Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 days after becoming PM, amid Brexit row
Liz Truss may trigger article 16 proceedings against the European Union within days of becoming prime minister, as a legal war with Brussels looms over the Northern Ireland protocol. The foreign secretary and Tory leadership frontrunner is understood to have received fresh advice from trade and legal experts about invoking...
Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals
Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
Liz Truss snubs handshake with Rishi Sunak after winning Tory leadership contest
Liz Truss appeared to snub Rishi Sunak as she walked onto the stage to give a speech after being announced as the new Conservative leader.The two rivals sat one seat apart as Sir Graham Brady announced the results of the ballot, which confirmed Ms Truss’s win with 57 per cent of the vote.As she got up to speak, Ms Truss did not acknowledge Mr Sunak when she walked past.Three years ago, when the result of Boris Johnson’s leadership battle against Jeremy Hunt was announced, the pair shook hands before Mr Johnson took to the stage.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Truss promises energy bill action 'within one week' if made prime ministerLiz Truss delivers first speech after winning race for prime ministerMoment Liz Truss announced as new Tory leader and next UK prime minister
Backlash as Liz Truss removes ‘women’ from equalities job title and appoints man to role
Liz Truss’s government has been accused of “erasing women from the equalities agenda” after the word “women” was removed from the title of a ministerial role – and the job given to a man. Nadhim Zahawi, who served as chancellor between July and September, was appointed equalities minister on Tuesday as part of the new prime minister’s revamped cabinet.The role was previously titled “women and equalities minister”. The change has led some to suggest that the importance of women’s issues at the Government Equalities Office has been “downgraded”.Kate Osborne, a Labour MP who sits on the women and equalities...
RELATED PEOPLE
Liz Truss's cabinet is Britain’s first without a white man in one of the top jobs
The new British Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected a cabinet where for the first time a white man will not hold one of the country’s four most important ministerial positions. Truss appointed Kwasi Kwarteng — whose parents came from Ghana in the 1960s — as Britain’s first Black...
Black people in England and Wales twice as likely to be fined for breaking lockdown rules
Black and Asian people were more likely than white people to be given fines for breaking Covid-19 lockdown rules, police figures for England and Wales suggest. Human rights organisation Liberty said the figures, which showed black people were more than twice as likely to be fined than people from white backgrounds, were evidence of the government prioritising criminalisation over public health and of bias within police forces.
Meet the man who has made $280,000 renting himself out to do ‘nothing in particular’
Tokyo resident Shoji Morimoto previously worked at a publishing company where he was often reprimanded for “doing nothing,” so he turned his skill into a business.
Amazon workers threaten strike action in row over 35p-an-hour pay rise after 300 staff in Coventry warehouse voted that they are prepared to take industrial action
Amazon is facing the threat of industrial action by some of its workers over pay. The GMB union said more than 300 employees at an Amazon warehouse in Coventry voted in a consultative ballot that they are prepared to take action. A formal strike ballot would have to be held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Moment Liz Truss and Angela Rayner handed notes in Commons about Queen’s health
Prime minister Liz Truss and deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner were handed notes in the Commons earlier this afternoon to inform them of the Queen’s health. The pair learned during a debate on the energy crisis that the monarch is currently under medical supervision at Balmoral.While Nadhim Zahawi, the recently-appointed Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, came into the chamber to brief Ms Truss, it fell to Ms Rayner to tell Labour leader Keir Starmer about the development.Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle was also passed a piece of paper to let him know the news.Labour politician Chris Bryant was...
Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, is a political shape-shifter. Now she's set for her toughest transformation yet
Liz Truss, the next prime minister of the United Kingdom, is a political chameleon who has gone from a radical who called for the abolition of the monarchy to a flag-bearer of the Euroskeptic right wing of the Conservative Party.
Thousands of NHS staff to leave because they can’t afford to travel to work, chiefs warn
Thousands of NHS community staff who rely on cars for work will be forced to leave their jobs and pursue other careers as they cannot afford soaring petrol prices, chiefs have warned.Community services could lose eight per cent of staff in the next year, with NHS chiefs warning this will impact access to care for the most vulnerable children and adults, according to a survey shared with The Independent.Under the latest estimates for annual energy prices, workers on the lowest salaries will be expected to spend a third of their monthly income on fuel, while an analysis of NHS...
