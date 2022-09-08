ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

This was named the best place for breakfast in NJ

Breakfast food! What's better than sitting down at a casual, cozy restaurant and enjoying a fluffy stack of pancakes, crispy bacon, eggs and hot coffee?. There are undoubtedly SO many amazing breakfast spots in New Jersey, what with all of our diners! Breakfast food is kind of one New Jersey's specialties. Personally, I wouldn't want the task of having to name the absolute best breakfast spot in the whole state. There are too many good ones!
MONTCLAIR, NJ
92.7 WOBM

Ocean County, NJ based non-profit doing outstanding work for many communities

There is a uniqueness about the Ocean County-based non-profit JF Party Dragon and that's in part because they are middle-man -- there to help out wherever the need is great. Tom Nuara, President, Chief Executive Director, and Co-Founder of JF Party Dragon along with Justin Greco, Treasurer, and CFO of JF Party Dragon, joined us on 'Shore Time with Vin and Dave' on Sunday morning to discuss who they are, what they do, and how they continue to be there for all of you.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: OCSD SHARES STORY OF A LOCAL FAMILIES LOSS ON 9/11 –

Good morning Ocean County! With the permission of the Fagan family we are sharing a letter that Eileen Fagan, sister of Patricia Fagan, wrote and read aloud seven years ago. Patricia lost her life twenty one years ago in South Tower. Pat and her family lived in Toms River. God bless her and all the victims of 9-1-1!
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: OC SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT … “WHERE WERE YOU …..”

The following post was put up by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Department. We thought it would be nice to share. We have attached some of the lyrics for a song sung by Allan Jackson which asks the following question to those who remember that tragic day in our country. Feel free to share your memories that day.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

This New Jersey Restaurant Voted Best Pizza In State

The debate between New Jersey and New York on which state has the best pizza is a tale as old as time. Although New York is often named the winner –simply because they have yet to try New Jersey’s–this one pizza spot in the Garden State will give even the proudest New York pizza lover second thoughts.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

