured forth from people in Bury North – which voted Conservative by just 105 votes in 2019 – about the growing cost of living crisis.Tales of trebling electric bills, parents who couldn’t afford school uniforms, extended families having to pool resources, business owners fearing closure and students concerned about diminished futures all came thick and fast here...
The Independent

Liz Truss government axes top civil servant at Treasury

Liz Truss’s government has axed the top civil servant at the Treasury as part of sweeping changes in economy policy.Sir Tom Scholar announced his exit as permanent secretary at No 11 on Thursday, saying Ms Truss’s chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had decided it was time for “new leadership”.Ms Truss had repeatedly railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” during the Tory leadership campaign as she promised tax cuts despite warnings from rival Rishi Sunak that they could fuel spiralling inflation.Sir Tom had worked under Labour PM Gordon Brown as the Treasury’s second permanent secretary in the aftermath of the banking crisis, and was...
The Independent

Mourning period throws Liz Truss plans to ‘hit ground running’ into disarray

The death of the Queen has thrown Liz Truss’s plans to “hit the ground running” after becoming prime minister on Tuesday into disarray.Entering office at a time of crisis both domestically and internationally, the new PM had planned to cram a hail of announcements, visits and speeches into her first few weeks in office, aware that she had far fewer than the usual “first 100 days” to make an impact.In doubt are mooted visits to Kyiv, New York and Washington, speeches, visits and interviews to boost her profile and that of her newly appointed ministers, and an emergency Budget...
