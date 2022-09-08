ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Ohio State favored by 31 over Toledo

Ohio State is favored by 31 points over visiting Toledo on Saturday (7 p.m.; FOX). Also, the No. 3 Buckeyes (2-0) have a win probability of 97.4 over the Rockets (2-0) per ESPN's Football Power Index. Ohio State is 0-2 against the spread so far this season. The Buckeyes are...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Drew Allar, Nick Singleton shine as Penn State trounces Ohio, 46-10: game balls, turning points

Penn State needed to take care of business Saturday against Ohio. With this game sandwiched between a tough season opener at Purdue and an SEC road trip to Auburn next week, the Nittany Lions needed to make quick work of the Bobcats, get some young players some valuable work and run their record to 2-0. With a 46-10 win in the home opener at Beaver Stadium, Penn State did just that.