Pizza nights and sleepovers? How Liz Truss’s children may cope with life at No 10
Samantha Cameron once admitted that she was glad her children had left Downing Street before they became adolescents. It was easy to protect her children from the “weirdness” of life inside Downing Street when they were little, she said, but as they hit their teenage years, their lives would inevitably have become more difficult.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Britain’s new leader Liz Truss says it’s fair to give more money back to society’s wealthiest people
Liz Truss, pictured in April 2022, is the favorite to replace Boris Johnson as Britain's Prime Minister. The U.K. is in the throes of its deepest cost of living crisis for decades, piling pressure on the country’s incoming leader to bolster the floundering economy. Liz Truss, a senior lawmaker...
BBC
Liz Truss vows energy crisis action ahead of first day as PM
Liz Truss has promised to deal with surging energy costs and to cut taxes, after she won the Tory leadership contest to become the next PM. Her plan, set to be announced on Thursday, is likely to include a freeze on energy bills - though precisely how it would work is still unclear.
Millions of UK patients forced to go private amid record NHS waiting lists
Exclusive: 10% of adults turned to private sector or independent healthcare in past year
Pity poor Britons playing Liz Truss’s lottery
Last week, on ITV’s This Morning, the cheerily rodentine Phillip Schofield and his margarine-moulded familiar, Holly Willoughby, offered a desperate member of the public the chance to have their energy bills paid at the whim of a gaudy spinning wheel of chance. Schofield is a cruel god, for whom we are mere flies, our sufferings simply sport. The former gopher handler fired up his roulette wheel of misery, taunting his victim with possibilities, as the viewer’s financial security in the punishing winter ahead hung in the balance. This tasteless fiasco was in fact the perfect prologue to the Liz Truss era. Pray, poor peasants, and spin the wheel! Life is a lottery! And you lost it the moment you were born! But why don’t we meet some of life’s winners?
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Former bodyguard reveals how monarch put people at ease
A former Queen's bodyguard has revealed how the monarch would put "quivering wrecks" at ease when she met them. Keith Hanson, a former Yeoman of the Guard, said Queen Elizabeth II would give a distinctive handshake before showing interest in people's lives. He said the Queen had a "wonderful" ability...
‘A disaster waiting to happen’: Bury voters unconvinced by Liz Truss as prime minister
On the streets of the UK’s most marginal Westminster constituency, the political mood on Tuesday largely reflected the weather: grim, grey and prone to occasional furious downpours.As Liz Truss was being officially invited to be the country’s next prime minister at Balmoral, anger poured forth from people in Bury North – which voted Conservative by just 105 votes in 2019 – about the growing cost of living crisis.Tales of trebling electric bills, parents who couldn’t afford school uniforms, extended families having to pool resources, business owners fearing closure and students concerned about diminished futures all came thick and fast here...
Liz Truss government axes top civil servant at Treasury
Liz Truss’s government has axed the top civil servant at the Treasury as part of sweeping changes in economy policy.Sir Tom Scholar announced his exit as permanent secretary at No 11 on Thursday, saying Ms Truss’s chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng had decided it was time for “new leadership”.Ms Truss had repeatedly railed against “Treasury orthodoxy” during the Tory leadership campaign as she promised tax cuts despite warnings from rival Rishi Sunak that they could fuel spiralling inflation.Sir Tom had worked under Labour PM Gordon Brown as the Treasury’s second permanent secretary in the aftermath of the banking crisis, and was...
Mourning period throws Liz Truss plans to ‘hit ground running’ into disarray
The death of the Queen has thrown Liz Truss’s plans to “hit the ground running” after becoming prime minister on Tuesday into disarray.Entering office at a time of crisis both domestically and internationally, the new PM had planned to cram a hail of announcements, visits and speeches into her first few weeks in office, aware that she had far fewer than the usual “first 100 days” to make an impact.In doubt are mooted visits to Kyiv, New York and Washington, speeches, visits and interviews to boost her profile and that of her newly appointed ministers, and an emergency Budget...
Comments / 1