Related
Ohio State favored by 31 over Toledo
Ohio State is favored by 31 points over visiting Toledo on Saturday (7 p.m.; FOX). Also, the No. 3 Buckeyes (2-0) have a win probability of 97.4 over the Rockets (2-0) per ESPN's Football Power Index. Ohio State is 0-2 against the spread so far this season. The Buckeyes are...
First Look: Buckeyes to wrap nonconference play by hosting instate rival Toledo
No. 3 Ohio State will wrap up nonconference play by hosting instate rival Toledo on Saturday night at Ohio Stadium (7 p.m., FOX). Each week, the First Look column will be our first taste of what Ohio State will face the following week. We hope this gives you some riveting reading each week. Here is our First Look at Toledo:
Listen: The good, bad of Ohio State's win over Arkansas State (Biddle & Scotty Vegas on The Fan)
What were the good parts and bad parts of Ohio State's 45-12 win over visiting Arkansas State on Saturday? Dave Biddle and Scotty Vegas discussed that, plus what it means for the Buckeyes moving forward on their On The Money show on Sunday on 97.1 The Fan in Columbus. You...
Kurelic: More from the huge Sept. 3 recruiting weekend; looking to add to 2023 class; and more…
Good evening Bucknuts members and visitors! There is plenty going on with Ohio State football recruiting so let’s get started! I will of course have plenty more throughout the night and tomorrow. 1) On Friday night I covered the West Chester (Ohio) Lakota West - Cincinnati (Ohio) Oak Hills...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bennie-Powell talks about Ohio State reaching out, interest in the Buckeyes and more
Watch safety Taebron Bennie-Powell talk about the Buckeyes recently reaching out, his interest in Ohio State and more.
Drew Allar, Nick Singleton shine as Penn State trounces Ohio, 46-10: game balls, turning points
Penn State needed to take care of business Saturday against Ohio. With this game sandwiched between a tough season opener at Purdue and an SEC road trip to Auburn next week, the Nittany Lions needed to make quick work of the Bobcats, get some young players some valuable work and run their record to 2-0. With a 46-10 win in the home opener at Beaver Stadium, Penn State did just that.
